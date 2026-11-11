US stocks rose on Wednesday, with Nasdaq gaining more than 300 points, as strong results from AI cloud company CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia shares improved investor sentiment. Gains in technology stocks helped the market recover some of its recent losses.

At 10:07 am ET, Nasdaq Composite rose 318.88 points, or 1.27%, to 25,384.76. S&P 500 gained 63.86 points, or 0.85%, to 7,584.79. Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 61.38 points, or 0.12%, to 52,170.51.

CoreWeave shares jump on strong results

At 10.07 AM ET, CoreWeave shares rallied around 13% to 15% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. The company also raised its operating income and revenue guidance for 2026.

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A key positive was its record revenue backlog of $132.5 billion for the third quarter, up 138% from a year earlier. The AI cloud provider also expects to receive around $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits over the next three months.

The strong results helped improve sentiment across AI-related stocks, which have faced selling pressure in recent weeks amid concerns about rising AI infrastructure spending and the returns from these investments.

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Nvidia rebounds after recent losses

Nvidia shares climbed around 3%, recovering some of their recent losses. The stock had fallen nearly 9-10% at the start of the week after CEO Jensen Huang confirmed he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Market sentiment also received support from demand linked to Anthropic’s proposed IPO. Investors are closely watching the IPO as a test of confidence in the AI sector.

“The sentiment bump coming from CoreWeave results and Anthropic IPO demand is helping the broader ecosystem,” Ross Mayfield, an Investment Strategist for Baird Private Wealth Management, told CNBC.

“Markets are continuing to unwind last week’s overshoot to the downside with cleaner positioning now a tailwind and an attractive near-term valuation/earnings story in a lot of the AI stocks.”

Inflation and Fed rate expectations remain in focus

The recovery in stocks comes after a difficult session on Tuesday, when new US inflation data increased concerns about another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

CPI rose 0.4% month over month in October, higher than economists had expected. Following the release, the probability of a quarter-point rate hike in December rose to around 90%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also led traders to price in a higher chance of a quarter-point rate increase.

“Despite some technical uncertainty, higher than desired levels of inflation should keep the Fed in a stance of dissatisfaction with the degree of progress on inflation remaining lackluster, so hiking the Fed Funds policy rate in December is our and the market’s base case,” wrote Rick Rieder, CIO of global fixed income at BlackRock, as per CNBC.“The question now is more of one of the extent of the hike.”

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Is recent selloff in technology stocks over?

Regardless of Wednesday’s gains, investors remain cautious about whether the recent selloff in US technology and AI stocks has come to an end.

According to Reuters, the Nasdaq-100 index hit a record high in early October, but a sharp decline over the following weeks left technology and AI-related stocks around 10% below their recent peaks. Some stocks have shown signs of stabilisation in recent sessions.

Analysts are tracking four key indicators to understand whether the market is preparing for a sustained recovery. These include investor positioning in technology stocks, stock market correlation, demand for options and technical indicators.

Two of these indicators give some comfort to investors and nother presents a mixed picture. Technical indicators, however, suggest that it may be too early to call an end to the selloff.

Investors reduce exposure to technology stocks

As per Reuters, one positive sign is that investors have reduced their exposure to technology and AI stocks after months of heavy investment in the sector.

Data from Deutsche Bank showed that investors had started reducing their holdings in these stocks since late September and had shifted some money into other sectors. Last week’s selloff pushed technology stock positioning below levels seen during the April 2025 market downturn.

“We see the latest selloff being driven by a forced positioning unwind,” Deutsche Bank strategist Parag Thatte told Reuters.

“Positioning is just below the bottom of its long-run band and Tech relative performance is also just below the bottom of its long-run trend channel, levels from which Tech has previously bounced up,” Thatte said, noting that the bank is overweight the sector.

This shows that some of the excessive investor exposure to technology stocks has reduced, potentially creating room for a recovery.

Options trading gives mixed signals

As reported by Reuters, another indicator is the demand for options, which give investors the right to buy or sell shares at a fixed price.

Retail investors had been buying large volumes of call options on individual stocks, particularly AI companies. This year, such buying reached record levels, according to Carrick Lane data.

However, retail demand for these options fell sharply last week, adding to the pressure on technology stocks.

“Retail call buying in AI stocks fell sharply last week, and our data suggests that was the biggest change in positioning behind the election-week selloff,” said John Marshall, a partner at Carrick Lane to Reuters.

The change as per Reuters, suggests that short-term investor interest in AI stocks has cooled. However, it does not necessarily mean that the market has reached a bottom.

“The good news: the AI trade no longer looks crowded in the short-term. The bad news: this signal isn’t washed out enough to buy equities on positioning alone,” Marshall said.

Technical indicators suggest more volatility

Technical analysts are also warning investors against assuming that the worst of the market correction is over.

The recent recovery in the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, has stalled just below its downward trend from late October, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors.

Analysts are also watching short-term market trends and momentum indicators for signs that the selling pressure has eased.

“You can’t have a 5% down day and close on the lows and then think the lows are in,” said Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“I think it’s going to be a great buying opportunity. But that’s not a reason to think markets have officially bottomed,” he said.

Newton added that US stocks could remain volatile for a couple more weeks as investors look for clearer signs of a sustained recovery.

“It’s still too early to have confidence that last week’s decline has run its course,” said Newton.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

