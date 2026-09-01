Investors often look at the portfolios of the world’s most successful fund managers to understand where some of the biggest investors are putting their money. These investors are often called ‘super investors’ because of their strong track records and influence in the market.

Tracking the stocks they own can give investors an idea of which companies continue to attract strong interest. It can also show whether fund managers are increasing or reducing their investments in these companies.

According to Dataroma data, 13F filings as of June 30, 2026, technology, digital payments and financial companies dominate the list of stocks most widely held by super investors. Microsoft is at the top, followed by Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Visa and Berkshire Hathaway. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Mastercard and Apple also feature among the top 10.

Here is a closer look at these companies, who owns their stocks and what has happened to their businesses and shares.

Microsoft leads the super investor list

Microsoft is the most widely held stock among the super investors tracked by Dataroma. A total of 37 major investors hold the company, with Microsoft accounting for around 1.78% of their combined portfolios.

AltaRock Partners has made Microsoft one of its biggest investments, with the stock making up 20.54% of its portfolio. The fund also increased its holding by 25% recently. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has 11.89% of its portfolio invested in Microsoft and increased its position by 9.77% during the quarter.

Triple Frond Partners has 11.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft, while Vulcan Value Partners has 11.21%. However, Vulcan recently reduced its holding by 11.01%.

Microsoft currently has a market value of more than $3.813 trillion. Its shares are trading in the low-$500 range after moving between roughly $349 and $554 over the past year.

The company’s next earnings report, expected in late October, will be closely watched. Investors are particularly interested in the growth of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud business. Azure grew 39% year over year in the latest quarter, as per their latest financial results.

Alphabet gets a strong vote of confidence

Alphabet is the second most held stock among the super investors tracked by Dataroma. It is held by 36 major investors and accounts for around 2.08% of their combined portfolios.

Li Lu’s Himalaya Capital has a particularly large investment in Alphabet, with the company making up 24.55% of its portfolio. Lindsell Train has 17.49% of its portfolio in Alphabet but recently reduced its position by 24.51%. Ruane Cunniff also cut its 11.09% holding by 5.83%.

Alphabet’s Class C shares are listed separately in Dataroma’s data. These shares are held by 34 investors and account for around 2.58% of their combined portfolios. Himalaya Capital again has one of the largest positions, with Alphabet Class C shares making up 23.39% of its portfolio.

Alphabet’s share classes give the company a market value of more than $4 trillion. One of the biggest recent developments came from Berkshire Hathaway, which added nearly $17 billion to its Alphabet position in August under Greg Abel, Warren Buffett’s successor. This is seen as a strong sign of confidence in Alphabet.

Alphabet is also benefiting from strong growth in cloud computing. Google Cloud revenue increased 82% year over year in the latest quarter, making it the fastest-growing cloud business among the major technology companies.

Top 10 most widely held stock among super investors ( As of June 30, 2026)

Stock Super investors holding it % of combined portfolios Microsoft 37 1.78% Alphabet 36 2.08% Alphabet Class C 34 2.58% Amazon 34 2.92% Meta Platforms 31 1.58% Visa 30 1.71% Berkshire Hathaway Class B 26 2.42% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) 24 0.99% Mastercard 22 1.42% Apple 22 1.22%

Source: Dataroma as of June 30,2026

Amazon draws strong interest

Amazon ranks third on the list, with 34 super investors holding the stock. Amazon makes up around 2.92% of their combined portfolios. AltaRock Partners has made Amazon its biggest investment, with the stock accounting for 32.21% of its portfolio. However, the fund reduced its position by 24.29% during the latest quarter.

Josh Tarasoff’s Greenlea Lane also reduced its 18.35% Amazon position by 10.30%. At the same time, Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group increased its 16.48% holding by more than 20%. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management raised its 15.95% position by nearly 16%, while ValueAct Capital also added to its holding.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square, however, reduced its 10.49% Amazon position by more than 25%. Amazon’s market value briefly crossed $3 trillion in early August after its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, reported revenue of $42.2 billion, beating expectations. Its market value later fell back to around $2.8 trillion.

AWS remains an important part of Amazon’s growth story because demand for cloud computing is increasing rapidly as companies invest more in artificial intelligence. CEO Andy Jassy has said AWS does not have enough data-centre capacity to meet demand in 2026. Based on current bookings, the shortage could continue into 2027 and 2028.

Meta benefits from AI-powered advertising

Meta Platforms ranks fifth among the stocks most held by super investors. The company is held by 31 investors and makes up about 1.58% of their combined portfolios.

Robert Vinall’s RV Capital has made Meta one of its biggest investments, with the stock accounting for 20.45% of its portfolio. The fund reduced its holding slightly during the latest quarter.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square increased its 9.25% Meta position by more than 20%, while ValueAct Capital has 9.15% of its portfolio invested in the company.

Meta has a market value of around $1.47 trillion. The company is also facing legal pressure. Meta recently agreed to an approximately $18 billion settlement over child-safety claims involving Instagram and Facebook.

Despite these concerns, its advertising business remains strong. Meta reported revenue of $60.8 billion in the latest quarter, helped by artificial intelligence tools that improve advertising and allow the company to target users more effectively.

Visa stock continues to perform strongly

Visa is held by 30 super investors and represents about 1.71% of their combined portfolios.

Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management has 19.83% of its portfolio invested in Visa and slightly increased its position during the latest quarter. John Armitage’s Egerton Capital also increased its 14.13% Visa position by nearly 4%. ValueAct Capital has 14.10% of its portfolio in Visa. Its latest quarterly results were also strong. Visa reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.32 and net revenue of $11.63 billion, beating expectations.

The company is also using artificial intelligence to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Visa has announced plans to cut around 7% of its workforce as part of an AI-driven efficiency programme. Visa is also planning to buy cybersecurity company BioCatch for $2.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed at helping the company fight the growing risk of fraud, including fraud made easier by artificial intelligence.

Berkshire holds large investor conviction

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares are held by 26 super investors and account for around 2.42% of their combined portfolios.

Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital has 33.89% of its portfolio invested in Berkshire, while Steven Check’s Check Capital Management has 32.27% and recently increased its position.

Other major investors include Duan Yongping’s H&H International Investment, the Gates Foundation Trust, Christopher Bloomstran’s Semper Augustus and Li Lu’s Himalaya Capital.Berkshire Hathaway Class A has a market value of $1.09trillion.

The biggest recent development for Berkshire is not its own stock price but its investment in Alphabet. Berkshire has been adding to its Alphabet position, which says that the investment approach associated with Warren Buffett may continue under Greg Abel.

Berkshire is also sitting on a record amount of $397.4 billion in cash. his gives the company significant financial strength and the ability to make large investments when attractive opportunities appear.

TSMC rides the AI chip boom

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, ranks eighth on the list. It is held by 24 investors and represents around 0.99% of their combined portfolios.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management increased its 10.55% TSMC position by more than 24%. At the same time, David Rolfe’s Wedgewood Partners reduced its 10.40% position by more than 18%.TSMC’s market value has climbed towards $2.165 trillion.

The company reported a 45% year-over-year increase in monthly sales, driven by strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence. TSMC is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom because it manufactures advanced chips for many leading technology companies.

However, investors are also asking whether the huge amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure will eventually produce enough profits to justify the investment.

Mastercard remains a favourite

Mastercard is held by 22 super investors and makes up about 1.42% of their combined portfolios.

Chuck Akre’s Akre Capital Management has 20.01% of its portfolio invested in Mastercard but reduced its position by nearly 13% during the latest quarter.

Valley Forge Capital Management also reduced its 17.57% position by more than 28%. Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital has 14.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard.

Mastercard has a market value of around $500 billion, making it one of the smaller companies on this list.

However, its presence among super investors shows that these fund managers are not simply looking for the biggest companies. They are also looking for businesses with strong competitive advantages and long-term growth potential.

Apple still has strong investor support

Apple completes the top 10. The company is held by 22 investors and accounts for around 1.22% of their combined portfolios.

Duan Yongping’s H&H International Investment has an unusually large 41.05% of its portfolio invested in Apple, although it reduced the position slightly during the latest quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway is also a major Apple shareholder. Apple still represents 22.04% of Berkshire’s portfolio, despite Warren Buffett reducing the company’s stake in recent years.

Apple’s market value has climbed above $4.6 trillion, making it the world’s second-most valuable company.

Investors are also looking ahead to Apple’s September 9 launch event. The company is expected to introduce new iPhones, with reports suggesting that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone for the first time.

The success of the new products could be important for Apple’s future growth as investors look for new sources of revenue.

Super investors trend

The investment moves across these companies show an interesting trend. Super investors have been adding to Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Visa this year, while reducing their holdings in Microsoft, Mastercard, TSMC and Apple to different degrees.

However, this does not necessarily mean that investors are moving away from large technology companies. Instead, it shows that some investors are moving their money towards companies that are already showing clear financial benefits from artificial intelligence.

Alphabet is seeing strong growth in Google Cloud. Meta is using AI to improve advertising. Visa is using AI to fight fraud, while Amazon is seeing strong demand for its cloud services.

For investors watching the market, the next few earnings seasons could provide more evidence of whether this trend continues.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

