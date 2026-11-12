Shares of Nvidia fell around 7% in premarket trading on Thursday as investors reacted to reports that the company’s board had discussed ousting co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang following allegations of two extramarital relationships. The reports have raised concerns about the chipmaker’s leadership, its succession plans and the future of its artificial intelligence (AI) business.

At 7:11 am ET, Nvidia shares fell 7.72% to $160.32 in premarket trading, down $13.41 from the previous close of $173.73 Nvidia’s board set to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether Huang should continue as CEO, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The meeting came after reports emerged about Huang’s alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, an executive at a cloud computing company who has been linked to suspected Chinese intelligence activity.

The developments have put a lot of pressure on Huang, who has led Nvidia since co-founding the company in 1993. Under his leadership, Nvidia has grown from a graphics card manufacturer focused on gaming into the world’s most valuable company and one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom.

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As reported by CNBC, the company’s shares have already lost more than 20% over the past month. They fell 4.3% on Monday and another 5.5% on Tuesday as reports about Huang dominated headlines. The stock recovered 2.9% on Wednesday before coming under renewed pressure in premarket trading on Thursday.

What are the allegations against Jensen Huang?

The controversy began after reports emerged about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at cloud company Megaspeed. The Financial Times reported that the two were romantically involved. The report also said US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang is a spy for China.

On Sunday, Huang admitted to having an affair, according to the information reported by CNBC. The controversy widened on Wednesday after The New York Times reported that Huang had another extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. According to the newspaper, Powell reports directly to Huang.

The second report came just before Nvidia’s board meeting on Wednesday, adding to the pressure on the company’s leadership. US lawmakers have also called for Huang’s resignation, increasing scrutiny of the CEO and the company.

Why Wall Street is worried about Huang’s oust

Investors are concerned that removing Huang could create a leadership vacuum at Nvidia, given his central role in the company’s growth and long-term strategy.

Bernstein on Thursday cut its price target for Nvidia shares by half, from $400 to $200. Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst at Bernstein, told CNBC on Thursday that Huang’s alleged relationship with a direct report makes it more difficult for the board to retain him.

“It is much tougher for the board to leave him in position,” Rasgon told CNBC. He also pointed out that finding someone capable of replacing Huang’s leadership and long-term vision would be a major challenge.

“Jensen is Nvidia, right? He is the visionary. The reason they’re in the position that they’re in today is because he made decisions 10 years ago,” Rasgon told CNBC. “Who is the right person now to make the decisions for the next 10 years? I don’t intuitively know who that person would be.”

Huang has played a major role in shaping Nvidia’s position in the technology industry. He recognised the potential of graphics processing units (GPUs) beyond gaming and invested in computing technologies that later became essential to the development of artificial intelligence.

Analysts warn of a possible 20% fall

Several Wall Street analysts told CNBC that Nvidia shares could fall by as much as 20% if Huang is removed as CEO, given how closely the company’s success is linked to his leadership. Richard Reyle, chief investment officer at Questar Capital Partners, said Nvidia’s lack of a clear succession plan was a major concern for investors.

“Nvidia doesn’t have that person in place, and so it’s going to be either a choice of keeping Jensen and being faced with months and months of being hauled in front of probably congressional boards and things to explain themselves and all kinds of interrogations,” Reyle told CNBC

He added that removing Huang could create further uncertainty for the company. “Or they’re going to have to move on from him, and that’s just going to make the stock uninvestable. That doesn’t make the AI trade uninvestable, but it certainly makes Nvidia uninvestable.”

Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co. also warned that Huang’s position could be under threat. “In our view the writing is on the wall that Jensen’s days at Nvidia could be numbered and we would expect this to be a very fluid situation over the next 48 hours,” Ives told CNBC.

He added that the controversy had created uncertainty across Wall Street, Silicon Valley and the wider technology industry. “We believe Nvidia’s value is $300 per share with Jensen as CEO and $225 per share without Jensen as CEO,” Ives added. However, Ives also said he expected Nvidia to overcome the current difficulties and remain a major part of the AI revolution.

Why Huang’s succession matters for Nvidia

Reuters reported that Huang’s departure or a reduced role at the company could leave a leadership vacuum at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker. Huang has not named a successor. Analysts have identified two possible internal candidates: engineer Ian Buck and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. However, neither has the public profile or influence that Huang has built over more than three decades.

Jun Bei Liu, lead portfolio manager at Sydney-based fund manager Ten Cap, said Huang’s importance to Nvidia extends beyond his position as CEO. “He’s the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and centre of the AI build-out,” Liu told Reuters. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty to come … not just for Nvidia; it’s for the whole AI – all the businesses that they co-invest and sponsor,” she said. “I think the fear is that the music might stop.”

Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, said Nvidia’s immediate revenue outlook may not change significantly if Huang leaves. However, he expressed concern about the company’s longer-term direction. “I don’t see the next 12 to 18 months of revenue suddenly disappearing if Jensen were to leave,” Boloor said.

“My bigger concern is next decade, because Jensen isn’t simply Nvidia’s CEO but he’s the person who has consistently identified where computing is going before customers even realise,” he said. “Replacing that strategic vision … is an enormous challenge.”

Nvidia’s AI business faces scrutiny

The uncertainty surrounding Huang is also raising questions about Nvidia’s financial commitments and its growing role in funding the AI industry. According to Reuters, Nvidia listed around $164.5 billion in financial commitments in its most recent earnings report. These include an obligation capped at $105 billion for an OpenAI data centre in Ohio, along with lease and other capacity guarantees exceeding $50 billion.

Nvidia has also invested in companies that depend on its chips and computing infrastructure. Its investments and financial arrangements have made it both a supplier to and a major financial backer of the AI industry. The uncertainty has already affected other companies linked to Nvidia. Shares of data centre operator CoreWeave, which had surged on Wednesday following upbeat earnings, fell more than 6% in after-hours trading. South Korean internet company Naver, in which Nvidia took a $1 billion stake to finance a data centre expansion, also lost nearly 6%.

However, some investors believe the company’s underlying business remains strong, regardless of who occupies the CEO’s office. Anna Wu, founder of Floodlines Research, said Nvidia’s chip technology continues to give it a major advantage over competitors. “Nvidia’s core asset is its advanced GPUs, which still have no real substitute in the market,” Wu told Reuters. “The AI trade rests on that demand, not on one individual.”

Nvidia is expected to report its earnings next week. Investors will be watching not only its financial performance but also developments around Huang’s position, the company’s succession plans and whether its long-term growth strategy can continue without its co-founder at the helm.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

