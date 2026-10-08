Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, on Thursday forecast its quarterly profit would hit 107.4 trillion Korean won ($80.17 billion). The milestone would mark the first time a major technology company achieves the record-high numbers. The nearly nine-fold jump in Q3 earnings was powered by the global artificial-intelligence demand working in favour of the Big Tech firm.

Meanwhile, Samsung also said that its quarter-three revenue could soar 127% to 195 trillion Korean won from the previous year.

How Samsung’s Q3 forecast compares with Q2 earnings

Even as Chinese competition in the AI world poses a threat to the company, Samsung estimated an operating profit of $80 billion for the July-September period, beating an LSEG SmartEstimate of 106.1 trillion Korean won, Reuters reported. Thanks to these figures, Samsung maintained its record operating profit for a fourth consecutive quarter.

The company posted record revenue of 171.5 trillion Korean won and record operating profit of 89.5 trillion won.

Considering the boom in AI data centre construction triggered a shortage of semiconductors—crucial for gadgets like smartphones—Samsung had already touted AI demand for fuelling growth in its memory chip business. Even back in July, when it posted Q2 figures, the company attributed its then-record-breaking memory earnings to AI server demand, which, in turn, pushed its all-time high sales of DRAM and NAND, chips used in wide-ranging electronic devices.

Douglas Research Advisory’s Douglas Kim projected that Samsung’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) bit shipments increased by close to 50% quarter-over-quarter in Q3, Reuters reported. Currently, its rival SK Hynix holds the top spot in key AI memory market.

Thursday’s forecast continued the trend of major South Korean companies releasing earnings previews. Samsung’s detailed Q3 earnings will be released on October 29.

In the meantime, analysts cited by Reuters noted that the third quarter didn’t just bring good news for the company. Amid the ongoing memory chip boom, Samsung’s mobile business posted a loss of more than $1 billion, exceeding expectations. At the same time, its other businesses, including contract chipmaking, or foundry, are also expected to incur losses due to pressure from fixed costs and low utilisation rates, according to Reuters.

Samsung ramps up AI push

As investments in AI infrastructure outpace supply growth, driving chip prices up, Samsung already expects the chip crunch to last until 2028.

The Suwon-based firm’s Q3 projections come over a week after it announced a $1 billion investment in the AI infrastructure company Helix. The South Korean tech giant noted that it was a founding investor in the recently-launched AI-enabling infrastructure provider alongside KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), NVIDIA, and US power company Vistra.

“AI data centres are rapidly evolving beyond simple facility investments into core business platforms. Today, they integrate diverse, high-value business models, including GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), Sovereign AI, and colocation services,” Samsung stated in a press note in late September.

“The rapid expansion of these data centres is driving the creation of a massive, multi-sector ecosystem that spans power generation, cooling technologies, semiconductors, and finance. Samsung affiliates’ investment reflects a strategic commitment to securing next-generation AI leadership within this emerging infrastructure landscape.”

The company added, “The investment this time is expected to serve as a pivotal milestone for Samsung’s affiliates, allowing them to leverage their world-class hardware and component expertise to build system- and infrastructure-level influence. Moving forward, Samsung is poised to expand its role from a traditional hardware component supplier to an active architect of the global AI infrastructure ecosystem.”

That same month, the South Korean giant announced a partnership with French AI startup Mistral AI, helping the European startup raise 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in a funding round.