US stocks fell on Monday as investors prepared for a crucial week for AI industry, with Nvidia‘s quarterly earnings and the much-awaited stock market debut of AI startup Anthropic expected to influence investor sentiment. Nasdaq Composite led the losses, falling more than 500 points as technology stocks came under pressure amid concerns about Nvidia’s leadership crisis and the future of the AI trade.

At 10:01 AM ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading at 51,969.49, down 378.06 points or 0.72%. S&P 500 fell 103.99 points, or 1.38%, to 7,457.68, Nasdaq Composite dropped 533.83 points, or 2.12%, to 24,602.45.

Investors are closely watching two major developments this week. Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Tuesday, and Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO), expected to begin trading on Thursday.

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. Nasdaq Composite led the losses, falling more than 500 points as technology stocks came under pressure amid concerns about Nvidia’s leadership crisis and the future of the AI trade (Reuters)

Nvidia faces investor scrutiny after Jensen Huang’s exit

Nvidia shares fell 2% during Monday’s trading session as investors assessed the company’s future following the departure of its longtime chief executive Jensen Huang.

Huang stepped down last week following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The developments have raised questions about the company’s leadership and its ability to maintain investor confidence.

According to CNBC, Nvidia shares fell 2% during Monday morning trading after a Financial Times report said former CEO Huang and his Silicon Valley allies were discussing a campaign to bring him back to the company. US President Donald Trump also backed the possibility of Huang returning as CEO on Monday, saying that “a lot of people” wanted him reinstated and that it “certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

Trump also dismissed national security concerns surrounding Huang’s reported relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, saying the situation had not put the US at risk.

The developments come ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter results, which are scheduled to be announced after the market closes on Tuesday. The earnings report is expected to be closely watched because Nvidia remains one of the biggest companies driving the AI boom.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report nearly 100% year-over-year growth in earnings and revenue. Reuters data also points to expected earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion for the company’s fiscal third quarter.

However, investors are likely to focus more on the company’s outlook and its ability to maintain growth following Huang’s departure.

Nvidia’s market value has also taken a hit. According to Reuters, its market capitalisation fell from around $5.8 trillion in early October to $3.9 trillion as of Friday.

Pressure is now on interim CEO Colette Kress, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer, to reassure investors about Nvidia’s future.

“The main task at hand for interim CEO Colette Kress [is to] restore order and give the Street confidence in the Nvidia story going forward,” wrote Dan Ives, analyst at Yorkville Ives to CNBC.

He added, “This starts with earnings and the conference call this week on Tuesday after the bell…we still expect guidance and a typical conference call around robust business metrics with demand metrics that have clearly accelerated since last quarter.”

Other market experts have also warned that any disappointment in Nvidia’s earnings could lead to further pressure on the stock.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the company, “if they have less-than-stellar earnings, whatever penalty the market would apply is going to be leveraged down,” said Alex Morris, CEO of F/m Investments, according to Reuters.

Investors are closely watching two major developments this week (Reuters)

AI-linked stocks decline alongside Nvidia

The weakness in Nvidia shares spread to other companies connected to the AI industry, with chipmakers and technology stocks also recording losses.

Micron Technology, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices fell 6%, 5% and 4%, respectively. Memory chipmaker Sandisk lost around 7%, while computer maker Dell Technologies declined more than 5%. Software company Oracle also fell nearly 3%, according to CNBC.

The weakness comes as investors question whether the huge amounts of money being spent on AI infrastructure will generate enough returns in the coming years.

ALSO READ How seven OpenAI defectors built Anthropic into a trillion-dollar AI contender

The AI trade has supported the stock market’s rise over the past few years. However, concerns about the sustainability of heavy spending on AI infrastructure have recently made investors more cautious.

Reuters reported that AI-linked stocks had shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks amid doubts about the massive investments driving the industry. Concerns also emerged after Democrats won the midterm elections earlier this month, raising the possibility of tighter regulations on the expansion of AI data centres.

Despite the recent volatility, S&P 500 had managed to post a weekly gain after falling for four consecutive weeks. The index was up 10.5% so far in 2026, according to Reuters.

Anthropic IPO to test investor appetite for AI stocks

Another major event investors are watching is the upcoming IPO of Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot.

The AI startup is targeting a valuation of around $1.4 trillion, with its shares expected to be priced between $70 and $78, according to CNBC.

Reuters reported that Anthropic and some of its investors are looking to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares. The company’s Nasdaq listing is expected to begin on Thursday.

The IPO could become one of the biggest public market debuts in history and provide an indication of how much investors are willing to pay for AI companies.

On November 10, 2026, Anthropic kicked off the roadshow for its US initial public offering (IPO), with the company and selling shareholders seeking to raise up to $64.4 billion (AI generated)

Anthropic’s listing comes after the high-profile IPO of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June, which raised $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion.Investors will be watching Anthropic’s market performance closely as it could also influence expectations around a future IPO by OpenAI.

“If you have Anthropic come out and then the IPO does poorly, I think that is probably another cautionary sign that investors are getting a little bit more stressed with the AI trade,” said Patrick Ryan, chief investment strategist at Madison Investments, according to Reuters.

US moves to tighten restrictions on Nvidia chip access

Nvidia is also facing fresh regulatory pressure over the use of its computing power by Chinese companies. On Monday, the US Commerce Department moved to close a loophole that has allowed Chinese companies to rent Nvidia’s computing power located in other countries, according to CNBC.

The development adds another challenge for the chipmaker as it deals with leadership uncertainty and prepares to announce its quarterly results.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia over the weekend, urging the company’s board to look outside the organisation when choosing its next chief executive.

Oil prices fall as Strait of Hormuz shipments recover

Oil prices also moved lower overnight as shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continued to recover, despite an increased US military presence in the Middle East.

Brent crude fell to around $94 per barrel, US crude futures also declined, according to CNBC. The developments come as the US steps up its military presence in the region, with a third US aircraft carrier arriving in the Middle East.

Oil prices and energy costs remain important for investors because higher fuel prices can add to inflation and increase pressure on consumers and businesses.

Bitcoin falls to lowest level since August

Cryptocurrency markets also remained under pressure, with Bitcoin falling to its lowest level since August over the weekend.

According to CNBC, Bitcoin dropped to around $62,000 late on Saturday, based on data from Coin Metrics. It later recovered to around $64,000 on Monday morning.

The cryptocurrency is coming off its sixth consecutive weekly decline. A wave of forced liquidations, combined with weaker market liquidity and declining investor appetite for risky assets, has added to the selling pressure.

US retail sales and Federal Reserve minutes in focus

Beyond developments in the technology sector, investors will also be watching important US economic data this week. The US retail sales report for October, scheduled for Tuesday, will provide an indication of how consumers are spending and whether inflationary pressures are continuing to build.

The report is particularly important as higher petrol prices linked to the Middle East conflict and elevated borrowing costs could put pressure on household budgets.

Investors will also examine the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday. The minutes could offer clues about the central bank’s plans for interest rates and whether further monetary tightening is being considered.

Recent US data showed that consumer prices rose faster than expected in October. This has led markets to factor in the possibility of more interest rate hikes in the coming months.

A series of earnings reports from major US retailers will also provide clues about consumer demand. Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s are among the companies scheduled to report their results this week.

Investors will be looking for signs of whether American consumers are cutting back on spending as they face higher fuel prices and borrowing costs.

“What I would want to see from consumer-oriented companies is … have things taken another leg down given what is going on with energy prices remaining elevated and interest rates back at the highs,” said Sameer Samana, head of global equities and real assets at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, according to Reuters.

Samana also warned that investors may be underestimating several risks facing the market, including inflation, the conflict in Iran and uncertainty surrounding AI.

“The market has rose-colored glasses on almost all the risks,” he said, adding that disappointments could “finally kind of wake investors up from this ability to look at every glass as half full.”

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

