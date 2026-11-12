Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his position as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as his seat on its board, with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.

The Nvidia board has appointed Colette Kress, the company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as interim CEO. Kress will continue to handle her responsibilities as CFO alongside her new role until the company finds a permanent replacement for Huang.The board has also started looking for a new CEO. It will consider both internal and external candidates for the position.

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Kress has been serving as Nvidia’s Executive Vice President and CFO since joining the company in September 2013. During her time at Nvidia, she has led its finance team and played an important role in the company’s growth and expansion.

Before joining Nvidia, Kress spent nearly 25 years working in finance roles at major technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia’s board said it has full confidence in Kress and the company’s existing leadership team. The board also assured that the leadership change would not affect its business operations, customer commitments or product plans.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” said Harvey Jones, Chair of the Nvidia Board of Directors.

“She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption,” he added.

Kress said she would work with the existing leadership team to build on what Huang had achieved during his 33 years at the company.

“NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” said Kress, who will serve as both interim CEO and CFO.

“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders,” she added.

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