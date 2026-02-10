Michael Burry, the investor who became famous for predicting the US housing crash, has now turned his attention to a big decision by Alphabet Inc. Alphabet, which owns Google, has started selling bonds to raise money. Some of these bonds are normal, but one could last nearly 100 years, ending in 2066.

The company plans to borrow in US dollars, British pounds, and Swiss francs. When this news came out, Burry reacted by comparing it to a famous case from the past. His message is that even the biggest and most powerful companies should be careful, because history shows that dominance does not last forever.

A lesson from Motorola’s glory days

Writing on X, Burry pointed to Motorola, which was once one of America’s strongest companies. In the late 1990s, Motorola was among the top 25 US firms by market value and sales. Its brand was so strong that it ranked ahead of Microsoft. Around that time, Motorola also issued a rare 100-year bond, a move that showed huge confidence in its future.

Alphabet looking to issue a 100-year bond. Last time this happened was Motorola in 1997, which was the last year Motorola was considered a big deal.

At the start of 1997, Motorola was a top 25 market cap and top 25 revenue corporation in America. Never again.

The Motorola… pic.twitter.com/BuzrpPQj4u — Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) February 9, 2026

What happened next is why Burry is worried. Motorola began losing ground to rivals like Nokia in mobile phones. Later, when Apple launched the iPhone, Motorola faded even more from everyday life. Burry summed it up bluntly, saying, “Now, what was once a dominant name is much smaller, with its market value and sales reduced from their peak.” He added, “Today Motorola is the 232nd largest market cap with only $11 billion in sales.”

Burry is not saying Google will fail tomorrow. Instead, he is warning that issuing extremely long-term debt can be risky, because no one knows what a company’s position will look like decades from now. Motorola also looked unstoppable when it made its move. However, its story turned out very differently.

These comments come as big tech companies pour massive amounts of money into artificial intelligence. Alphabet, along with Amazon and Meta, is spending heavily on data centres and computing power. Burry has already criticised this rush, arguing that much of today’s AI infrastructure could become outdated faster than companies expect.

Betting against the AI hype

Burry has even questioned the excitement around AI chips, including those made by Nvidia. His view is that the boom may not last as long as people think, and that today’s huge investments could disappoint later. Looking further ahead, Burry says the biggest challenge for AI is electricity. He has argued that the US should invest about $1 trillion in small nuclear reactors to power data centres and high-tech factories.

According to him, this could help the country stay ahead of China in technology. Burry has also warned that slow rules and approvals could ruin this plan. He has urged leaders including Donald Trump and JD Vance to act quickly. Without enough energy, he believes innovation could stall, turning today’s tech dreams into tomorrow’s missed opportunities.

