Billionaire Ray Dalio has warned that the US Treasury market could face weaker demand from China and Japan, two of the biggest foreign holders of US government debt. The US depends on foreign investors for about a third of its debt. Japan and China account for a large share of that demand, Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Singapore on Tuesday.

“The Chinese don’t want to continue to accumulate — there are geopolitical issues as well as economic issues,” he said. “When you have a debtor-creditor relationship and you have an adversary relationship, that’s a very difficult dynamic.”

Dalio also said Japan has lent “a lot of money” to the US and now wants to take some of it back. His statements came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to reassure investors about the country’s rising debt. Bessent said on Monday that a combination of economic growth and spending cuts would “very quickly” start to change the path of US government borrowing. He said the government would start “bending the curve”.

Dalio’s comments indicate that some investors remain concerned despite Bessent’s assurances. The Bridgewater founder repeated his warning that the US could face a debt crisis within three years. He said some borrowers are already facing increasing financial pressure.

Treasury market under pressure

Ray Dalio warns China, Japan may cut demand for US Treasuries. Here is why. US Treasury bonds have continued to fall this week after months of weakness. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries are around 5.3%, close to their highest levels since 2002.

Global bonds have lost 3% this year, according to Bloomberg data. Treasuries have fallen 2.8% during the same period. The Treasury market has faced growing concerns over high government borrowing and inflation. Similar concerns have affected government bond markets in other countries.

France has emerged as a major concern for investors. Its 10-year government bonds recorded their worst quarterly performance since the euro was introduced. Dalio said France had “reached its borrowing limit”, adding to concerns about the country’s debt market.

Japan and China cut Treasury holdings

Japan, the biggest foreign holder of US Treasuries, and China have already reduced their holdings. Japan’s Treasury holdings fell by US$12.8 billion in July to about US$1.1 trillion. The decline came in a month when Japanese authorities took steps to support the yen.

Recent data from Japan’s Finance Ministry indicates that Tokyo may have sold some foreign securities to help fund its intervention in the currency market. China’s official Treasury holdings have also fallen sharply. Its holdings dropped from a peak of US$1.3 trillion in 2013 to about US$618 billion in July, making it the third-largest foreign holder.

According to Bloomberg’s market analysts believe China’s actual holdings could be higher. Some Chinese Treasury holdings may be held through other countries, including Belgium. Belgium’s latest reported Treasury holdings stood at US$470.7 billion.

AI companies face funding pressure

Dalio also warned about growing funding pressures on large technology companies that are spending heavily on artificial intelligence. He said major technology companies, known as hyperscalers, are beginning to face funding challenges.

“Before, they would raise equity and now they need to come to debt,” he said, warning that several factors could cause the AI bubble to burst. “Something like a wealth tax would have that effect, or having to pay back loans.”