Billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes the world is entering a dangerous and unstable phase where the old financial rules no longer apply. In an essay on X, he wrote that the post–World War II global order is breaking down, replaced by rising great-power conflict, sanctions, asset freezes and the weaponisation of money. In this environment, Dalio claims that investors should think less about innovation and more about survival. That is why, in his view, gold matters more than crypto right now.

When money is no longer neutral

Dalio’s main concern is trust. He says that as countries become more divided and more indebted, money stops being a neutral tool of trade and becomes a political weapon. Governments increasingly use currencies, payment systems, and capital flows to punish rivals and protect themselves.

https://t.co/tjmbT5ytUN — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) February 14, 2026

History shows that when debt becomes too large to manage, governments turn to money printing. Though this delays crises, it also weakens confidence in fiat currencies. Once that trust breaks, people and institutions start looking for assets that exist outside government control. This is where Dalio believes gold has an advantage.

Why gold is a better fit?

Dalio’s case for gold is based on history, not ideology. Gold does not depend on a government, a central bank, or a financial system. It has no issuer risk, does not rely on electricity or networks, and does not need legal permission to exist. Most importantly, it has survived every major monetary breakdown, war, and currency reset.

Dalio has long claimed that during periods of war and geopolitical stress, debt is destroyed, currencies are restructured, and capital movement is restricted. In those moments, gold returns as a trusted store of value because it makes no promises and requires no trust. That simplicity is its strength.

Dalio describes the current moment as Stage 6 of the “Big Cycle,” a phase marked by internal division, global rivalry, capital controls, and declining trust in financial systems.

In such stages, governments become less tolerant of alternatives they cannot control. Regulation tightens, capital flows are restricted, and financial infrastructure becomes politicised.

Crypto, which depends on digital networks, regulation, and legal access points, remains exposed to these pressures. Gold, by contrast, exists completely outside political and technological systems.Dalio is not saying crypto is not good. He sees it as a signal, a response to fear about currency debasement and institutional failure. But gold, in his view, is not a signal. It is a survivor.

In periods like this, investors historically move away from financial promises and toward physical assets. They shift from growth stories to value preservation, and from innovation to endurance.Crypto reflects concern about monetary disorder. Gold survives the reality of it. That is why, in a world where power is being reasserted and trust is weakening, Ray Dalio is choosing gold over crypto.

Dalio’s cautious view on Bitcoin

Dalio does not deny that Bitcoin has a role. He acknowledges that for some people, it functions as money. However, he believes its importance is still limited when compared to gold.

“A bit we can judge the size of that money by the size of the amount that’s in Bitcoin,” Dalio said in an interview conducted at Davos. “For some people, it’s money. It’s not very large. It’s not gonna be held by central banks and so on.”Bitcoin may matter to individuals and private investors, but it is unlikely to become a core reserve asset for governments or central banks.

Dalio has noted that central banks and sovereign wealth funds are slowly reducing their dependence on US dollar debt. But instead of moving into crypto, they are buying more gold.

There is ongoing debate about “what is money,” whether it is Bitcoin, digital currencies, or traditional assets, institutions that think in decades rather than years are choosing gold. They prefer something that has already survived geopolitical breakdowns, not something still being tested by them. For his own positioning, Dalio said he has been “tilting toward gold” rather than toward cryptocurrency holdings.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

