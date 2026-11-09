Nvidia shares fell more than 5% on Monday after the company’s board of directors launched an independent investigation into CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang. The investigation is about his relationship with a businesswoman who US intelligence agencies allege is a Chinese spy. The development added to concerns among investors already worried about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending and last week’s volatility in technology stocks.

At 9.48 am ET, Nvidia shares were trading 5.22% lower at $176.90 on the Nasdaq, down $9.74 from the previous close. The stock came under heavy selling pressure during premarket trading, with losses reaching around 8% at one point.

ALSO READ Nvidia launches probe into chinese spy allegations after Huang admits to having affair

Why Nvidia shares are falling

The latest pressure on Nvidia shares followed reports about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at cloud company MegaSpeed. US intelligence agencies have alleged that she passed information to Beijing, according to reports by The New York Times and The Financial Times.

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The New York Times had reported last month that Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, who is unrelated to him. US authorities reportedly investigated her and concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Following these reports, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation into the matter, saying that Huang had been the target of a “foreign intelligence effort”.

Huang has agreed to cooperate with the investigation and supports the board’s review, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The CEO also addressed the matter in an email to employees, admitting that he had failed in his responsibilities towards his family and the company.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang said in the email.

The developments have raised questions about Huang’s future at Nvidia and whether the investigation could affect his position as CEO.

What analysts are saying about Huang’s future

Regardless of the concerns surrounding the investigation, some market experts believe Huang is unlikely to leave the company.

Dan Ives, senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., told CNBC that discussions about replacing Huang were “comedy”.

Ives called the investigation and the reported relationship as a “game changer” for Huang and Nvidia. However, he said the development did not change his view that Nvidia remained two to three years ahead of China in AI chips.

“You’re talking about what I would view as a torchbearer — the leader of AI technology — not just in the U.S. but globally. So I think the fact that we’re in this situation, from an investor perspective, the clear worry is, does Jensen stay on as CEO? The Street would say probably likely, but given the board investigation, anything could happen, and that creates a huge uncertainty,” he told CNBC.

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, said the latest development was adding to investor concerns at a time when the market was already uncertain about spending on data centres.

“The market’s probably telling you now this does no favors to the stock whatsoever in a time when there’s a lot of conjecture as to the build-out of data centers,” Weston told CNBC.

However, he also said he did not expect Huang to be replaced, describing him as the “godfather of AI”.

“If we genuinely thought he was going to step down … the stock would be down — it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest,” he said.

Nvidia has also said that its board continues to have confidence in Huang. Some analysts, however, have pointed out that the company does not have an obvious successor if he decides to step down.

US President Donald Trump also praised Huang’s leadership on Sunday, although he said he had not spoken to the Nvidia CEO about the investigation.

“I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

“He’s done an amazing job for our country,” he added.

China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the allegations against Alice Huang. Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that the claims were not supported by evidence.

“The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear,” Guo told reporters in Beijing, according to Reuters.

Nvidia’s South Korea plans also affected

The impact of the controversy has also extended to Nvidia’s business engagements in South Korea.

Madison Huang, Jensen Huang’s daughter and an Nvidia executive, cancelled a planned visit to Seoul. She was expected to attend an Nvidia conference scheduled to begin on Monday and meet several companies during the visit, Reuters reported.

The cancellation comes as the company faces increased attention over the investigation and its possible impact on leadership.

Wall Street stocks rise as oil prices fall

Nvidia’s decline came even as the US stock market moved higher on Monday, supported by falling oil prices. Investors continued to watch technology stocks closely following last week’s sharp movements in the sector.

At 9.45am ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653 points, or 1.3%. S&P 500 gained 1.5% and Nasdaq Composite advanced 2%.

Oil prices also declined during the session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3% to around $87 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude dropped 4% to approximately $94 per barrel.

The market had recovered some ground on Friday after Thursday’s sharp sell-off, which was due to concerns around AI-related stocks. Chipmakers had attracted fresh buying, helping the technology sector recover some of its losses.

However, concerns about the future of AI infrastructure spending continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Strong midterm election results for Democrats have added to these worries, with investors concerned that tighter rules on data centre construction, energy consumption and development costs could slow the expansion of AI infrastructure.

Other major technology stocks move higher

Several other major technology and semiconductor stocks gained on Monday.

Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) each rose around 5%, ON Semiconductor gained 3%.

Among the other members of the so-called Magnificent Seven group of major technology companies, Amazon shares climbed 5%. Tesla and Alphabet advanced more than 3%, while Microsoft gained 2%.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.