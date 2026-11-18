Nvidia reported a strong set of third-quarter results, with net profit reaching $65.3 billion and its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue coming in above Wall Street estimates. However, the call was closely watched as it was Nvidia‘s first since Huang’s exit.

Interim CEO Colette Kress led the call alongside board chair Harvey Jones. Kress also raised the company’s growth outlook, saying Nvidia now expects revenue in fiscal 2028 to increase by around 75% year on year. This is higher than the 70% growth forecast it gave in August.

Meanwhile, Jones made it clear that the board does not intend to bring Huang back as CEO, despite the former chief executive saying he would be “honoured” to return.

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Nvidia beats Wall Street estimates as revenue doubles

Nvidia reported revenue of $115.84 billion for the third quarter, up 103% from the same period last year and 20% higher than the previous quarter.

The company also reported earnings of $2.68 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $109.15 billion in revenue and $2.47 per share in earnings, according to Bloomberg analyst estimates.

“We delivered another outstanding quarter,” interim CEO and chief financial officer Colette Kress said during the earnings call.

“Our ambition will not change,” she added.

Kress was named interim CEO last week following Huang’s resignation and presented the company’s latest financial results on Tuesday.

Nvidia shares and other AI stocks rise after earnings

Nvidia shares rose 2.6%, recovering from a 0.4% fall during Tuesday’s trading session.

Rival AI chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained around 2% each after Nvidia released its results.

Companies supplying equipment and services to AI data centres also saw their shares rise. CoreWeave, Iren, Applied Digital and Nebius gained 4% or more.

Data-centre storage companies SanDisk and Western Digital also rose around 2% each in extended trading.

The gains came as investors welcomed Nvidia’s latest outlook after a difficult period for several AI-related stocks.

Nvidia board rules out Jensen Huang’s return as CEO

Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones opened the earnings call by addressing the questions surrounding Huang’s departure and the possibility of his return.

Jones said Huang had voluntarily resigned from his positions as president, CEO and board member. The board had unanimously accepted his resignation and had no plans to reinstate him as chief executive.

“Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO, and board member,” Jones said.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.”

Before the earnings call, Huang had said he would be “honoured” to return to the company. He also referred to the “outpouring” of calls from people asking the board to bring him back.

Huang resigned last week after revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Media reports have also alleged links between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence.

Jones also said the board would not discuss the circumstances surrounding Huang’s resignation or the ongoing investigation during the earnings call.

“We will not be addressing or taking questions on today’s call regarding the circumstances of Jensen’s resignation and the ongoing investigation,” he said.

“Our board will communicate further when appropriate.”

Nvidia will not rush its search for a permanent CEO

Jones said Nvidia has begun searching for Huang’s permanent replacement and is considering both internal and external candidates. The board has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the process but will not rush the decision.

“We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible. But we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” Jones said.

Names being discussed include interim CEO Colette Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 as CFO after working at Texas Instruments, Microsoft and Cisco. Other potential candidates include Nvidia’s Ian Buck, Arm CEO Rene Haas, AMD CEO Lisa Su and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook was also suggested by US President Donald Trump, who wrote: “There is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”

Kress raises Nvidia’s revenue growth forecast to 75%

One of the biggest announcements during the earnings call was Nvidia’s improved revenue outlook. The company’s current fiscal year will end in late January 2027. This means the latest 75% growth forecast applies to the financial year ending in late January 2028.

Kress said the company was confident about both customer demand and its ability to increase supply to meet that demand.

“We took a lot of time working into both our demand that continues to be growing, as well as our additional supply that we are able to provide to our different customers,” she said.

“Those two things together continue to give us more and more growth opportunity for us.”

She also said Nvidia’s demand outlook remained strong as customers continued investing in AI.

Nvidia says AI demand will remain strong despite possible US policy changes

During the question-and-answer session, an analyst asked whether a change in Congress and possible policy shifts after a Democratic “blue wave” in the US midterm elections could slow Nvidia’s growth in the coming year.

Democrats are planning new legislation targeting AI systems and data-centre development when they take control of Congress in January, according to lawmakers, congressional aides and advocates.

Kress said Nvidia would continue working with the US government but did not expect the company’s growth prospects to weaken because of possible policy changes.

“We’re always going to be engaged with the government, making sure that we are all aligned in terms of what we see, in terms of the future,” she said.

She added that demand for AI and agentic AI, which refers to systems that can carry out tasks with limited human involvement, would remain strong through fiscal 2027 and into fiscal 2028.

“But I think the demand and what we have in terms of agentic will continue not only in the 27 perspective but moving to the 28 as well, as we’ll continue to carry over the amount of demand that’s in front of us,” Kress said.

Kress reassured investors that Huang’s exit would not disrupt Nvidia’s operations or affect its employees. She said the company would support its staff during the transition and that customers, suppliers and partners remained committed.

“From business perspective, it’s business as usual,” she said.

She also expressed confidence in the company’s growth and ended her remarks by saying: “Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We’ve got this.”

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.