Investment platform Borderless stated today in an official statement on X that unauthorised trading on its Stockal platform involved securities purchases worth $6.26 million and affected 13 customer accounts. In a statement issued on November 6, the company attributed the compromise of customer credentials to a September 2026 cybersecurity incident at its US brokerage and custody partner, DriveWealth. It also clarified that the $6.26 million figure represented the purchase value of securities, not the final financial loss.

“First, to correct inaccurate reporting, 13 customer accounts experienced unauthorised trading, not 30. The approximate value of securities purchased through these unauthorised transactions was US$6.26 million, not ₹100 crore. This is the purchase value, not the potential final financial loss, which remains subject to reconciliation and market movements,” the company stated on X.

Official Statement | Stockal: An update regarding recent developments and our ongoing response. https://t.co/x8qo2PWu4Y — Borderless (@get_borderless) November 6, 2026

Borderless links incident to DriveWealth data breach

According to Borderless, DriveWealth suffered a significant cybersecurity incident in September 2026, involving the loss of customer information linked to several financial institutions and investment platforms across the world, including India.

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“In September 2026, DriveWealth suffered a significant cybersecurity incident involving the loss of customer information associated with multiple financial institutions and investment platforms internationally and in India. Public news reporting indicates that the DriveWealth cybersecurity incident may have affected tens of millions of individuals, including customers associated with Revolut in Europe, Stake in Australia and Hatch in New Zealand,” the November 6 statement said.

Stockal said its customers were among those in India whose personal information was compromised in the incident. “We are aware of similar suspicious trading activity involving at least one other India-facing financial platform using DriveWealth, shortly after the incident that affected our customers. At this point we don’t have clarity as to how many people have been affected on the other platforms,” the statement said.

They added, “We are also aware of, and disappointed by, DriveWealth’s recent public statements attempting to distance itself from the apparent unauthorised trading in our customers’ accounts, without acknowledging the wider context of those same accounts being compromised by DriveWealth’s cybersecurity incident.”

Borderless said it had brought to DriveWealth’s attention the similarities between the September customer data exposure and the unauthorised trading activity that followed. The company added that all 26 Stockal customers affected by unauthorised trades or changes to their login details had their account information compromised during DriveWealth’s September cybersecurity incident.

What happened to Stockal customers?

In its November 4 statement, Borderless said DriveWealth had informed it of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts on October 15, during US market hours.

“An unauthorised third party appears to have accessed 26 customer accounts using valid login credentials. In 13 of those accounts, existing large-cap US equity holdings were sold and the proceeds used to purchase thinly traded microcap securities. Based on our investigation to date, no funds were withdrawn,” the November 4 statement had said.

The company said access to the affected accounts was restricted shortly after it was informed of the suspicious activity to prevent further transactions. The incident was reported to Stockal on October 16, India time, corresponding to October 15 during US market hours.

Who owns the Borderless platform?

Borderless Investing Inc. owns the Borderless digital platform, which was earlier known as Stockal. Borderless Investing is not a broker-dealer or an investment adviser. It operates through its subsidiary, Stockal Securities, which acts as the introducing entity. The subsidiary has a clearing agreement with DriveWealth LLC. This arrangement allows Borderless to offer US equities through its platform.

Did Borderless’s platform suffer a breach?

Borderless has denied any breach of its own platform or systems. The company said both its internal investigation and independent cybersecurity assessments found no evidence of a compromise of its platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems.

It has also engaged independent cybersecurity specialists to examine its systems. Borderless believes the affected customers may have been victims of a social engineering attack involving information exposed in another company’s data breach. However, the company said this connection has not yet been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Were any funds withdrawn?

According to Borderless, its investigation has found no evidence that funds were withdrawn from the affected accounts. In its November 4th statement, the company said the unauthorised activity involved selling existing large-cap US equity holdings and using the proceeds to purchase thinly traded microcap stocks.

It also clarified that the $6.26 million figure refers to the value of securities purchased through the unauthorised transactions. It does not represent the final financial loss, which is yet to be determined.

Borderless in its statement reiterated its commitment to Indian investors, saying it would continue to focus on providing secure, transparent and reliable access to global markets. The company said it had already engaged cybersecurity experts and advisers to strengthen its infrastructure and prevent similar attacks in the future. It also said it would continue working with regulators, partners and the wider financial ecosystem to strengthen cybersecurity and investor protection.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

