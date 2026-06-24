Micron Technology will report its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and the results could become an important test for the AI-driven rally in semiconductor stocks.

The memory-chip maker has been one of the biggest winners from the AI boom. As tech giants continue spending billions on AI infrastructure, demand for Micron’s memory chips has surged, driving its stock sharply higher over the past year.

Now, investors are looking beyond strong earnings. The key question is whether AI-related demand can stay strong enough to support Micron’s rapid growth and high valuation.

Another strong quarter expected

Wall Street expects Micron to deliver impressive results. Analysts estimate revenue of about $35.5 billion, representing a massive 283% surge—nearly four times higher than the same quarter last year.

Growth is expected to be driven by strong demand for DRAM and NAND memory chips. DRAM revenue is projected at $27.5 billion, while NAND revenue is expected to reach $7.7 billion.

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Investors will also watch profit margins closely. Adjusted gross margins are expected to top 81% indicating strong pricing power as demand continues to exceed supply.

AI demand remains the main growth engine

The global race to build AI infrastructure remains Micron’s biggest growth driver. Memory chips play a critical role in AI servers. DRAM allows processors to quickly access information, while NAND is used for long-term data storage.

A major focus will be high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialised memory technology used in AI data centers. Demand for HBM has surged as companies expand their AI capabilities, making it one of the most important parts of Micron’s business.

Micron recently strengthened its AI presence through a partnership with Anthropic. Under the deal, Micron will supply memory and storage chips to the AI company and also invest in it.

Guidance could matter more than results

Investors are expecting strong earnings, management’s outlook may have an even bigger impact on the stock. Recent reports suggesting rival SK Hynix may slow some AI memory capacity expansion have raised questions about how long the current AI spending boom can last. Investors will look for updates on future demand, customer orders, supply agreements, and the strength of Micron’s backlog.

“The market is going to be looking to get clarity around that,” Melissa Otto, head of technology, media and telecommunications research at Visible Alpha, told Bloomberg. Long-term supply agreements will be closely watched as investors assess whether AI demand can remain strong for years.

High expectations raise the bar

Micron’s stock has delivered an extraordinary run, which means expectations are extremely high heading into earnings. That makes the challenge tougher for management. Even strong results may disappoint investors if there are signs that growth could slow in the future.

According to Bloomberg data, Micron shares have fallen after earnings in five of the last six quarters despite posting strong results. “There’s a huge, high bar here,” David Wagner, head of equities and a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, told Bloomberg. “We have to realise how much perfection has been priced into the stock.” Analysts also expect Micron’s growth to moderate over the next two fiscal years as year-over-year comparisons become more difficult.

Options market indicates big move ahead

Options traders are preparing for significant volatility after the earnings release. At-the-money options imply that Micron shares could move about 11% in either direction following the results.

The elevated options premiums show that investors are focused not just on current performance but also on future growth prospects. The challenge for Micron is not proving that business is strong today. It is convincing investors that the AI boom still has plenty of room to grow.

A key report for the AI trade

Micron’s earnings will be seen as a health check for both the semiconductor sector and the wider AI investment theme. Because the company sits at the center of the AI supply chain, its results offer insight into spending trends across data centers and cloud infrastructure.

“Any disappointment with Micron’s results could reinforce the waterfall dynamic, but a clean print could draw buyers back into the space,” Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab, told Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.