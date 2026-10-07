The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note rose to 5.32% on Wednesday. The rise comes as investors worry about persistent inflation, higher oil prices, heavy government borrowing and the possibility that interest rates will remain high for longer.

The 30-year Treasury yield also climbed to 5.70%, its highest level in 24 years. The 10-year yield has risen by about 60 basis points since the end of July, and US crude prices have increased by about 20% over the same period.

A rise in Treasury yields means investors are demanding a higher return to lend money to the US government. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point. Several factors are behind the latest increase.

Higher oil prices are raising inflation concerns

The recent rise in oil prices is one of the immediate reasons for the pressure on Treasury bonds. Oil prices have increased as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and fighting involving Saudi forces and the Houthis have raised concerns about energy supplies. A prolonged rise in oil prices could push up fuel and transportation costs and make it harder for inflation to fall.

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This is significant for the bond market because investors consider the future path of inflation when deciding how much return they want from a 10-year Treasury bond. If inflation remains high, investors may demand higher yields to compensate for the risk that their returns will lose purchasing power over time. Investors are pointing to inflation risks linked to energy disruptions in the Middle East as one of the factors behind the rise in Treasury yields.

Investors expect interest rates to stay higher

Markets are watching comments from Fed officials for clues about the path of interest rates. Softer inflation and jobs data have led some policymakers to adopt a less hawkish tone, with markets pricing in a high probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged this month.

However, the possibility of rates remaining high for longer continues to weigh on Treasury bonds. The 10-year Treasury yield does not simply show the Federal Reserve’s current interest rate. It indicates what investors expect inflation, economic growth and interest rates to look like over the next decade.

If investors believe inflation will remain persistent or that the Fed may need to keep rates elevated, they generally demand higher yields on longer-term government debt.

The US economy remains resilient

The strength of the US economy is also contributing to higher yields. A strong economy gives the Federal Reserve less reason to reduce interest rates quickly. Stronger economic growth can also encourage investors to move money into riskier assets, reducing demand for government bonds.

Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, told CNBC that the resilience of the US economy was an important driver of higher Treasury yields.

Lyngen said investors remained comfortable with the performance of the real economy while still sharing the Fed’s concerns about inflation. He also described the rise in longer-term yields as largely a real-rates story, with stronger actual and expected economic growth playing an important role.

This means the rise in yields is not only a sign of fears about government debt. It also shows confidence that the US economy can continue to withstand relatively high borrowing costs.

Heavy government borrowing is adding pressure

The US government is also borrowing heavily, increasing the amount of Treasury debt that investors need to absorb. The Treasury was scheduled to sell $39 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday, CNBC reported. It also sold $58 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and is scheduled to sell $22 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.