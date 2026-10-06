The Nasdaq-100 has hit a record high. The tech-heavy index posted an all-time high of 31,117.36 before closing at a peak of 31,076.44 on October 5.

So far in 2026, the Nasdaq-100 has delivered a strong run, but the gains have been anything but evenly spread. At the index level, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is up over 23% so far this year.

Some stocks have surged several hundred per cent, while others in the same index are sitting deep in the red.

Out of 101 stocks in the index, 33 are in the red as of October 5. At least 17 more are up this year, but only in the single digits, between 0% and 10%. Put together, that is at least 50 stocks, or about half the index, that have either lost money or barely made any for investors.

So, which Nasdaq-100 stocks have gained the most? And which ones have been the biggest losers?

Sandisk leads the pack by a mile

At the top of the leaderboard is Sandisk. The stock has surged more than 600% year-to-date, making it by far the biggest gainer in the Nasdaq-100.

Micron Technology is next, with a gain of more than 270%. Marvell Technology has risen over 219%, while Intel and Seagate Technology have both gained more than 200%.

AMD has also delivered a huge rally, rising nearly 197% so far this year. Lumentum is up almost 196%, while Nebius Group and Arm Holdings have gained around 180% each. Western Digital has also more than doubled, rising over 150%.

Top Nasdaq-100 Gainers YTD

Rank Company Ticker YTD return 1 Sandisk SNDK 611.54% 2 Micron Technology MU 270.31% 3 Marvell Technology MRVL 218.90% 4 Seagate Technology STX 215.92% 5 Intel INTC 215.50% 6 AMD AMD 197.91% 7 Lumentum LITE 195.83% 8 Nebius Group NBIS 180.17% 9 Arm Holdings ARM 178.02% 10 Western Digital WDC 151.10%

Source: finviz

Who is sitting deep in the red?

The other side of the market looks very different.

AppLovin has been the worst-performing Nasdaq-100 stock, falling nearly 58% year-to-date. Intuit has dropped more than 56%, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is down over 44%.

PDD Holdings and Adobe have both fallen more than 30%. Copart, Intuitive Surgical, Netflix and Axon Enterprise have also recorded declines of more than 27% each.

Top Nasdaq-100 Losers YTD

Rank Company Ticker YTD return 1 AppLovin APP -57.84% 2 Intuit INTU -56.57% 3 Honeywell Aerospace HONA -47.76% 4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY -44.67% 5 PDD Holdings PDD -31.25% 6 Adobe ADBE -31.00% 7 Copart CPRT -28.99% 8 Intuitive Surgical ISRG -28.03% 9 Netflix NFLX -27.70% 10 Axon Enterprise AXON -27.10%

Source: finviz

Micron tops the mega-cap league

The divergence becomes even more interesting when looking only at the biggest companies. Among the 15 Nasdaq-100 companies with market capitalisation above $400 billion, the biggest winner is Micron. Its stock has jumped more than 270% this year.

AMD follows with a gain of nearly 197%. Applied Materials has risen more than 110%, while Lam Research is up more than 102%. ASML has also delivered a strong performance, gaining more than 74%.

What about the household names? Nvidia, despite being the world’s largest company by market value, is up around 29% year-to-date. Apple has gained more than 22%, while Meta is up around 13%. Alphabet has risen around 10-11%, depending on the share class, while Amazon is up around 9.5%.

But not every mega-cap has participated in the rally. Netflix (market cap $280b)is down nearly 28% this year, making it the worst performer among this group. Tesla is also in the red, down more than 15%.

Top Mega Cap Gainers, Losers YTD

Company Ticker YTD return Micron Technology MU 270.31% AMD AMD 197.91% Apple AAPL 22.49% NVIDIA NVDA 29.08% Alphabet GOOGL 11.37% Alphabet GOOG 10.20% Amazon AMZN 9.46% Microsoft MSFT 9.24% Costco COST 6.83% Broadcom AVGO 5.23% Tesla TSLA -15.33% Walmart WMT -5.58% Netflix ( market cap $280b) NFLX -27.70% Tesla TSLA -15.33% Walmart WMT -5.58%

Source: finviz

The AI chip trade is doing the heavy lifting

The numbers point to one clear theme: the 2026 Nasdaq-100 rally has been heavily driven by the AI and semiconductor ecosystem.

Micron, AMD, Applied Materials, Lam Research, ASML and other chip-related names have delivered some of the market’s biggest gains. At the same time, several consumer, software and other technology stocks have struggled.

That also explains why looking only at the Nasdaq-100’s overall gain can be misleading. The index may be performing strongly, but underneath the headline number, there is a huge gap between the biggest winners and losers. Data shows that only 6% of its stocks have hit new highs.

Moderna is coming in, Warner Bros. Discovery is out

The Nasdaq-100 will also have a new company. Vaccine maker Moderna, up nearly 600% year-to-date, will replace Warner Bros. Discovery in the index, effective October 9.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.