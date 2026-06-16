At a time when Indian investors are looking beyond domestic markets, interest in US stocks has surged. Driven by the strong performance of technology and artificial intelligence companies. The rally in AI-linked firms, growing excitement around highly anticipated initial public offerings of companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, and a weakening rupee have encouraged more investors to seek exposure to global markets. Understanding this demand, India’s largest brokerage platforms are preparing to make international investing easier through GIFT City’s new regulatory framework.

Major brokerages secure approvals

Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox have received approvals under GIFT City’s international investing framework, according to information available with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Upstox has also confirmed the approval to Financialexpress.com.

As per the IFSCA website, Groww and Angel One will operate as Global Access Providers (GAPs), while Zerodha and Upstox will offer services through broker-dealer structures. Earlier, INDmoney announced that they also secured a GAP licence, Dhan and Samco have announced international investing offerings through GIFT City.

Services likely to launch in the coming months

The global investing services are expected to go live within the next two to three months, according to reports. Brokerages are likely to introduce the offerings in phases after completing technology integration, testing and compliance requirements.

The framework was introduced by IFSCA through the Global Access Provider (GAP) regime, launched in 2025 to simplify international investing through GIFT City and provide investors with a regulated route to overseas markets.

Demand driven by AI and US market performance

Investor interest in overseas markets has picked up in recent times due to continued strength in US equities, particularly technology, semiconductor and cloud computing companies that are benefiting from the AI boom.

The blockbuster listing of Elon Musk’s SpaceX has also increased investor enthusiasm for next-generation technology companies. Market participants are also closely watching the possibility of future public listings by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Easier access for Indian investors

Although Indian investors have long been able to open overseas brokerage accounts, direct international investing and participation in foreign IPOs have often involved a complicated process.

The GIFT City route is expected to provide a more streamlined and regulated pathway, allowing brokerages to tap into a growing pool of investors looking for global diversification.

Last week, Raise Securities, which operates the Dhan investment platform, also enabled access to US stocks. On June 11, Samco Securities announced the launch of its global investing platform for US stocks and exchange-traded funds after receiving a broker-dealer licence from the IFSCA.

Partnerships with US brokerages

Several firms have already formed alliances with major US brokerage platforms such as Robinhood and Charles Schwab, which can help facilitate access to international stocks. Brokers operating under the GAP framework are also expected to collaborate with US brokerage firms to support cross-border investing.

In another development, Tryfacta, a US-based company, recently applied to the IFSCA for approval to raise USD 100-150 million through an IPO. If approved, it would become the first US-based company to list on GIFT City markets.

How the framework works

Indian investors will be able to invest overseas through IFSC-registered brokers using the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Investments and transactions will be carried out in US dollars, and returns will depend on both the performance of the underlying assets and movements in rupee-dollar exchange rates.

The framework also offers certain operational benefits, including zero withdrawal fees when transferring money back to India, making overseas investing more accessible for retail investors.