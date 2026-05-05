As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to increase, markets are reacting in ways that seem counterintuitive at first glance. Oil prices are climbing, bond yields are rising, and stocks are slipping, all classic signals of stress. However, in the middle of this turbulence, gold and silver have moved in the opposite direction. Gold has dropped over $100 to around $4,612 per ounce, while silver has fallen more than $2.50 to near $75.

This movement caught the attention of economist Peter Schiff, who wrote on X, “As war with Iran escalates, oil and bond yields surge, and stocks fall, gold is down over $100 and silver is down over $2.50 because traders don’t realize how bullish these events are for precious metals. Take advantage of their ignorance and buy the dip.”

Short-term forces at play

According to Schiff, traders appear to be reacting to immediate pressures rather than long-term signals. A stronger US dollar has made gold and silver more expensive for global buyers, reducing demand in the short run. At the same time, rising bond yields, with 30-year Treasuries touching around 4.5% are drawing investors toward assets that offer returns, unlike metals which do not yield interest.

There is also an element of profit-taking. After touching record highs earlier this year, both gold and silver had seen sharp rallies. In moments of uncertainty, investors often lock in gains, even in assets traditionally seen as safe havens.

Schiff’s long-term view

Schiff’s argument rests on what he sees coming next rather than what is happening now. He believes the current mix of rising oil prices, higher yields, and geopolitical instability is setting the stage for stagflation which is a period where inflation stays high while economic growth slows.

According to him, such conditions eventually force central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, to intervene by printing more money to support the economy and manage growing debt, especially in times of war. Over time, this weakens the dollar and increases the appeal of gold and silver as stores of value. From this perspective, the current decline is not a sign of weakness but a window of opportunity.

Between panic and patience

Markets often move in phases. In the early stages of a crisis, investors rush to cash and liquid assets, strengthening the dollar and putting pressure on commodities. Only later, when inflation fears deepen and policy responses become clearer, do precious metals typically regain their shine.

This pattern has played out before. In another tweet, Schiff has stated that during periods like the 1970s stagflation era, gold saw strong gains as inflation eroded currency value. Similar dynamics have been observed during prolonged geopolitical conflicts.

Some see the fall in gold and silver as a sign that safe-haven demand is weaker than expected. Others, like Schiff, interpret it as a temporary mispricing driven by short-term thinking. Whether this dip turns out to be a missed opportunity or a justified correction will depend on how the economic story unfolds, particularly inflation trends, central bank actions, and the trajectory of geopolitical tensions.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

