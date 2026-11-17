Nvidia is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, but this time investors will be watching more than just its revenue and profits. The chipmaker is facing its first earnings briefing since Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO last Thursday following revelations about his personal relationships, including an alleged connection with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The sudden exit of Huang, one of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry, has raised fresh questions about Nvidia’s future, its leadership and its close ties with companies building AI infrastructure.

Nvidia’s finance chief, Colette Kress, is currently serving as interim CEO. The company’s board has said it is in the process of selecting a search firm to find a new chief executive.

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Until Huang’s departure, investors were mainly worried about Nvidia’s falling market value, the huge spending on AI infrastructure and whether the company could maintain its high profit margins. Now, they also want to know whether Nvidia can continue its dominance in the AI chip market without the man who built the company into a $4 trillion giant.

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Here are five things investors will be watching when Nvidia reports its results

1. Can Colette Kress reassure investors after Huang’s exit?

One of the biggest questions ahead of the earnings briefing is how Kress plans to manage the company during this uncertain period.

Investors want to know whether Nvidia can maintain its position at the centre of the AI industry without Huang, who played a major role in building relationships with cloud providers, suppliers and AI companies.

Analysts are also likely to ask whether there is any possibility of Huang returning to the company.

Speaking to Reuters, Brian Colello, a technology equity analyst at Morningstar Research Services, said the earnings numbers themselves may not be the biggest concern this time.

“The earnings itself should be typical, but any comfort we can get on the rest of the business and the management changes is probably the most important piece,” he said.

Colello said investors would want to hear what Nvidia plans to do during the leadership transition and what it is seeing among customers, partners and government agencies.

“We’ll want any early insights on what Nvidia will do in the interim, what they’re seeing with customers, what they’re seeing with partnerships, finance, government, a lot of questions there. I don’t know if we’ll get many answers, but we’ll want to at least hear the company’s statements on those sort of things,” he added.

2. Will Nvidia beat the $109 billion revenue estimate?

Nvidia has repeatedly reported results that were better than Wall Street expectations. Investors will now be looking to see whether the company can maintain that record.

In the second quarter, which ended in July, Nvidia’s revenue more than doubled from a year earlier. Its gross profit margin stood at 75%, while the company returned $26 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends.

For the third quarter, Nvidia has forecast revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. It has also projected 70% growth next year, although it expects gross margins to fall because of rising memory costs.

Analysts, according to Reuters, expect Nvidia to report adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the October quarter, compared with $1.30 per share in the same period last year.

Dan Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, expects the company’s third-quarter revenue to be $2 billion to $3 billion above the average analyst estimate of $109.08 billion. That would represent growth of more than 90% from a year earlier.

However, beating earnings estimates may not be enough to reassure investors this time. They also want clarity on how the company plans to deal with the uncertainty following Huang’s exit.

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Morgan said the biggest question is “what does Nvidia need to do to shake off the abundance of uncertainties circling the company to allow the stock break out of the current trading range?”

3. How much revenue will the new Vera Rubin platform bring?

Another key number investors will be watching is the contribution of Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin data centre platform.

The company’s next-generation Rubin graphics processing units (GPUs) are expected to play an important role in its future growth.

Investors will be looking to see whether the new chips are meeting expectations and whether they can contribute a significant share of Nvidia’s revenue.

One estimate suggests that Rubin GPUs could account for around a fifth of Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue. Any indication that the company is on track to meet this target could help investors understand how quickly demand for its latest chips is growing.

The results will also offer clues about whether Nvidia can maintain its technological lead as rivals look to win a bigger share of the AI chip market.

4. Will Nvidia continue its huge investments in AI companies?

Investors are also looking for clarity on Nvidia’s large financing deals and investments in other companies involved in the AI boom.

These include investments in OpenAI and AI infrastructure companies such as Lambda. The deals have raised concerns on Wall Street about what some critics describe as a circular AI economy, where companies invest in one another while also buying products and services from each other.

Interim CEO Kress is believed to have pushed back against some of these financing arrangements.

By some estimates, Nvidia has more than $500 billion in commitments linked to supply and capacity guarantees, chip purchases, data centre leases and equity investments. While this is a huge amount, it is still a fraction of the company’s market value.

Investors want to know whether Nvidia plans to continue making such commitments or take a more cautious approach under its new leadership.

The concern is not just about how much money the company is spending, but also whether these investments are producing enough returns.

Max Anderl, a hedge fund manager at SilverSea Asset Management, pointed to another risk in Nvidia’s finances. Nearly a third of the company’s huge profits come from non-operating gains, which are linked to changes in the market value of its equity investments rather than its main business operations.

He warned that a change in the AI industry’s growth story could put these investments at risk.

“If the whole AI story changes, then you have to write down these investments and the whole train would reverse. And that’s why I think the stock’s multiple has contracted, long before the exit of its CEO, despite continuous good results,” Anderl said.

5. Can Nvidia shares recover after falling 32%?

Nvidia’s share price has been under pressure even before Huang’s sudden departure.

The stock has fallen around 32% from its record high in October. Its price-to-earnings ratio has also dropped to 11 from as high as 40 eight months ago.

The fall suggests that investors were already questioning whether the company’s strong earnings growth could continue, particularly as spending on AI infrastructure increasingly depends on debt.

Rory Dowie, a London-based equity portfolio manager at Marlborough, said the market had become less confident about Nvidia’s future earnings growth even before Huang stepped down. He exited his Nvidia positions last week.

“The multiple has been under pressure even prior to Huang’s departure. The market is evidently sceptical of those earnings’ growth expectations,” he said.

Dowie believes Huang’s exit has added another risk to the company’s earnings outlook. He also expects rival chipmakers to benefit if Nvidia struggles to maintain its position.

“We do believe that Huang’s departure puts those earnings more at risk. We prefer to be positioned in the companies looking to take share out of the Nvidia pie. Huang departing perhaps pushes the door a bit more open for the likes of AMD or Broadcom,” he said.

For investors, the concern is whether Nvidia can continue delivering strong results while managing a leadership change and growing uncertainty around its AI investments.

The company’s Tuesday earnings briefing could offer the first clues about how it plans to move forward without Huang at the helm.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.