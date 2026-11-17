The US Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates at its December meeting. Markets see the hike as a near-certainty. What they are still debating is the size.

More than 90% of the odds point to a 25 basis point hike. But some traders expect Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to go for 50 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point, so 50 basis points is half a percentage point.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has said a 50 bps move could be justified. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan has backed at least two more 25 bps hikes. Markets are also weighing more tightening in January and possibly April.

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Here’s a reminder for retail investors: A 25 bps hike is already priced in. So markets are more likely to react to a surprise, such as a bigger move or a hint of more hikes.

What is the rate the Fed changes?

The Fed steers rates by changing the federal funds rate. This is what banks charge each other for short-term loans to keep enough cash in reserve. A change ripples through the economy and reprices everything from car loans to business borrowing. The full effect can take a year or more, but financial assets often react straight away.

Where are rates now?

The Fed held rates steady for much of 2025. It then cut by 25 bps in each of its September, October and December meetings, taking the range to 3.50%-3.75%. A long pause followed. In September 2026, it raised rates by 25 bps, its first hike since 2023, taking the range to 3.75%-4.00%. In October, it left rates unchanged.

Why is the Fed turning aggressive?

Sticky inflation. Inflation is the pace at which prices rise. If it runs unchecked, your money’s purchasing power gets reduced and you end up buying less. The Fed tracks gauges such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI). When prices climb faster than it is comfortable with, it raises rates.

October’s US CPI showed inflation easing, but not as much as expected. Headline inflation was 0.4% against forecasts of 0.3%. Core inflation, which leaves out food and fuel, was 0.3% against 0.2%. The annual figure was not published, which keeps markets guessing.

US market indicators

Indicator Level / movement 10-year US Treasury yield Above 5% 30-year US Treasury yield Around 5.35%-5.37% US Dollar Index Just below 103 Spot gold Around $3,926 per ounce Spot silver Near $50 per ounce US federal funds rate (October FOMC Meeting) 3.75%–4.00%

Source: Trading Economics

What happens to stocks?

Stocks will not remain immune to rate hike. However, the extent of damage will depend on how resilient the economy is. UBS believes US equity markets can withstand a measured tightening cycle. “We do not believe a measured tightening cycle will derail the US economy or the equity rally. US GDP growth was close to 2.5% annualized in the first half of the year and 3.4% in the third quarter,” reads the UBS note.

“We forecast S&P 500 earnings growth of 25% in 2026 and 14% in 2027, which should help equities absorb moderately higher yields while US economic growth remains firm,” adds UBS.

A big negative for companies and borrowers is that cost of capital goes up when rates rise. Higher rates make it costlier for companies to raise money. A firm that issues bonds has to pay more interest. That can hurt its profits and growth, and analysts may cut their forecasts. When investors expect lower cash flows, other things being equal, the stock price falls.

Growth companies, whose value depends on profits far in the future, usually feel this the most. It is already visible in AI-linked stocks. The 18 biggest US AI and chip stocks are a median 31% below their highs, as per Ashika Institutional Equities.

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History shows the pattern. The last time the Fed tightened, it raised rates 11 times from 2022. Stocks slid for much of that stretch as investors priced in slower growth. The mood turned in 2023, when the end of the hikes came into view. The S&P 500 rose about 24% that year and 23% in 2024. It returned about 16% in 2025, even after a steep fall in April over President Trump’s tariffs.

This is why investors should look beyond the rate decision itself. If a rate hike is already fully priced in, stocks may not necessarily fall after the announcement. The Fed’s guidance on future rate moves can matter just as much as the immediate decision.

What happens to bonds?

Bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions, like a seesaw. When rates rise, bond prices fall. New bonds pay more, so older ones lose appeal. When rates fall, new bonds yield less, so older, higher-paying bonds sell at a premium.

That is why yields are climbing. Investors are selling bonds in expectation of higher rates. The 10-year US Treasury yield is above 5%, and the 30-year is around 5.35%. These are multi-decade high levels and signal that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer periods.

What happens to the dollar?

Higher yields lift the dollar. The US Dollar Index is just below 103, its highest since April 2025. Hot inflation data and hawkish Fed remarks have added to the rally. A stronger dollar is bad news for gold and silver.

What happens to gold?

Conventional wisdom says higher rates hurt gold, for two reasons. Gold pays no interest, so when US bonds offer about 5%, holding it costs you income. And gold is priced in dollars, so a stronger dollar makes it costlier for buyers in other currencies. Gold has slipped below $4,000 an ounce to $3,855, hovering at its lowest levels since September 2025. It is down nearly 10% this year in dollar terms and even higher from the January peak.

But four decades of data show the story isn’t so simple. A World Gold Council study of the past four tightening cycles found that gold tends to weaken before the first hike and then recover. After the September hike, gold dipped, then recovered to about $4,400. Falling oil prices helped. Elevated Treasury yields and US fiscal worries also support the metal. Gold is driven by many factors besides rates, so the Fed is not the whole story.

What happens to silver?

Silver fell toward $47 an ounce, under the same pressure from the dollar and yields. It is down about 37% so far this year. Silver is usually more volatile than gold and also depends on industrial demand, so it can swing harder in both directions.

What does this mean for Indian investors?

Gold and silver prices in India follow the global dollar price, but the rupee and import duties matter too. A weaker rupee can soften a global fall, and a stronger rupee can deepen it. So a fall in global gold doesn’t always mean an equal fall in Indian prices. In fact, in the last year, Indian investors have earned higher returns from gold and silver than investors holding these metals in dollar terms.

Bottomline

The Fed doesn’t set rates in India. But higher US yields and a stronger dollar can pull foreign money out of Indian stocks and weigh on the rupee.

Investors should closely monitor the Fed’s policy statements, US Treasury yields, the Dollar Index, and the rupee, rather than solely focusing on the interest rate decision.

Higher interest rates can negatively impact stocks due to increased borrowing costs and future earnings valuation, push bond prices down while raising yields, and create headwinds for gold and silver in a stronger dollar environment.

However, gold might still rise during rate hikes if inflation, central-bank buying, or geopolitical risks drive demand, and stocks could recover if the end of rate increases is anticipated. Ultimately, understanding the Fed’s signals regarding the economy and future interest rates is crucial for investment decisions, rather than reacting to individual rate announcements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals and risk appetite before making investment decisions.