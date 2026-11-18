Mohnish Pabrai’s latest US stock portfolio continues to show a sharply concentrated investment strategy, with just four disclosed holdings worth about $362 million.

However, what the super investor Pabrai did during the September quarter could be of importance to investors. He significantly increased his stake in Transocean, made a huge addition to Kaspi.kz, and raised his holding in Warrior Met Coal. At the same time, he cut his position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by nearly 67%.

According to Dataroma, which tracks the portfolio of Pabrai Investments, Pabrai made three additions and one reduction in Q3 2026 as compared to the previous quarter. He did not completely exit any stock during the quarter.

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The latest disclosures of Mohnish Pabrai’s portfolio are as per the Q3 2026 holdings, filed as of 30 Sep 2026 on Form 13F with the US SEC. The portfolio was valued at $362.06 million and had four stocks. An institutional investment manager managing over $100 million is mandatorily required to report its holdings quarterly on Form 13F to the US SEC.

Mohnish Pabrai’s four disclosed stock holdings

Stock Portfolio weight Reported value Warrior Met Coal 45.42% $164.45 million Transocean 41.21% $149.21 million Alpha Metallurgical Resources 7.93% $28.72 million Kaspi.kz 5.43% $19.68 million Total 99.99% $362.06 million

Source: Dataroma

Why does a four-stock portfolio stand out?

Pabrai’s investment philosophy is reflected in the small number of stocks he holds. According to data from Dataroma, Pabrai Investments, the firm he runs, has a highly concentrated portfolio with just four disclosed stock holdings: Warrior Met Coal, Transocean, Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Kaspi.kz.

Other than Kaspi.kz, all three companies sit in the materials or energy-services space and share exposure to industrial demand cycles, coal for the first two, and offshore oil and gas activity for Transocean.

Warrior Met Coal is the largest holding, accounting for 45.42% of the portfolio. Transocean comes next, with a 41.21% allocation. The other two holdings, Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Kaspi.kz, account for 7.93% and 5.44%, respectively. Together, Warrior Met Coal and Transocean account for more than 86% of Pabrai’s disclosed US stock portfolio.

What did Pabrai buy in Q3 2026?

Pabrai added to three existing positions during the quarter. These were Kaspi.kz, Transocean and Warrior Met Coal.

The biggest addition by percentage was Kaspi.kz. Pabrai increased the holding by 207,509 shares, taking the total to 209,211 shares. This represented an increase of 12,192% compared with the previous quarter, although the starting position was very small. Its portfolio allocation increased from 0.05% to 5.44%.

The second-largest addition was Transocean. Pabrai added 8.07 million shares, increasing the holding by 39.59% to 28.47 million shares. The firm has held the stock since at least the third quarter of 2025. It is the second-largest holding, accounting for 41.21% of the portfolio, valued at approximately $149.21 million as of September 30, 2026.

He also raised his holding in Warrior Met Coal. He added 123,245 shares, or 7.07%, taking the total to 1.87 million shares, valued at approximately $164.45 million. Pabrai’s firm has held the stock since at least the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the holding history.

Importantly, these were additions to existing positions, not three entirely new stock purchases.

What did Pabrai buy or add/ reduced in Q3 2026?

Stock Shares added / reduced Change in holding Kaspi.kz 207509 12192.07% Transocean +8.07 million (approx.) 39.59% Warrior Met Coal 123245 7.07% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -346450 -66.99%

Source: Dataroma

Which stock did Pabrai sell?

Pabrai’s biggest reduction in Q3 2026 was in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Dataroma shows that he reduced the holding by 346,450 shares, or 66.99%. The position fell to 170,744 shares from the previous quarter, valued at approximately $28.72 million as of September 30, 2026. The firm has held the stock since at least the second quarter of 2023.

Despite this sharp reduction, Alpha Metallurgical Resources remained in his portfolio at the end of September, accounting for 7.93% of the disclosed holdings. In other words, Pabrai did not completely exit the stock. He substantially cut his exposure.

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How does the portfolio look now?

After these changes, Warrior Met Coal became the largest position in Pabrai’s portfolio, followed by Transocean. Together, the two stocks accounted for 86.63% of the disclosed portfolio. Kaspi.kz is the smallest of the four disclosed holdings, at 5.44%, valued at approximately $19.68 million.

The latest changes show a clear increase in Pabrai’s exposure to Transocean and Kaspi.kz, alongside a smaller addition to Warrior Met Coal. At the same time, he sharply reduced his position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

More than 45% of the disclosed holdings are in Warrior Met Coal alone, while Transocean accounts for another 41%. This means that the performance of just two stocks can have a significant impact on the overall portfolio.

What should investors keep in mind?

Pabrai’s portfolio can offer a glimpse into how a well-known value investor is positioning his disclosed US stock investments. But investors should not treat these filings as real-time buy or sell recommendations.

The latest figures are based on quarterly disclosures. They show the holdings at September 30, 2026, and do not necessarily reflect trades made after that date. The disclosures also cover only the securities reported in the relevant US regulatory filing. They should not be treated as a complete picture of all of Pabrai’s investments.

For investors tracking his strategy, the key takeaway is the shift in allocation: more money went into Transocean and Kaspi.kz, while Alpha Metallurgical Resources saw a substantial reduction.

Who is Mohnish Pabrai?

Mohnish Pabrai’s investment philosophy has its roots in the principles followed by Warren Buffett. The Indian-American investor is known for concentrating his bets on a few stocks that he believes offer significant upside with limited downside. He has also put this approach into words in his book, The Dhandho Investor: The Low-Risk Value Method to High Returns.

His admiration for Buffett goes beyond investment strategy. In June 2007, Pabrai and fellow investor Guy Spier jointly bid $650,100 for a charity lunch with the legendary investor.

As far as his view on the outlook for US equities is concerned, Mohnish Pabrai struck a cautious note, saying the S&P 500 could deliver almost flat annual returns over the next 10 years.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pabrai said the US remained a unique market, backed by innovation and strong economic engines. However, he pointed to the sharp concentration of market value among a handful of companies.

He noted that the combined value of all 500 S&P 500 companies was around $10 trillion in 2010. Today, Nvidia and Apple alone are worth more than that. He said this reflected an extreme shift in market valuations.

“I would say that the returns on average every year for the next 10 years for the S&P 500 will be between plus 2% a year and minus 2% a year, basically flat,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.