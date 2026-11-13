Michael Burry, the investor who made his name betting against the US housing market, says Jensen Huang’s departure will slow Nvidia’s growth and squeeze its margins. He has also added to bearish positions on the Nasdaq 100 and semiconductors.

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, while Harvey C. Jones became its first-ever board chairman.

According to Nvidia’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the board accepted Huang’s resignation on November 11. This was the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that directors were preparing to remove him from the company. Nvidia did not give a reason for his departure.

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Michael Burry says Nvidia could lose its grip on customers

Burry, who has been betting against Nvidia for several months, explained his concerns in a series of posts on Substack. According to Burry, Huang played a major role in building Nvidia‘s artificial intelligence business and expanding the wider AI industry.

He said the CEO had helped create a network of investments in AI companies, along with special financial arrangements and hidden debt that allowed customers to finance their purchases of Nvidia chips.

Burry believes these arrangements created “tremendous leverage in the system”.

He also accused Huang of pushing customers to buy chips even when they did not immediately need them. According to Burry, customers were worried that Nvidia could reduce their future chip supplies if they refused to make purchases.

He believes Huang’s departure could change these relationships. Without the longtime CEO at the helm, customers may feel more comfortable delaying deals, asking for better terms or turning to competing chipmakers.

Investments in AI companies could also slow down or lose value, he argued.

“Nvidia’s business will not disappear,” Burry wrote. “But its growth may slow and, critically, its margins may fall.”

He also had a direct message for investors who still believe Nvidia shares will recover.

“Nvidia bulls will have another fluffy big chance to get out,” Burry wrote. “Get out.”

Burry compares Nvidia’s leadership to a protection racket

In another post published on Thursday, titled “The Don Goes Down”, Burry took an even stronger position against Huang’s leadership. The post compares Nvidia’s business model to a protection racket that has lost its main enforcer.

Burry pointed to reports that Huang had as many as 60 people reporting directly to him and delegated very little of his work.

He questioned whether Kress or any new CEO would be able to take over Huang’s responsibilities without disrupting the business. He also said the risk of Nvidia depending too heavily on one person had been a concern for a long time.

He added that the financial arrangements and business deals built under Huang had played a major role in Nvidia’s success.

“The terms of trade and the architecture of financing were the secret sauce that supercharged an already dominant technology,” he wrote.

Burry warned that it would take time for this complicated network of financial arrangements to come apart.

“It will take time for this Byzantine web to untangle and unwind,” he added.

Michael Burry increases bets against Nasdaq 100 and semiconductor stocks

Burry also revealed that he had increased his bearish positions in the stock market.

In Thursday’s post, he said he used a recovery in the Nasdaq 100 after the index touched the 27,000 level to double his put position. These options have an early-2027 expiry date and a strike price roughly 20% below the index’s market level.

He also bought back 25% of a June put position in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) that he had previously reduced.

Burry said several companies that have benefited from Nvidia’s market power could now face a different situation.

He named Nebius, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), ASML and CoreWeave among the companies that had gained from Nvidia’s position in the AI industry.

However, he believes the market is now entering a “new paradigm”.

Burry identified Broadcom and AMD as possible beneficiaries of the changing situation. He also warned that semiconductor stock valuations could fall further.

“Semiconductor valuations still have a ways to fall,” he wrote.

He repeated his concerns about the way technology companies report their profits, arguing that their accounting earnings make their businesses appear more profitable than they really are.

“Tech earnings are not what they seem,” he said.

Nvidia had earlier pushed back against Burry’s criticism of its stock-based compensation and share buyback practices in a memo sent to analysts.

The management has also defended its hardware, saying its chips are durable and can be moved to other customers if needed.

Nvidia shares came under heavy selling pressure following the news of Huang’s departure. The stock fell sharply from Wednesday’s closing price of $173.73 and dropped more than 14% to an intraday low of $148.80 shortly after the market opened on Thursday, touching its lowest level since June 2025.

Shares recovered much of their early losses to close regular trading at $166.19, down 4.34% for the day, before edging up to $167.84 in after-hours trading. At Thursday’s close, the stock remains down nearly 32% from its early-October peak of $243.37.

What happens next for Nvidia?

Nvidia is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter results on November 17. The company is expected to go ahead with the earnings announcement as planned.

The company is also facing questions from US lawmakers. Three Republican House committee chairs had asked Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on November 18.

Separately, a class-action lawsuit filed in a federal court in California accuses Nvidia and Huang of inflating the company’s share price.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s board is looking for a permanent CEO. The company is expected to consider both internal and external candidates for the position.