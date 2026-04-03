US stock market will be closed on Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday. The NYSE and Nasdaq will not open today, giving investors an extended weekend. The bond market will open at normal hours but will close early, at 2 p.m. ET. Both the stock market and the bond market will be open as usual on Monday, April 6, the day following Easter.

The next market holiday after this is in May. Bond markets will close early on Friday, May 22, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when both stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday.

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Thursday’s Session

Thursday’s session made one thing clear — markets are entirely headline-driven, at least for now.

After two days of strong gains driven by hopes that the Iran war would end soon, markets fell sharply at the open. The trigger was President Trump’s televised speech on Wednesday night, in which he vowed to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages.”

But markets then recovered. Oil prices fell, and stocks bounced back after Iranian state media reported that Iran and Oman were working on a joint strategy to monitor traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — raising hopes that the oil supply shock could subside.

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By the close, Dow ended slightly in the red while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished flat but in green. On US stock futures, Friday opened with a slight dip after the mixed Thursday session. Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 secured its first weekly gain since the Iran war began, while the Dow and Nasdaq also posted advances for the week.

What To Expect Next Week

Middle East tensions persist and Monday’s market opening does not look to be on solid footing. How things unfold in the Iran war over the weekend will set the tone for next week. The US is expecting the arrival of approximately 3,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in the Middle East on Friday.

Investors are nervous heading into the first long weekend since the Iran war began. Inconsistent messages from the White House and Tehran are adding to concerns in an increasingly headline-driven market.

“Markets are entering the session with a fragile tone, where resilience in headline indices masks a deeper layer of caution driven by geopolitical risk and macro uncertainty. Elevated tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are acting as the dominant catalyst, pushing energy prices higher and effectively tightening financial conditions through inflation expectations rather than policy action,” says Naeem Aslam Chief Investment officer at Zaye capital Markets.

There is no shortage of worries. President Trump warned that the fight with Iran might last weeks and promised to strike Tehran “extremely hard” — pushing oil prices higher and fueling inflation fears. On the trade front, Trump issued an executive order authorizing tariffs of up to 100% on certain patented medications if businesses fail to negotiate agreements with his administration, while also repeating plans for 50% tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and copper.

Energy prices remain the biggest wildcard. The Iran war is causing a surge in energy prices, which, if they continue to hold at higher levels, are likely to stoke inflation in the coming months. This makes the US Federal Reserve’s job more difficult — especially if employment and growth falter while inflation rises. With Brent crude oil prices firming up again over $109, the US dollar has regained strength above $100, causing gold and silver prices to fall.

One more data point to watch today. The March jobs report is scheduled for release today. It remains to be seen whether it will add to the worries investors already have. The weak jobs data from last month is still fresh in investors’ minds.

March 2026 CPI data scheduled to be released on April 10, 2026, will likely throw up numbers that reveal the Iran war’s impact on US inflation. However, the US CPI figures for April, which will be issued in May, may be more important because price increases take six to eight weeks to permeate the economy.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.