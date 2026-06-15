SpaceX has barely spent a day on the stock market, but investors are already treating it like the next great market phenomenon. After pulling off the largest IPO in history and adding hundreds of billions of dollars in value within hours, Elon Musk‘s rocket giant is off to a flying start and the rally may not be over yet.

A record-breaking IPO followed by a massive first-day surge

SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after raising $75 billion in the biggest IPO ever. The company listed its shares at $135, valuing the business at nearly $2 trillion. By the end of its first trading session, the stock had surged almost 19% to close at $160.95, pushing SpaceX’s market value above $2.1 trillion. In premarket trading on Monday, shares were up more than 5%, putting the company on track to add another $100 billion-plus to its valuation.

Retail investors rushed to buy in

Unlike most high-profile IPOs, SpaceX allocated a larger share of stock to retail investors, giving everyday traders a rare chance to participate in one of the most anticipated market debuts in years. Demand was extraordinary.

“The public relished the opportunity to buy into SpaceX’s stock market offer, judging by demand on AJ Bell’s DIY platform,” Dan Coatsworth, AJ Bell’s head of markets, told Business Insider. “Demand for the IPO offer went through the roof compared to what AJ Bell has experienced in the past.”

According to AJ Bell, requests to buy SpaceX shares were more than five times higher than for any IPO on its platform over the past decade.

Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire

The IPO created a wave of new millionaires among SpaceX employees and cemented Elon Musk’s place in financial history. With SpaceX’s valuation soaring after listing, Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, adding another milestone to a career already defined by record-breaking achievements.

Why investors are so excited about SpaceX

Investor enthusiasm is rooted in SpaceX’s position across three fast-growing businesses including rocket launches, satellite connectivity, and artificial intelligence.

Starlink has emerged as the company’s biggest growth engine, generating $4.4 billion in operating income last year, up 120% from the previous year.

A major advantage for SpaceX is that it controls its own launch capabilities. That gives the company flexibility, lower costs, and greater control over projects that depend on sending equipment into space.

Musk is betting on an even bigger future

Before the IPO, Musk said the company is entering “a significant growth phase.” One of SpaceX’s most ambitious plans is to eventually deploy 100,000 satellites to expand communications services worldwide. The company is also pursuing futuristic projects that include space-based data centers.

These plans have helped fuel investor excitement, with long-time supporters such as Ark Invest and Baron Capital continuing to back Musk’s vision.

The risks behind the hype

Many of its biggest goals rely on technologies that are still being developed and require enormous investment. The company’s AI division alone spent $12 billion last year, contributing to an overall annual loss of $4.9 billion.

Given Musk’s aggressive expansion plans, heavy spending is expected to continue. The opportunity is enormous if SpaceX delivers on its ambitions. But investors are also betting that some of the most complex and expensive projects in modern technology can become reality a wager that comes with significant risk.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

