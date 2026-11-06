Nasdaq Composite opened sharply higher on Friday, gaining more than 400 points as chip stocks recovered from heavy losses in the previous session. Investors bought technology stocks after Thursday’s sharp selloff, which pushed the index into correction territory, though there were fears that tougher artificial intelligence (AI) regulations could slow the construction of data centres in the US.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.9%, S&P 500 gained 1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average remained under pressure, falling around 100 points, or 0.2%.

At 10.16 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.96 points, or 0.22%, at 51,410.1. S&P 500 had gained 75.23 points, or 1.02%, to 7,428.96, Nasdaq Composite was up 443.34 points, or 1.82%, at 24,758.34.

Chip stocks lead market recovery

Semiconductor stocks led Friday’s recovery after suffering some of their biggest losses in recent months on Thursday. Nvidia shares rose 6.5% after falling more than 9% in the previous session. The company’s Thursday decline was its worst since January 2025, when the emergence of Chinese AI model DeepSeek rattled global markets.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major chipmakers, gained more than 6% on Friday after plunging over 12% a day earlier. AMD, Intel and Micron Technology shares also rose between 7% and 13%.

Micron gained almost 7% after losing around 17% on Thursday.

Other major technology stocks also recovered. Tesla shares rose 3.5%, Meta Platforms and Alphabet also moved higher. SpaceX shares gained 6.2% after falling sharply over the previous two sessions.

Companies linked to the construction and operation of AI data centres also recovered. These included IREN, Applied Digital, CoreWeave and Nebius Group. AI-related utility and equipment suppliers GE Vernova and Constellation Energy also bounced back.

However, the recovery followed a massive selloff on Thursday, when the Magnificent Seven technology companies lost around $1 trillion in combined market value.

“The scale of the falls in some of the market’s biggest names has been striking. But it also highlights the concentration risk that has built up in U.S. equity markets,” Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter told Reuters.

He added, “With a relatively small number of technology and semiconductor stocks now carrying so much weight, weakness in those names quickly translates into sizeable falls for the Nasdaq and S&P 500.”

ALSO READ Big tech eyes $750 bn boost as US midterms fuel hopes of slower AI spending

Why did Wall Street fall on Thursday?

The decline on Thursday followed the Democratic Party’s victory in the US midterm elections, including wins in the House of Representatives, the Senate and key state governorships.

Investors fear that Democratic leaders could introduce tougher rules for AI data centres, slowing the rapid expansion of infrastructure needed to support the technology.

Data centres require large amounts of electricity and land. Opposition to new projects has been growing in several parts of the US, including states that have become important centres for data centre investment.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said in a CNN interview on Thursday evening, “We will have laws to protect Texans, and we need to stop what we are doing with data centers until we have those protections.”

The comments added to concerns among investors that political opposition could affect companies that have benefited from heavy spending on AI infrastructure.

Nasdaq fell 5.52% on Thursday to close at 24,315, its biggest one-day decline in 19 months. The index had also fallen more than 10% from its October 6 record closing high, confirming that it had entered correction territory.

S&P 500 dropped 4.36% to 7,353.73, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.44% to 51,523.06. The selloff wiped out around $3 trillion in market value from S&P 500 companies.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended Thursday in the red, with companies linked to AI infrastructure among the biggest losers.

“Investors appear to be recognizing that some newly elected members of Congress and governors are looking to slow the pace of AI infrastructure development,” Melissa Brown, global head of investment decision research at SimCorp, told CNBC.

“While it seems unlikely that they will be able to stop it altogether, any slowdown would raise concerns because the AI growth story has largely depended on the rapid buildout of supporting infrastructure.”

Strong jobs report raises interest rate concerns

Investors were also assessing fresh US employment data released on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 165,000 in October, significantly higher than the 59,000 jobs expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate also fell to 4.1%, against expectations that it would remain unchanged at 4.2%.

The stronger-than-expected numbers suggest that the US labour market remains resilient. However, they also raise concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher or increase them to control inflation.

Federal Reserve officials have also indicated that further rate increases could be considered. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin hinted at the possibility of future rate hikes in comments on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Oil prices and other stocks in focus

Oil prices also remained an important factor for investors. A sharp rise in crude prices on Thursday had added to concerns about inflation and the possibility of higher interest rates. Brent crude futures were slightly lower on Friday and were heading for a steep weekly decline.

As reported by Reuters, regardless of Friday’s recovery, S&P 500 was heading for its worst weekly performance since March 2025, when concerns about the Trump administration’s tariff policies triggered a major market selloff.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

