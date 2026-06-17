The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but the decision will not be made by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh alone.

Monetary policy is set by the 12 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body responsible for determining the direction of US interest rates. The committee consists of the seven members of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington and five regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents.

This meeting is attracting unusual attention because it is the first under Chair Kevin Warsh, while former Chair Jerome Powell remains a voting member after stepping down from the top job last month. The group also enters the meeting after an unusually divided vote in April, focusing differing views on inflation and the future path of interest rates.

The seven governors

Warsh will preside over his first FOMC meeting as chair after being sworn in on May 22. A former Fed governor, he is expected to oversee a decision to keep rates unchanged while guiding discussions on how policymakers should respond to persistent inflation pressures.

Powell remains a governor regardless of leaving the chairmanship, allowing him to continue voting on policy decisions. His continued presence is rare in modern Fed history and gives the committee an experienced voice during a period of transition.

The remaining governors are Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Michael Barr, Lisa Cook and Christopher Waller. They make up the majority of the voting committee and represent a range of views from cautious centrists to more hawkish inflation-focused policymakers.

The regional Fed presidents

Five regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents also hold voting rights this year.

John Williams, president of the New York Fed, is a permanent voting member and serves as vice chair of the FOMC. His role makes him one of the most influential voices in the committee’s deliberations.

The four rotating regional presidents voting in 2026 are Anna Paulson of Philadelphia, Beth Hammack of Cleveland, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis and Lorie Logan of Dallas.

Several of these officials have emerged as some of the committee’s strongest inflation hawks. Hammack, Kashkari and Logan all dissented at the Fed’s April meeting over language they believed indicated too much confidence that future rate cuts were likely.

Though markets overwhelmingly expect policymakers to leave rates unchanged, investors will closely watch how these 12 officials vote and what they indicate about the months ahead.

The composition of the committee matters because it shapes not only the rate decision but also the Fed’s economic projections, policy statement and guidance on future moves. With inflation still above target and energy prices elevated, even a widely expected decision to hold rates steady could reveal significant differences among the policymakers responsible for steering the world’s most influential central bank.