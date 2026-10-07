US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as the sharp rise seen in recent sessions took a pause, with investors watching closely for fresh clues on where the Federal Reserve could take interest rates next.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 5.269% from Monday’s close of 5.310%, which was its highest level since 2002, according to Tradeweb.

The 30-year Treasury yield was down less than 1 basis point at 5.659%, after rising on Monday to levels last seen in May 2002. The 2-year Treasury yield was down more than 3 basis points at 4.80%.

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Yields pulled back from the multi-decade highs reached in recent sessions, but they remained high by historical standards.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Tuesday as investors bought technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% to finish at a record 7,818.93. The index also reached a fresh all-time intraday high during the session.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45% and ended at a record 27,599.79. It too touched a new intraday high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253.38 points, or 0.49%, to close at 51,521.28.

US bond yields remain elevated

The US bond market has been under pressure as investors demand higher returns to hold government debt amid concerns over inflation, government spending and rising debt.

A three-year US Treasury note auction on Tuesday cleared at a yield of 4.932%. It was the highest yield recorded for a three-year Treasury auction since May 2006, WSJ reported.

Treasury yields remained lower even after oil prices recovered from early losses, with Brent crude stabilising around $100 a barrel. The US trade deficit also widened more than expected in August, reaching $105.6 billion. Capital Economics said the wider deficit could weigh on gross domestic product growth.

Fed minutes in focus

Investors are now looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve‘s latest meeting, due on Wednesday.

Markets are now pricing in about an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The key event for investors this week will be the release of the minutes from the Fed’s September meeting on Wednesday. Investors will look closely at the minutes for signs of how policymakers see the economy and where interest rates could go from here.

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AI hopes drive earnings expectations

With few major market events on the calendar this week, investors are turning their attention to third-quarter earnings, which are expected to pick up next week.

Goldman Sachs estimates that current forecasts point to a 27% rise in S&P 500 earnings. More than half of that expected growth is likely to come from companies benefiting from spending on AI infrastructure.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company and one of the biggest names in the AI boom, rose 0.14%. Its market value moved closer to $6 trillion.

PIMCO strategists said in a new outlook that they expect global economic growth to remain stable while inflation slows as the impact of the energy price shock fades. They also expect demand linked to AI to keep growing.

“The global economy has remained resilient,” they wrote, according to Reuters.

French bonds recover after selloff

European bond markets also showed signs of calming down after a sharp selloff in French government debt. French bond yields and their spread over German government bonds had climbed to multi-year highs because of concerns over the country’s budget and its financial position.

The 10-year German Bund yield fell to 3.444% from Monday’s close of 3.491%, according to LSEG.

France’s 10-year OAT yield dropped to 4.753% from 4.856%.

Debt and inflation worries remain

Despite the latest fall, bond yields across major markets remain high. Investors are still concerned about government spending, whether countries can manage their debt and the outlook for inflation.

Higher energy prices have added to those concerns, particularly as the US-Iran war continues to put pressure on energy markets.

In France, the approval of the 2027 budget may not be enough to put the country’s finances on a sustainable path, according to RBC Capital Markets analysts.

“Beyond next year, France would need to deliver a similar pace of consolidation for four further years to achieve a 3% budget deficit by 2030–a pace no French government has sustained in the modern era,” the analysts said in a note.

There will be less eurozone government bond supply this week, which could also help markets. France has no government bond auctions scheduled this week.

Oil prices stay near $100

Oil prices were broadly steady, helping support the wider market.

Brent crude settled slightly higher at about $100.60 a barrel. Strong Middle East crude exports and the release of oil from G7 emergency stockpiles helped ease concerns about supply shortages.

However, continuing security risks in the region limited the fall in oil prices. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent to settle at $89.44 a barrel.