Picture this: Monday morning in Asia. Traders log in expecting another routine session. Instead, they walk into chaos.

Gold crashes 10%. Silver plunges 16%. South Korea’s stock market drops so hard that regulators halt trading. Indonesia’s market falls nearly 6%. Bitcoin tumbles. US stock futures point to heavy losses. Even oil joins the carnage, dropping 5%.

What happened?

This wasn’t about one country or one sector. This was a global sell-off, the kind where everything falls together. And understanding why requires piecing together three interconnected stories: a Fed nomination, a mountain of borrowed money, and the classic problem of too many people crowded into the same trade.

The Fed chair surprise

Let’s start with the headline: President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

Now, if you’re wondering why a central bank appointment would crash markets, here’s the key.

Warsh isn’t your typical Fed chair. He’s been vocal about his belief that the Fed should focus solely on price stability. He wants to shrink the Fed’s balance sheet. He’s skeptical of easy money policies.

In plain English: fewer interest rate cuts, tighter financial conditions, a stronger dollar.

For months, investors had been betting on the opposite. They believed the dollar would weaken as the Fed printed money and cut rates aggressively. This “dollar debasement” narrative had driven massive rallies in gold, silver, and other assets seen as hedges against currency weakness.

Warsh’s nomination punctured that story. Suddenly, the trade that everyone believed in looked shaky. And when conviction evaporates, exits get crowded fast.

The leverage time bomb

But here’s where the real problem lay: leverage.

When gold and silver were rallying, everyone wanted in. Retail investors, institutions, hedge funds piled into precious metals. Many used borrowed money to amplify their bets. After all, when you’re convinced prices are going up, why not borrow to buy more?

CME Group, the major commodity exchange, had kept margin requirements relatively low. This meant traders could control large positions without putting up much cash. It was cheap and easy to bet big.

Then came Monday. As prices started falling (since Friday), CME announced they were raising margin requirements dramatically. Gold margins jumped from 6% to 8%. Silver margins surged from 11% to 15%. Some contracts saw even bigger increases.

Suddenly, traders needed to commit far more capital to hold their positions. Many couldn’t afford to. They had to sell.

And that’s when things spiraled. One trader’s forced selling pushes prices lower. Lower prices trigger more margin calls for other traders. More selling follows. It becomes a cascade.

The contagion spreads

Here’s the insidious part about leverage unwinding: it doesn’t stay contained.

When you get a margin call and need cash immediately, you don’t just sell what’s losing money. You sell whatever you can sell quickly. You sell your liquid assets. You sell your winners.

That’s why South Korea’s Kospi, last year’s best-performing major market, plunged 5.6%. That’s why tech stocks across Asia got hammered. That’s why Bitcoin dropped despite having little direct connection to gold or silver.

The pattern was clear: this was risk-off behavior and systematic de-leveraging. A flushing out of borrowed money that had built up across the system. Cheap and easy access to leverage, concentrated in popular trades, was being unwound all at once.

Institutional investors started receiving margin calls on their metals positions. To meet these demands, they sold stocks. The most liquid stocks, the ones that had performed best, got hit hardest because they were easiest to sell.

Indonesia’s market, which had rallied hard, fell 5.7%. Hong Kong dropped 2.2%. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.3%. US futures pointed to significant losses. The selloff didn’t discriminate. It hit whatever could be sold to raise cash.

The physical market paradox

Meanwhile, something bizarre was happening in physical silver markets. While paper silver prices were collapsing on exchanges, actual physical silver became nearly impossible to buy.

Physical silver dealers reported that premiums, the amount paid above spot price, shot up from 70 cents to between $3.50 and $4.50. Small retail bars were selling for as much as $8 over spot. Some suppliers stopped taking new orders entirely. Markets in China, Dubai, and India showed physical silver trading at considerably higher prices than Western spot prices.

Why? Because the paper market and physical market had disconnected. The paper selloff was driven by margin calls and forced liquidation. But real demand for physical metal remained strong, creating severe shortages.

This disconnect revealed the nature of the crisis: it wasn’t about fundamentals changing. It was about too much leverage unwinding too fast.

The bigger picture

Was this really about Kevin Warsh? Not entirely.

Consider this: when Warsh’s nomination was announced, US Treasury bond yields barely moved. Treasury bonds are the financial asset most directly influenced by Fed policy. If markets truly believed Fed policy would change dramatically, Treasury yields should have spiked.

They didn’t.

The more likely explanation is that precious metals had simply gone parabolic in the previous week. Prices had shot up too far, too fast. Once profit-taking started, it snowballed. The Warsh nomination perhaps triggered profit booking, but the follow-on developments acted as catalyst.

Strip away the complexity, and this is a story about crowded trades and borrowed money. Too many investors bet on the same narrative using leverage. When that narrative cracked, even slightly, the exits became impossibly narrow. Forced selling begat more forced selling. Assets that had nothing to do with precious metals got dragged down because traders needed to raise cash wherever they could.

What comes next

The fundamentals that drove investors to gold and silver haven’t entirely disappeared. Central banks are still buying (at least they were till recently; we await new data to see if anything has changed there). Geopolitical uncertainty persists. The dollar may still weaken over time.

But the easy, steep rally fueled by leverage is probably over. What comes next will likely be more volatile, more choppy, and far less predictable.

The global sell-off wasn’t about the world economy collapsing. It was about markets learning, once again, that when too many people crowd into the same trade using borrowed money, the unwinding can be brutal and indiscriminate.

In markets, leverage amplifies gains on the way up. But it amplifies losses just as powerfully on the way down. Monday was a painful reminder of that timeless truth.

