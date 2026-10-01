NVIDIA has gained over 1000% in the last five years and over 13,000% in the last ten years. Now the company is betting big on itself. It has made an announcement of adding $150 billion to its share repurchase authorization, lifting the buyback program to $235 billion through fiscal 2028. The impact on price was immediate. NVIDIA (NVDA) closed 1.68% higher on the day of the share buy back announcement.

NVIDIA, the mega-cap AI company with a market valuation of over 5 trillion dollars, is a hot favourite among Wall Street investors. And for investors who own over 2 million shares of NVIDIA (NVDA), or have put over 4 billion dollars into it, conviction shows up in the numbers.

So who exactly owns it? According to Valuesider, 12 super investors have reported owning NVDA in their latest filings, for the second quarter of 2026. Super investors are institutional investment managers who typically oversee portfolios above $100 million. They disclose their holdings through Form 13F filings required by the US SEC.

It does not include individual insiders like NVIDIA’s founders including Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NVIDIA, or large index and fund houses who are also not considered here.

Who Holds the Biggest Slice of NVIDIA?

Andrew R. Adams of Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 2,597,331 shares worth $519,699,960 ($519.70 million), which makes up 9.36% of its portfolio.

Chase Coleman III of Tiger Global Management owns 11,198,773 shares valued at $2,240,762,490, or 9.34%.

David M. Polen of Polen Capital Management holds 3,978,446 shares worth $796,047,269 (6.86%).

John Armitage of Egerton Capital owns 3,417,950 shares valued at $683,897,616 (6.61%).

Duan Yongping of H&H International Investment holds 6,280,675 shares worth $1,256,700,261 (6.58%).

Eric H. Schoenstein of Jensen Investment Management owns 1,197,487 shares valued at $239,605,174 (5.81%).

The Biggest Bet Belongs to Lewis Sanders

Lewis Sanders of Sanders Capital holds 22,560,894 shares worth $4,514,209,280 ($4.51 billion), or 4.52% of his portfolio. That is the largest position by value on the list.

Interestingly, Sanders raised his stake by 216.62% (+15.44M shares), taking it from 1.48% to 4.52% of the portfolio.

He was not the only buyer in Q2 2926. Armitage of Egerton Capital increased his stake by 27.77%, adding 742.93K shares. David Tepper of Appaloosa Management holds 1,525,000 shares valued at $305,137,250 (4.08%), after adding 3.64% (+53.5K shares).

Wallace Weitz of Weitz Value Fund owns 35,000 shares worth $7,003,150 (1.12%).

Sarah Ketterer of Causeway Capital Management holds 3,567 shares worth $713,721, which makes up 0.01% of her portfolio. Richard Pzena of Pzena Investment Management holds 1,445 shares valued at $289,130. His is a new position.

Who holds the biggest NVIDIA stakes?

Investor Shares held Value Portfolio share Lewis Sanders — Sanders Capital 22.56M $4.51B 4.52% Chase Coleman III — Tiger Global 11.20M $2.24B 9.34% Duan Yongping — H&H International 6.28M $1.26B 6.58% David M. Polen — Polen Capital 3.98M $796.05M 6.86% John Armitage — Egerton Capital 3.42M $683.90M 6.61%

Source: Valuesider

Who Has Stayed the Longest?

Investors including Mairs & Power Growth Fund, Tiger Global Management, Polen Capital Management, Egerton Capital, H&H International Investment, and others have historically held positions in NVIDIA Corp.

Adams’s fund has held the stock since the third quarter of 2019, about seven years. Tiger Global and Appaloosa have held it since the first quarter of 2023.

Who all are Churning Stakes

Not every investor is adding NVIDIA to their portfolio. Duan cut his stake by 54.63% (-7.56M shares), from 12.07% to 6.58% of the portfolio. Tiger Global trimmed 6.77% (812.98K shares), Polen Capital cut 3.07% (125.8K shares) and Schoenstein’s Jensen Investment Management cut 26.63% (434.53K shares). Mairs & Power made a small trim of 0.78%.

On the sell side, Daniel Loeb of Third Point completely sold off his position in the second quarter of 2026. It was 190,000 shares, or 1.59% of the portfolio. His weighted average buy price was $135.06, while the weighted average sell price was $174.40, according to Valuesider.

But not all of the super investors have an old position in the stock. Paul Lountzis of Lountzis Asset Management opened a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter of 2026. He holds 6,304 shares at a reported price of $200.09, which values the stake at $1,261,367 and makes up 0.40% of his portfolio.

Biggest NVIDIA buyers and Sellers in Q2 2026

Investor Change in stake Shares added Portfolio share after change Lewis Sanders 216.62% +15.44M 4.52% John Armitage 27.77% +742.93K 6.61% David Tepper 3.64% +53.5K 4.08% Duan Yongping -54.63% -7.56M 6.58% Eric H. Schoenstein -26.63% -434.53K 5.81% Tiger Global -6.77% -812.98K 9.34% Polen Capital -3.07% -125.8K 6.86% Mairs & Power -0.78% — 9.36%

Source: Valuesider

Where the Stock Trades Today

The NVIDIA stock’s current price is $229, about 15% higher in the last 3 months. The average reported price for Q2 is $200.09, and is the split-adjusted price on the last day of the quarter. It is not what investors actually paid.

On August 26, NVIDIA announced the financial results for second quarter fiscal 2027, reporting revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year ago and data center revenue of $89.0 billion, up 117% from a year ago.

Disclaimer: All data sourced from Valuesider and is as per Form 13F filings as of June 30,2026. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.