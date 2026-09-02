The global bond market is showing signs of cracking. A wave of selling has swept through sovereign bond markets worldwide, pushing yields in Japan, the US, Germany, the UK and France to multi-decade highs. And, this could have a big impact on the other parts of the financial markets including the equity market. Industry experts and bankers are calling it a sign that something structural may be shifting.

On September 1, a sell-off in global bond markets escalated, with Japan’s 10-year bond yield reaching 3% for the first time since 1996. On Wednesday, Japan’s 10-year bond yield trades around 3.021%, having jumped 1.38% in the last year.

Why This Is Not Just a Japan or US Story

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond also climbed above 4.8% on Wednesday, moving toward its highest level since October 2023. A further climb toward 5% is likely to unsettle already jittery stock markets. It was as low as 4.20% in January. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 5.33% mid-August, a level last seen in June 2007.

US secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent has pointed out that this latest jolt to US Treasuries isn’t a domestic story alone, it’s playing out globally.

Beyond the ten-year Japanese government bond yields topping 3% for the first time since 1996, the Germany’s 10-year Bund yields also hit their highest in 15 years. 30-year British gilt yields reached levels not seen since 1998, and French 30-year bond yields surged to 18-year highs.

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Why Are Deficits Driving Yields Higher?

A veteran banker has linked these market movements to widening sovereign fiscal imbalances and the pressure this puts on central banks.

Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on September 2, “Japan’s 10 year bond crosses 3% and US 4.8%. As their government debt and deficits go up, central banks may have no option but to expand balance sheets( print money). If so, inflation goes up, short end rates go up. Be ready for a roller coaster ride in interest rate markets!”

Bond yields are rising as a result of rising oil prices, increased concerns about inflation, and growing expectations of impending interest rate increases.

Elevated inflation and growing US government debt are helping drive bond yields higher as investors demand increased returns due to increased risks. Bond prices and yields are inversely correlated; as investors sell bonds, bond prices decline and yields rise.

ALSO READ 3 reasons why US Treasury bond yields are rising

Big Tech’s Borrowing Spree Adds to the Pressure

A spree of bond sales from big tech companies aggressively raising money to fund the AI boom has added pressure on the sovereign bond market, with hyperscalers’ willingness to pay reasonably high rates pulling up yields across the board.

Kevin Warsh had also acknoledged in his maiden statement as US Fed chair that AI spending is contributing to inflation in the US.

Are the Bond Vigilantes Back?

“The fear is that the Bond Vigilantes are on the loose and driving yields higher in protest over large government deficits, mounting government debt, and rapidly rising government interest costs,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, as told to Reuters.

“We share the Bond Vigilantes’ concerns, but we aren’t convinced bond yields are, or will soon be, prohibitively high,” said Yardeni, who coined the term Bond Vigilantes in the 1980s.

The Trump administration has already tried to step in once. The US Treasury stepped into markets last month to cap a rise in long-end bond yields, although the impact of the move was short-lived with the yield on 30-year Treasuries back near its highest in 19 years.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will double the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal coupon securities, increasing the maximum from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. This change takes effect on September 9, 2026, and will remain in place through November 4, 2026.

What Is the Fed Signalling Next?

Investor focus has also been on what the Federal Reserve may do to contend with inflation that has remained above the central bank’s 2% target, with hawkish comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh last week at Jackson Hole. Markets have raised the odds of a rate hike in the September FOMC meeting and more if needed ahead.

Fed futures indicate a 70% probability of a rate hike by Kevin Warsh on September 16, The rate hike expectations could reverse if the US CPI report to be released on September 11, show a downward trend in inflation.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The message from bond markets right now is fairly blunt: fiscal worries, sticky inflation and a hawkish Fed are converging at the same time, and that combination rarely stays contained to one asset class.

Equity market is already under pressure with all three benchmarks, Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extending their losing streak to a third session. Gold fell toward $4,300 an ounce on Wednesday, sliding for the fourth straight session to the lowest in over three weeks.

With yields at multi-decade highs across Japan, the US, the UK, Germany and France, and the Fed decision just two weeks away on September 16, volatility in rate markets looks set to continue rather than ease.

Meanwhile, Brent oil prices are currently at $95 and are projected to surpass $100 due to ongoing influencing factors.

Why September Could Be the Real Test

But the action doesn’t end at the US Fed this time. The next Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting is set for September 17–18, 2026, with expectations of a potential interest rate increase. There’s more on the calendar too. The US Treasury buy-back operation begins September 9. Expect peak volatility mid-September, unless the government intervenes to implement course corrections.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Market forecasts and analyst projections mentioned are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance.