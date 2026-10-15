It has been a rough year at home. The Nifty 50 is down a little over 12% so far in 2026. But Indians with a US stock allocation have had a very different year. The S&P 500, the leading barometer of US stocks, is up 12%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has gained 18%. So diversification has come to the rescue.

Here’s the latest on both markets. On Thursday, Nifty 50 is trading higher by nearly 1.5%, with strong HCL Tech earnings lifting information technology stocks and investor sentiment. IT stocks outperformed the broader market, extending their recent rally on earnings-driven optimism.

During Wednesday’s regular session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 1.11% and 1.88%, respectively, with technology stocks leading the selloff amid growing concerns over AI-related investments

Besides that, there is a second boost, too. The rupee has depreciated nearly 5.7% against the US dollar. That adds to the return for an Indian investor in US stocks, because the dollar gains are worth more when converted back to rupees.

“For an Indian investor, a US stock pays in two ways: the stock’s own return and the currency. This year the S&P 500 is up about 12% in dollars. Because the dollar has also gained against the rupee, the return in rupees is higher for Indian investors. That works in reverse too. If the rupee recovers, part of the gain goes away,” says Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested.

More Dollars Go Abroad for Investing

The recent data from the RBI shows the rising interest among Indians in sending dollars abroad for the purpose of investments. RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) data as of July 2026 shows that outward remittances for investment in equity and debt stood at $344.57 million in July 2026. That is up 121% from $156.19 million in July 2025.

Starting this financial year, the trend is also upbeat. The monthly trend in 2026-27 has been upward through the first quarter, from $238.63 million in April to $363.64 million in May and $456.69 million in June, before easing in July.

Here’s the number that is startling. Taken together, the four months from April to July 2026 add up to $1,403.53 million. That is already about 53% of the $2,652.01 million (Rs 25,175.07 crore) sent for equity and debt investment in the whole of 2025-26.

The longer-term picture is more impactful. Indians significantly increased their overseas investments, sending 13.4 times more money for equity and debt in June 2026 compared to June 2020, with a full-year total for FY2025-26 being 5.6 times higher than FY2020-21.

The amount of dollars sent abroad for the purpose of investments in equities has significantly increased in the last five years.

Overseas equity and debt investments under RBI’s LRS

Period Outward remittances for equity and debt investments July 2025 $156.19 million July 2026 $344.57 million Year-on-year growth in July 121.00% April 2026 $238.63 million May 2026 $363.64 million June 2026 $456.69 million July 2026 $344.57 million April–July 2026 total $1,403.53 million Full FY2025–26 $2,652.01 million (RS 25,175.07 crore) April–July 2026 as a share of FY2025–26 total About 53%

Source: RBI

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Why Indians Are Going Global

Indian investors are increasingly seeing why they need to diversify across geographies. India makes up only about 4% of global equity market capitalization, so most opportunities lie outside the country. Staying concentrated at home carries a risk. It exposes investors to regional shocks, including tariffs and currency swings. Add the rupee’s steady fall against the dollar, and global allocation is no longer optional. It has become a core part of portfolio strategy.

However, investing in US stocks purely because of INR’s depreciation against the dollar is not the right approach. “If the rupee strengthens, it can reduce the INR return even when the underlying investment has performed well. This is why currency should be seen as one component of international investing rather than the investment thesis itself. Over the long term, the larger reasons to invest globally remain diversification and access to businesses, sectors and markets outside India,” says Shah.

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New Investor?

For new investors looking to invest in US stocks, a weaker currency doesn’t give a head start. Shah shares a nuance with new investors: A weaker rupee makes it more expensive to buy US stocks. It does not make them cheaper. Each dollar now costs about 7% more than it did in January. The rupee has historically weakened over long periods, which helps patient investors, but no one can reliably predict its short-term moves. Invest overseas steadily, for diversification, not to trade the currency.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.