OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is likely considering delaying its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) until 2027, according to the New York Times. The report, citing people familiar with the developments, said the company is not abandoning its plans to go public but believes waiting may be a better option as Wall Street becomes increasingly cautious about big technology listings. One of the biggest reasons behind the rethink is the mega fall in SpaceX’s stock after its record-breaking IPO, which has made investors and bankers more careful about launching another trillion-dollar tech company on the stock market.

OpenAI still wants a $1 trillion valuation

The decision is being led by CEO Sam Altman, CFO Sarah Friar and the bankers and lawyers hired earlier this year to prepare the IPO. according to NYT. The report says that Altman wants OpenAI to be valued at $1 trillion, much higher than its last private valuation of $730 billion.

The company has already confidentially filed paperwork with US securities regulators, meaning the IPO process is still moving forward. The only question now is when it will happen. Bankers reportedly gave OpenAI two choices: wait until 2027 and aim for a $1 trillion valuation, or go public this year at a lower valuation.

Altman, according to the sources, has refused to lower the target. According to people familiar with the discussions, he made it clear that accepting a lower valuation was a “nonstarter.”

OpenAI is spending huge amounts despite rising revenue

OpenAI’s financial position is one reason investors remain cautious. The company’s audited accounts, as per NYT, showed a net loss of $38.5 billion last year. Much of that came from nearly $34 billion spent on computing infrastructure, research and development, and changes to the company’s corporate structure.

Despite those losses, OpenAI earned around $13 billion in revenue during 2025. It hopes to triple that figure this year and has also said it is now bringing in about $2 billion every month.

Even so, the company continues to spend heavily on new data centres and AI infrastructure. Convincing public market investors to support a $1 trillion valuation while the company is still making huge losses will not be easy.

Why is SpaceX worrying OpenAI?

According to the NYT, OpenAI’s advisers have directly raised flags about recent weakness in technology stocks and the sharp swings in SpaceX’s share price after its IPO. SpaceX listed on Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, at $135 per share, raising $75 billion in what became the biggest IPO in history.

Within days, the stock surged to $225.64, a gain of about 67%. At its peak, SpaceX became the world’s fourth-most valuable public company, ahead of Amazon and Microsoft. The rally also briefly made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

But the excitement faded quickly. The shares dropped 5% in one session, 3.6% in the next and then 16.4% the following Monday. In just three trading days, the stock had lost nearly 24% of its value.

Although the shares were still above the IPO price, much of the early excitement had disappeared. At one stage, Al Jazeera reported that SpaceX even slipped below its debut trading price during a wider sell-off in technology stocks before recovering some losses.

Will the ‘staggered’ release of GPT 5.6 impact the IPO?

Hours after the delay report, the Trump administration asked OpenAI to slow down the launch of its next-generation AI model, GPT-5.6, so the US government has more time to study possible cybersecurity risks before the technology reaches a wider audience.

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The move follows an executive order signed by Trump on June 2. The order created a voluntary 30-day process that allows US cybersecurity teams to review advanced AI models before they are made available to partners and the general public.

Following the government’s request, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman informed employees that GPT-5.6 would no longer launch through a full public release. Instead, the company will begin with a limited preview available only to a small group of selected partners.

While the matter is unrelated to the company’s plans to delay its IPO, a slower rollout could delay revenue from OpenAI’s newest and most advanced model, which many have described as having “Mythos-like” capabilities.

How the IPO timeline for OpenAI changed

Only a few months ago, OpenAI’s message about an IPO was very different. Late last year, CFO Sarah Friar had said the company was not preparing for an IPO and was instead focusing on strengthening its finances.

Later, The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI planned to go public before the end of 2026. The report surprised some employees, who reportedly felt the company’s finances were not yet strong enough for a public listing.

OpenAI then hired investment banks and legal advisers to prepare for an IPO as early as the third or fourth quarter of this year. Now, the expected timeline has shifted again, with 2027 emerging as the more likely target, although the company has not publicly committed to any date.

What triggered the sharp fall of Space X?

Just days after raising $75 billion, SpaceX announced plans to buy AI coding company Cursor in an all-stock deal worth $60 billion. Around the same time, Bloomberg reported that the company was also planning to raise another $20 billion through bonds, leaving investors wondering why it needed so much money so soon after its IPO.

The company’s finances also raised concerns. SpaceX reported a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025, mainly because of losses at xAI, which merged with the company in February 2026. While Starlink generated $4.4 billion in operating profit, xAI reported $6.36 billion in operating losses.

Valuation was another concern. New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran reportedly valued SpaceX’s equity at around $1.3 trillion, nearly 28% below its IPO valuation. He also criticised the company’s projection of a $26 trillion AI market, calling it a “hallucination” and saying he would be “embarrassed to even put that number out.”

The stock’s structure also added to the volatility. Only about 4% of SpaceX shares are currently available for trading, while the remaining 96% are locked up until December. That limited supply means even small changes in buying and selling can cause large price swings. Another reason for the decline was the start of options trading on June 17, which allowed short sellers to bet against the stock for the first time.

For OpenAI’s advisers, the message is simple. If the biggest IPO in history can lose nearly a quarter of its value in just three trading days, another giant AI listing could face the same risk.

SpaceX isn’t the only concern

If OpenAI postpones its IPO, it could disappoint both Wall Street and Silicon Valley. Investors have been eagerly waiting for OpenAI and its biggest rival, Anthropic, to go public. Many believe these IPOs could create enormous wealth for founders, employees and early investors.

However, the report mentions that OpenAI is dealing with several other challenges as well. Competition is becoming tougher. Rival Anthropic has gained ground with its Claude Code tool for businesses, while Google’s Gemini has attracted more everyday users.

ChatGPT’s rapid user growth has also slowed. The platform now has around 900 million users, but investors who expected it to cross one billion users are left disappointed.

The company is still spending heavily on new data centres, computing infrastructure

OpenAI continues to invest billions of dollars in expanding its business. The company is pouring money into new data centres and computing infrastructure, with no sign that spending will slow anytime soon. It is also investing heavily in marketing and hiring top AI researchers and engineers from companies such as Meta and Google.

OpenAI is also trying to build new sources of income. The company is testing advertisements inside ChatGPT and working with Shopify and Stripe to let users buy products directly through the chatbot. However, these projects are still in the early stages and cannot yet be counted on as major revenue sources.

According to the report, OpenAI’s advisers have also warned that ordinary retail investors may not show the same excitement for another massive AI IPO after what happened with SpaceX.

Another pain point is that rival Anthropic is also preparing for its own public listing. If Anthropic moves ahead while OpenAI waits, investors could either see OpenAI’s delay as a smart decision or interpret it as the company falling behind.

OpenAI is changing its strategy

Over the past six months, OpenAI has gone through major changes. Under Fidji Simo, who leads artificial general intelligence deployment, the company has started moving away from “side quests,” which are projects that are not considered essential to its main business.

One example is Sora, OpenAI’s AI video generator, which has reportedly been losing money. The company is also building a larger sales team to promote Codex, its AI coding product, to enterprise customers, helping it compete more directly with Anthropic. Despite concerns about the IPO, OpenAI executives believe the company is heading in the right direction.

The company recently said that more than five million people use Codex every week. It also announced that it now has more than two million business customers.

Last week, OpenAI boosted its AI team by hiring Noam Shazeer from Google. The move was seen as a major win for the company because Shazeer was one of the authors of the landmark 2017 research paper that introduced the transformer architecture, the technology that powers modern AI systems such as ChatGPT.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.