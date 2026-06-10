With big names come big risks. The SpaceX IPO and its listing on June 12 have created significant buzz globally. In fact, the Elon Musk-owned company has drawn more than $250 billion in investor demand, as per Reuters. For what stands to be the largest-ever IPO, the issue’s ​oversubscription rate is running at three and a half to four times the planned offering size, Reuters reported on Friday.

With a massive valuation, estimated around $1.75 trillion, against a backdrop of heavy net losses, there are key risks associated with this mega issue as well.

Here are 5 key risks investors need to know before they decide to subscribe –

SpaceX IPO: Limited room for upside in near-term

The first and most significant warning sign is the pricing and valuation of the SpaceX IPO. At around $1.75 trillion, investors are not purchasing a mid-cap stock with room for momentum. Instead, they are investing in a business that is already valued like a large, mature company, despite its operations still developing and its latest area of growth being highly uncertain.

In a report, Reuters referred to the deal as possibly the first US initial public offering valued above $1 trillion, which indicates how much success is already assumed in the pricing.

SpaceX records net loss in 2025

Despite reporting $18.7 billion in revenue for 2025, the company is carrying an accumulated deficit of $41.3 billion. The company reported a $4.94 billion net loss after clocking a profit of $791 million in the previous year. That kind of reversal is important because it shows investors that the company is not just reinvesting profits from a consistently profitable business. Instead, it is expanding while facing significant losses, which brings up the question of whether public shareholders are supporting bold plans more than they are being rewarded by the company’s ability to generate consistent earnings.

Furthermore, SpaceX generally does not obtain insurance coverage for its satellites or launch vehicles, meaning it bears the full financial burden of any mission failures.

Substantial repayment burden and IPO repayment requirements

SpaceX and its subsidiaries carried a total debt of $29.1 billion. A significant portion of this is a $20 billion unsecured bridge loan secured in March 2026 to consolidate and repay the debt taken during the X and xAI acquisitions.

This debt presents a specific risk of mandatory IPO repayment. SpaceX is contractually obligated to use the net proceeds from this IPO to repay the $20 billion bridge loan within six months of receiving the funds. This means a vast majority of the capital raised from new investors will go toward debt retirement rather than directly into R&D or infrastructure.

Elon Musk and his commitment risk

Elon Musk holds absolute voting control and the power to elect all directors. However, the DRHP notes that he does not devote his full time and attention to SpaceX, as he also serves as CEO of Tesla and leads several other ventures like Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Not just attention, SpaceX is vulnerable to adverse actions from governments based on events unrelated to its operations but linked to its founder. A recent example cited by the document is the Brazilian Supreme Court freezing Starlink’s assets due to legal violations by X (formerly Twitter) before SpaceX even owned the platform.

The single point of failure for AI viability

The company admits that its ambitious orbital AI compute program relies on solar energy being cheaper than terrestrial power. If breakthrough developments on Earth, such as advances in nuclear energy and drastically reduced terrestrial power costs, the entire economic justification for SpaceX’s space-based data centres could be ‘materially diminished’.

Also, the AI business is in an early stage of integration and requires significant capital expenditures for compute infrastructure and power generation. The industry is rapidly changing, and there is no guarantee that the company’s “truth-seeking” AI models will achieve the commercial adoption or returns necessary to justify the investment, as per the US SEC filing.

SpaceX listing on June 12

All eyes are now on the SpaceX listing on June 12 and the price discovery post-debut. The offering comes at a time of extreme volatility in markets. SpaceX’s roadshow presentation and IPO paperwork emphasise the unique ‌nature of SpaceX’s rocket-launching business and the strength of the company’s Starlink internet ‌business. SpaceX also touted a $23 trillion ​market opportunity it says ​awaits its ​artificial intelligence offerings.