Here’s a puzzle for you.

Imagine you’re selling a product that costs you $10 to make, and you’re selling it for $100. Life is good. Profit margins are fat. Shareholders are happy.

Now imagine someone tells you there’s a way to reach 10 times more customers. The catch? You’ll need to use 70 times more raw materials to make the same product work. And oh, you’ll also have to sell it for just $15 instead of $100.

Would you do it?

Well, that’s exactly the situation Novo Nordisk walked into with oral Wegovy.

The injectable dream

For years, Novo Nordisk had it made. Their weight loss drug Wegovy, delivered through weekly injections, was very successful. A single dose required just 2.4 mg of semaglutide (the active ingredient). Patients paid over $1,000 per month. Gross margins? A staggering 90%.

Then came the big idea. What if we made a pill?

After all, nobody really likes injections. A pill would be more convenient. More people would use it. The market would explode.

And in December 2025, the FDA approved it. Novo became the first company to offer an oral GLP-1 drug for weight loss. The stock rallied. Analysts cheered. It looked like a masterstroke.

Until Tuesday.

The bioavailability tax

Here’s the problem nobody wanted to talk about. Semaglutide is less effective at getting absorbed through your gut. When you inject it, almost all of it enters your bloodstream. When you swallow it as a pill, most of it just passes through your digestive system.

So to get the same effect, you need way more of the drug. How much more? The high dose oral version requires 25 mg per day. That’s roughly 70 times more semaglutide than the injectable version.

And semaglutide isn’t cheap to manufacture.

Do the math. Your input costs just exploded by 70 times. And this is happening while the Trump administration forced Novo to slash prices to as low as $150 per month for the pill.

Suddenly, those 90% margins? Gone. Analysts estimate the oral version has gross margins around 35%.

The death spiral begins

On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk reported earnings that sent shockwaves through Wall Street. The stock crashed nearly 20% on Tuesday.

The numbers were brutal. Sales guidance for 2026? Down 5% to 13%. Operating profit? Also down 5% to 13%. Gross margins in 2025 had already collapsed by 370 basis points.

And here’s the scary part. After four weeks of launch, 170,000 patients were already getting weekly prescriptions for oral Wegovy. That’s 21.7% of all Wegovy patients switching from the high-margin injectable to the low-margin pill.

Novo is literally cannibalizing its own profitable business with an unprofitable alternative.

The CEO tried to spin it positively, calling it “short-term pain for long-term gain” and pointing to market expansion. But the CFO’s own numbers tell a different story. Even if 80% of pill users are new patients, the economics don’t work when you’re burning through 70 times more expensive raw materials while charging 80% less.

What happens next?

Novo’s market cap has shrunk by over $100 billion in the past year. And now it faces a future where success (more pill sales) actually destroys value (lower margins on every sale).

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is preparing to launch its own weight loss pill. The price war is just beginning.

The brutal truth? Innovation doesn’t always mean profit. Sometimes a technological breakthrough can be a business disaster. Novo Nordisk created a pill that patients love and shareholders hate.

And there’s no easy way out. Stop selling the pill? Patients revolt and competitors win. Keep selling it? Margins keep shrinking.

That’s the $100 billion problem nobody saw coming.

