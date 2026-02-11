Tuesday brought good news for Spotify shareholders. The Swedish music streaming giant’s stock soared nearly 15% in a single day, its biggest jump since 2018. The catalyst? Fourth quarter numbers that looked genuinely impressive on the surface.

Spotify added 38 million new users in three months, a company record. Total monthly listeners hit 751 million. Paid subscribers reached 290 million, up 10%. Revenue climbed to €4.24 billion. And profits? They nearly tripled year-over-year to €1.17 billion.

The market loved it. Investors cheered. But here’s the twist: not everyone’s celebrating.

A growing camp sees something very different in these numbers. They see a company that’s exhausted its pricing power, faces structural problems that cap its upside, and is priced for perfection at valuations that leave no margin for safety.

So which is it? Is Spotify an undervalued tech play finally hitting its stride, or a falling knife disguised as a growth story?

The bull case: A platform firing on all cylinders

Let’s start with what went right, because a lot actually did.

That 38 million user addition wasn’t just a record. It was a massive acceleration for a platform that already dominates global music streaming with a 31.7% market share. For context, YouTube Music holds 9.7% and Apple Music has 8%.

Two things worked brilliantly in Q4. First, there’s “Wrapped,” that addictive year-end feature that tells you exactly what you listened to all year. Over 300 million users engaged with it, creating 630 million social media shares. That’s free viral marketing at scale.

Second, Spotify launched an enhanced free tier that attracted ad-supported users without cannibalizing paid subscriptions. The freemium funnel is working: free users eventually convert to premium.

The money story got even better. Gross margins reached a record 33.1%. Operating income jumped 47% to €701 million. Net income hit €1.17 billion, up from €367 million a year earlier. After years of skepticism about whether Spotify could ever be truly profitable, these numbers silenced doubters.

The company is also evolving beyond just music. Podcasts, audiobooks, video content, and even physical books are part of the expansion. Spotify paid over $11 billion to music rightsholders in 2025, cementing relationships while demonstrating scale.

AI features are taking off too. The AI DJ is being used by 90 million subscribers. New tools let you create playlists just by describing what you want to hear. Users are even mixing music themselves, showing they want active engagement, not passive listening.

The new co-CEOs, Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, got an early win taking over from founder Daniel Ek, who remains executive chairman. Ek talked about building “a technology platform for audio” that’s becoming “the world’s most intelligent, authentic media platform, one that you can literally talk to.”

On paper, everything looks great.

The bear case: A perfect storm brewing

Here’s where things get controversial. Look past the celebration at what Spotify guided for Q1 2026: just 3 million new premium subscribers. That’s a brutal deceleration from the 9 million added in Q4.

The pricing problem

Spotify just raised US prices to $12.99 per month, an 8% increase from the $11.99 level set in July 2024, which itself was a 9% hike from $10.99. That’s two significant price increases in 18 months.

Here’s the issue: Spotify is now more expensive than Apple Music ($10.99) and Amazon Music ($11.00). After multiple price hikes across all streaming platforms in recent years, the worry is that price elasticity has hit a wall. More users will drop to the ad-supported tier rather than pay premium prices.

The concern isn’t just theoretical.

Despite strong Q4 numbers, Q1 guidance suggests growth is slowing. The argument goes that management is pulling the pricing lever to mask structural deceleration in premium subscriber growth.

There’s also the timing effect: FY26 captures nearly a full year of the new $12.99 price point, while FY25 faced a half-year headwind from lapping the July 2024 increase, creating a short-term optical lift.

Meanwhile, subscription fatigue is becoming real across platforms like Netflix and Disney+. The expectation is that Spotify’s paid consumer growth will plateau in the second half of 2026, with regression to freemium tier models.

The label stranglehold

Here’s the fundamental problem that won’t go away: Spotify pays about 70% of its revenue to record labels. This is a fixed cost structure with limited room for renegotiation.

Unlike Netflix, which pivoted to original content and gained pricing power by owning intellectual property, Spotify remains dependent on the same three major labels (Universal, Sony, Warner) that have controlled music for decades. This creates what’s called a “margin ceiling.” No matter how big Spotify gets, those labels take the lion’s share.

While software companies experience margin expansion with scale, Spotify’s gross margins are expected to plateau. It’s fundamentally a utility play with capped upside, not a high-margin tech business. The relationship is a structural stranglehold with limited leverage for renegotiations.

Record labels have even argued that Spotify’s pricing cycle hasn’t kept up with inflation or its competitors, resulting in the recent price increase. The question is about price elasticity given current economic conditions.

The Ad revenue disaster

Despite 63% of Spotify’s users being on the free tier, ads generate only 10% of total revenue. In fact, ad revenue actually declined 4% in Q4 and 6% in Q3 2025.

After 10 years of trying to optimize ad revenue on the freemium tier, it remains a drag on profitability, not a growth driver. Why? Audio ads are simply worth less than video ads. This is the freemium trap: a disconnect between user growth and ad revenue.

While Spotify is taking listening hours from Apple Music and Netflix, CMOs view audio ads as secondary to visual content. Audio inherently captures low-value passive attention compared to social media, gaming, and video streaming platforms.

The warning here is clear: don’t confuse time spent with value creation. US users consume 27.18 hours of audio weekly, but that doesn’t translate to premium ad rates.

The YouTube threat

This brings us to the competitive nightmare. YouTube Music holds 9.7% global market share compared to Spotify’s 31.7%, but in podcasts (a growth segment Spotify cares about), YouTube dominates with roughly 33% US market share.

As podcasts evolve into high-quality video formats (think Joe Rogan, tech interviews, celebrity conversations), YouTube’s superior ad revenue model and video infrastructure become huge advantages. Spotify is competing without the benefits of higher ad rates or video’s engagement metrics.

The numbers tell the story: YouTube’s subscription revenue (including YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV) generated $20 billion in late 2025, overtaking Spotify’s $18.7 billion.

YouTube Premium bundles ad-free video across the entire platform, YouTube Music, and more for a compelling package. Amazon bundles music with Prime. Apple bundles music with its ecosystem. Spotify’s $12.99 pricing creates a $2.00 monthly premium over these competitors.

The expectation is that this premium will deteriorate in 2026 as competitors’ bundle pricing begins to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. As television programs transition to high-quality video podcasts, the dominant moat is being eroded by YouTube’s higher-value ad format.

The global expansion mirage

Spotify is banking on emerging markets like the Middle East and North Africa (22.8% year-over-year revenue growth) and Latin America (22.5% growth). While these growth rates exceed developed Western markets, they stem from relatively smaller bases and are marginal contributions to revenue.

In a winner-take-most market, Spotify has an advantage: the Android wedge. Because Apple‘s ecosystem penetration is relatively low in developing nations, Apple Music remains relatively unpopular among Android users who aren’t tied into the Apple ecosystem.

But here’s the catch: while the scale of 751 million monthly active users grants critical distribution among advertisers and content creators, it has historically failed to translate into significant pricing leverage against major record labels. Scale alone doesn’t solve the fundamental economics.

The AI wild card: Opportunity or catastrophe?

AI is the great unknown, and it cuts both ways.

On one hand, AI features are genuinely innovative and driving engagement. On the other hand, AI-generated music is flooding the platform at an alarming rate.

Around 30% of daily uploads on platforms like Deezer are now AI-created tracks, up from 10% in 2025. Spotify adds 150,000 tracks daily, and projections indicate AI-generated music will outnumber human uploads by mid-2026.

This creates two nightmares:

First, “royalty farming.” AI-generated content dilutes royalty pools, with AI agents essentially listening to AI music to siphon payments from legitimate artists. This is fraudulent “audio slop” that angers record labels and the artists Spotify depends on.

Second, quality control. Spotify faces a “curation tax,” needing to spend heavily on content moderation to maintain platform quality. But this hits margins. The alternative is letting AI-generated filler degrade the user experience, risking higher churn rates.

Users subscribe for authentic artists, not AI-generated content. The flood of low-quality music forces Spotify to preemptively spend on moderation to maintain the status quo of its user experience. Either way, it’s an expensive problem.

Spotify is rapidly diluting the quality of its catalog by adding 150,000 songs daily. The platform is being commoditized by its own scale.

The macro headwind: Demographic crisis

Here’s the uncomfortable economic reality. Spotify’s core demographic (young people) is facing serious financial pressure.

EU youth unemployment sits at 15.2% versus 6.2% overall. In the US, Gen Z faces a 25% poverty rate compared to 19% for Gen X. College graduate unemployment runs at 5.3% against 4.0% broadly. Young workers in AI-impacted fields have seen a 13% headcount decline.

Gen Z holiday spending is projected to shrink 13% in 2025 and 23% in 2026. When budgets tighten in this “subscription economy,” the expectation is a cascade of downgrades.

Music might be one of the last subscriptions people cut, but young users won’t leave the platform entirely. They’ll downgrade to free tiers. That crushes average revenue per user (ARPU) and creates a knock-on effect on profitability.

The mounting financial pressure on Spotify’s core user base is real, and it’s coming at the worst time.

Sonia Boolchandani is a seasoned financial writer She has written for prominent firms like Vested Finance, and Finology, where she has crafted content that simplifies complex financial concepts for diverse audiences.

