The excitement around SpaceX’s historic stock market debut is beginning to cool. After soaring in its first days as a public company and briefly overtaking some of the world’s biggest companies in market value, Elon Musk‘s space and artificial intelligence giant is now facing a reality check from investors.

SpaceX shares fell 10.44% on Monday by 12:10 p.m. ET, extending a selloff that has wiped out much of the gains made after the company’s blockbuster initial public offering on June 12. The stock had already fallen 5% and 3.6% in the previous two trading sessions before the Juneteenth holiday.

Investors now weighing on the decision

Much of the enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX is tied to Elon Musk’s track record and investor belief that the company can deliver strong long-term returns through its ambitions in space technology and artificial intelligence.

However, the company is still losing money. SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.9 billion in 2025 and posted another $4.28 billion loss during the first quarter of 2026. The recent pullback has been particularly painful for investors who bought shares after the IPO. By the end of last week, many had seen nearly all of their initial gains disappear.

Company launches bond offering

Adding to Monday’s developments, SpaceX announced a senior unsecured notes offering and disclosed that it had $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19. The company also confirmed its first-ever bond sale. While SpaceX did not reveal the size of the offering, it said it “intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to repay the outstanding borrowings under its bridge loan facility in full” and for related fees and expenses. According to a Bloomberg report last week, the company has been preparing a bond offering worth around $20 billion.

Share unlocks could create selling pressure

Another concern hanging over the stock is a series of upcoming insider share unlocks, which could significantly increase the number of shares available for trading. According to 22V Research strategist Jeff Jacobson who spoke to Yahoo Finance said that, a 20% insider share unlock is expected after SpaceX reports earnings in early to mid-August.

There is also a 10% share unlock tied to the stock trading 30% above its IPO price, along with additional 7% unlocks scheduled around Aug. 21 and Sept. 10.

Jacobson estimates insiders could potentially sell up to 44% of SpaceX shares by early September. Given that only about 4.2% of the company’s shares are currently available for public trading, the additional supply could dramatically change market dynamics.

“Not only should these large unlocks likely put a fair amount of pressure on the shares, but the additional float added is likely to reduce the overall volatility in the name on a day-to-day basis given the large market cap in the name (once they have been absorbed),” Jacobson explained.

Index inclusion may not fully offset the impact

Some bullish investors argue that upcoming additions to major stock indices could help support demand for SpaceX shares. However, Jacobson cautioned that the effect may be smaller than many expect.

“SpaceX bulls will point to the Nasdaq and MSCI inclusions that are likely to happen over the next few weeks that could help offset some of the upcoming selling pressure in the name expected by the unlocks. The problem with that argument is that both Nasdaq and MSCI will use the current free float in SpaceX and not the current market cap when determining the initial weighting for SpaceX.”

Reflection AI signs multibillion-dollar deal

Even as the stock faces near-term pressure, SpaceX continues to expand its artificial intelligence business. The company has signed a major computing power agreement with Reflection AI, an open-source AI startup that will use SpaceX’s Colossus infrastructure. Under the deal, Reflection AI will gain immediate access to Nvidia GB300 chips, among the most advanced processors used for training and running AI models. According to CNBC, Reflection AI has agreed to pay SpaceX $150 million per month starting July 1, 2026, through 2029. If the agreement remains in place for its full term, payments would total roughly $6.3 billion.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

