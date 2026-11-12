Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his position as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as his seat on its board, with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.
The Nvidia board has appointed Colette Kress, the company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as interim CEO. Kress will continue to handle her responsibilities as CFO alongside her new role until the company finds a permanent replacement for Huang.The board has also started looking for a new CEO. It will consider both internal and external candidates for the position.
Jensen Huang Resignation LIVE: Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO?
Kress has been serving as Nvidia’s Executive Vice President and CFO since joining the company in September 2013. During her time at Nvidia, she has led its finance team and played an important role in the company’s growth and expansion.
Before joining Nvidia, Kress spent nearly 25 years working in finance roles at major technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.
Nvidia’s board said it has full confidence in Kress and the company’s existing leadership team. The board also assured that the leadership change would not affect its business operations, customer commitments or product plans.
“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” said Harvey Jones, Chair of the Nvidia Board of Directors.
“She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption,” he added.
Kress said she would work with the existing leadership team to build on what Huang had achieved during his 33 years at the company.
“NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” said Kress, who will serve as both interim CEO and CFO.
“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders,” she added.
Huang's resignation has also drawn attention to Nvidia's growing financial links with other companies in the AI industry.
The chipmaker is estimated to have around $400 billion in financial obligations to other firms. These connections have earned it the nickname “the central bank of AI”.
The concern is that financial arrangements between companies, sometimes described as “circular financing”, could spread problems at Nvidia across the wider financial system.
Officials at the Federal Reserve and other institutions are keeping an eye on the situation. However, they do not see an immediate threat to the financial system at this stage.
Investors could still face heavy losses if Nvidia's stock continues to fall.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Washington remains concerned about the developments surrounding Nvidia, but believes the global AI expansion will continue despite the company's leadership crisis.
Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box shortly before Jensen Huang's resignation was announced, Greer acknowledged that Nvidia's stock had seen recent “fluctuations”.
“Obviously, Nvidia is a structurally important company,” he said.
However, Greer said the wider AI expansion would not stop because of the developments at the chipmaker.
“The reality is the AI buildout, data centers, the next industrial revolution — that's happening,” he said.
He added that companies could face scandals and leadership changes from time to time. Government regulators, he said, have acted on potential problems across different industries in recent years.
“And obviously, we remain concerned,” Greer said. “We want to make sure that when we're selling our chips to the world, we want the world to be on the AI stack, but we want the crown jewels to remain in US hands or in the hands of our allies.”
Nvidia has lost around $2 trillion in market value since its shares reached a record closing high in early October, marking a sharp decline for the world's leading AI chipmaker.
The company's shares closed at $173.73 on Wednesday, down from $239.24 on October 6. The latest selloff has also wiped out more than $740 billion from Nvidia's market value since Friday's closing bell.
While Nvidia shares came under pressure, investors turned to other major chipmakers. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom rose around 2% in extended trading.
However, the weakness was not limited to Nvidia. Several other companies linked to the artificial intelligence trade also saw their shares fall.
Oracle shares dropped 4%, while Nebius fell sharply in premarket trading on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported third-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, but its outlook for the coming months disappointed investors.
Nebius shares were down nearly 16% in premarket trading, after gaining more than 15% during Wednesday's regular session.
US stock futures fell on Thursday as Nvidia shares came under fresh selling pressure following CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. Investor concerns also grew after US President Donald Trump ruled out the need for a deal with Iran, raising fresh worries about the conflict in the Middle East, CNBC reported.
Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 47 points, or 0.1%.
Nvidia shares extended their losses in after-hours trading after the company announced that Huang had stepped down with immediate effect. The chipmaker named its Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. Nvidia shares fell more than 12% following the announcement.
The leadership change came after reports about Huang's alleged links to a Chinese intelligence operative and claims of an affair. The reports have raised questions about the company's leadership and future direction.
Nvidia's board will look at both internal and external candidates as it begins the search for a permanent replacement for Jensen Huang, who has resigned as the company's CEO.
Several senior executives at the chipmaker have been mentioned as possible successors. These include Colette Kress, the company's CFO and interim CEO; Ian Buck, Vice President and General Manager of Hyperscale; Bryan Catanzaro, Vice President of Applied Deep Learning; Chief Technology Officer Michael Kagan; and Chief Scientist Bill Dally.
Huang was born in Taiwan but grew up in the United States, where he later became a citizen. He founded Nvidia to make chips used in computer graphics, including technology for video games and computer rendering.
In the early 2000s, Huang and other company executives saw another opportunity for Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). They believed scientists could use these chips to carry out complex computing tasks.
That decision helped Nvidia move beyond the video game industry and become a major force in artificial intelligence. Its chips are now widely used in AI development and have also become an important technology asset for US national defence.
Huang has also become a well-known figure in Taiwan. His popularity is so strong that his visits to the island are often surrounded by what has come to be called "Jensanity".
Nvidia shares are heading for their sixth consecutive weekly decline, marking their longest losing streak since 2012. The latest fall comes as the chipmaker faces a major leadership change, with CEO Jensen Huang resigning from his position with immediate effect, CNBC reported.
The company's shares fell 12.38% to $152.23 in the latest trading snapshot, compared with their previous close of $173.73. However, they were up 2.87% in after-hours trading, according to the figures provided.
Nvidia shares had already fallen 9% last week following the US midterm election results. By Wednesday's close, the stock was down around 7% for the year, making it the worst-performing stock among the major technology companies, except Tesla.
The decline has also pushed Nvidia behind Apple in the ranking of the world's most valuable companies.
Nvidia will announce its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Tuesday, November 17, at around 1:20 pm Pacific Time. The announcement will be followed by an earnings call at 2 pm Pacific Time, as previously scheduled.
The company described Huang's contributions as profound and thanked him for his work at Nvidia and across the technology industry. It also called Nvidia one of the most consequential technology companies in the world.
Kress said she would work with Nvidia's leadership team to build on the foundation Huang created over the last 33 years. She added that the company would continue working on accelerated computing and AI while focusing on its customers, partners, developers and shareholders.
Jones said Kress has helped lead Nvidia through a period of extraordinary growth and understands its business, customers, operations and financial position. He added that the board has full confidence in her and the existing leadership team.
Nvidia has appointed Harvey C. Jones as the first-ever Chair of its Board of Directors. Jones has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor. He previously served as CEO and Executive Chairman of Synopsys.
Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as Executive Vice President and CFO. Before joining the chipmaker, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at major technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.
The company's board has started the process of finding a permanent replacement for Huang. It will consider both internal and external candidates for the top position.
Nvidia has appointed its current Executive Vice President and CFO, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. She will continue to serve as the company's CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.
Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia's President and CEO, as well as a member of its board, with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.
Alongside the leadership changes, Nvidia has appointed Harvey C. Jones as the first-ever Chair of its Board of Directors.
Jones has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Synopsys.
The company also acknowledged Huang's contribution to Nvidia and the wider technology industry.
"Jensen's contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry," the company said.