Not long ago, Novo Nordisk was the darling of global markets.

In 2024, the Danish pharmaceutical giant briefly crossed a $650 billion valuation — making it not just the most valuable company in Europe, but one of the most valuable in the entire world.

Its weight-loss drug Wegovy had become a cultural phenomenon. Celebrities were using it. Waitlists were months long. The drug was so popular that it was straining Novo’s manufacturing capacity. Denmark, a country of just six million people, found its entire national economy getting a lift from one company’s fortunes.

We’ve written before about how Wegovy’s meteoric rise turned Novo into a pharmaceutical juggernaut, and why that very success planted the seeds of its current trouble.

Then things started going wrong. And on Monday, they went very wrong.

Novo’s shares crashed more than 16% in a single day, wiping out the last remnants of the Wegovy-era gains. The company has now shed nearly $475 billion in market value from its 2024 peak. To put that in perspective, that’s like losing the entire market cap of JPMorgan Chase. Gone.

So what happened? And more importantly, is this the beginning of the end, or a painful but survivable detour?

The drug that was supposed to save everything

To understand Monday’s collapse, you need to understand what Novo was betting on.

When Wegovy took the world by storm, Novo knew the party wouldn’t last forever. Drug patents expire. Competitors catch up. The GLP-1 market — the class of drugs that Wegovy belongs to — was getting crowded fast. And the most formidable competitor wasn’t some scrappy biotech startup. It was Eli Lilly, one of the most powerful pharmaceutical companies on the planet.

Lilly’s obesity drug, Zepbound (which contains tirzepatide), had been quietly eating into Novo’s market share. Unlike Wegovy, which targets one hormonal pathway, tirzepatide targets two — and the clinical results showed it. Patients on Zepbound were losing more weight. In an industry where the drug that offers the biggest number wins, Lilly was winning.

Novo needed a comeback drug. Enter CagriSema.

CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of semaglutide, the same active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, and a newer compound called cagrilintide, which mimics amylin, a pancreatic hormone involved in appetite regulation.

The logic was elegant: combining two different mechanisms could deliver weight loss that exceeded what either drug could achieve alone. Early trial results had been promising enough. The hope was that CagriSema could not only match tirzepatide but possibly outperform it, handing Novo a credible answer to Lilly’s challenge.

The REDEFINE 4 Phase III trial was supposed to be that answer.

The swing and a miss

The trial enrolled around 800 people with obesity and ran for 84 weeks. It was a direct head-to-head comparison, CagriSema versus tirzepatide. No placebo. No safety theatre. Just two drugs fighting it out on the only metric that matters in obesity treatment: how much weight did patients lose?

The results were unambiguous, and not in Novo’s favour.

Patients on CagriSema lost about 20.2% of their body weight under the more real-world measurement that accounts for people who don’t stick perfectly to treatment. Patients on tirzepatide lost 23.6%. Under the idealised scenario assuming perfect adherence, CagriSema delivered 23%, while tirzepatide hit 25.5%.

The primary endpoint of the trial was modest — not to beat tirzepatide, just to demonstrate non-inferiority. In other words, Novo just needed to show that CagriSema was “not meaningfully worse.” It couldn’t even do that. The trial failed its primary endpoint.

A Deutsche Bank analyst on the investor call was blunt: “CagriSema looks somewhat obsolete now as a competitive upgrade of semaglutide, or as a competitive alternative to tirzepatide.”

Novo’s CEO Mike Doustdar pushed back, calling the drug “fantastic” and pointing out that the open-label design of the study may have inflated tirzepatide’s results, since investigators knew which drug patients were on, they may have been more aggressive about pushing patients toward the highest tirzepatide dose. He also noted that not all CagriSema patients reached their maximum dose, potentially leaving efficacy on the table.

These aren’t unreasonable points. But they’re also the kind of arguments you make when you’ve lost the battle and you’re trying to save the war. The hard number is the hard number. And investors didn’t want to hear explanations.

How did it come to this?

Here’s the thing, this wasn’t Novo’s first stumble with CagriSema.

Earlier trials had already failed to deliver the level of weight loss Novo had targeted, prompting UBS analysts to slash their peak sales forecasts for Novo’s GLP-1 portfolio from $80 billion to $75 billion by 2032. The signs were there. But the market had been hoping that a direct head-to-head trial against Lilly’s drug would at least show competitive parity.

Instead, it showed a gap. And in the obesity market, gaps matter enormously.

There is no silver medal in this race. Doctors prescribe the drug that produces the best results. Patients, when given a choice, want the number to be as large as possible. If your competitor’s drug reliably delivers 23-25% weight loss and yours delivers 20-23%, the commercial math is brutal.

Novo has been losing ground to Lilly for a while. More than half of Novo’s board members departed last year amid internal disputes over strategy. The CEO who had championed Wegovy’s rise was shown the door. The new CEO inherited a company that was already under pressure, and now, the drug that was supposed to be the great recovery story has stumbled.

What happens next

Novo isn’t out of options. But the path forward is harder and longer than anyone was hoping.

First, there’s another CagriSema trial, REDEFINE 11, expected to read out later this year. This study takes a different approach: patients will be pushed harder toward the maximum dose, rather than being allowed to plateau at a lower one. Novo believes this stricter dosing protocol will reveal the drug’s true ceiling. There are also plans for a higher-dose version combining cagrilintide with a stronger 7.2 mg dose of semaglutide, which could open a new chapter.

Additionally, Novo has already submitted CagriSema to US drug regulators for approval based on earlier trial data, and the company expects a decision later this year. CEO Doustdar has said CagriSema could still launch as “the first amylin-based product with the best weight-loss label of any marketed product”, meaning it could still have a compelling positioning even if it falls short of tirzepatide.

But the broader strategy will increasingly depend on acquisitions and pipeline diversification rather than a single drug. Novo has already said it will go “very big” in hunting for obesity deals. The failed bid for obesity startup Metsera — which Pfizer ultimately won — shows both the urgency and the difficulty of this approach.

The next few years will likely look less like a triumphant comeback and more like methodical trench warfare: incremental pipeline advances, life-cycle management of existing products, and a slow rebuilding of investor confidence.

Is the stock worth looking at?

This is where it gets interesting for investors with a long time horizon.

After Monday’s crash, Novo is trading at around 13 times forward earnings, a 27% discount to the broader healthcare sector, and more than 50% below its own five-year average of roughly 30x. The stock’s forward EV-to-sales ratio has collapsed to around 5x, less than half of where it was trading during its peak years. The dividend yield has climbed to nearly 4%, more than double the sector median.

In other words, the market has essentially repriced Novo from “category-defining growth company” to “mature, slow-growth pharmaceutical business.” And it did that while Novo still controls the world’s two most recognised GLP-1 brands, Wegovy and Ozempic, with billions in annual revenue and strong free cash flow.

That doesn’t mean the stock is a screaming buy right now. Sentiment is fragile. There may be more pain before the stock finds a floor. But it does mean that a significant amount of bad news is already baked in. For long-term investors who believe the obesity drug market will continue to grow, and there are very few reasons to doubt it will — Novo at these levels perhaps represents a bet on a company that has stumbled, not a company that is broken.

The bigger picture

What Monday’s drama really illustrates is how unforgiving the obesity drug market has become.

This is a market where effectiveness is the only differentiator that matters. Where a 3-percentage-point gap in weight loss outcomes can send a company’s shares into freefall. Where being second-best might be commercially irrelevant. Novo built its empire by being first and best. Now it is neither, and rebuilding that position will take time, capital, and more than a little luck.

The story of Novo Nordisk’s fall is also a story about the dangers of riding a single wave. At its peak, the company’s entire narrative was built on Wegovy’s momentum. When that momentum slowed, and when the competition intensified, there was no second act ready to go. CagriSema was supposed to be that second act. It turned out to be a disappointment.

The next chapter is being written now — in laboratories, in regulatory offices, and in boardrooms where Novo’s deal-makers are scouting their next acquisition target. Whether it ends in recovery or in a long, slow decline depends on choices that haven’t been made yet.

For now, one thing is clear: the age of Novo Nordisk’s effortless dominance in the weight-loss market is over. What comes next will have to be earned.

