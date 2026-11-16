Five years ago, a group of researchers walked away from one of the world’s most promising artificial intelligence companies after disagreements over how the technology should be built. Their decision eventually led to the creation of Anthropic, a company that is now preparing for one of the biggest stock market listings in history.

On November 10, 2026, Anthropic kicked off the roadshow for its US initial public offering (IPO), with the company and selling shareholders seeking to raise up to $64.4 billion.

At the top of the proposed price range, the company would be valued at about $1 trillion on a non-diluted basis, or $1.4 trillion including securities such as stock options and restricted stock, according to Reuters. The proposed Anthropic IPO would bring a major standalone frontier artificial intelligence laboratory to public markets.

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The journey from a small research outfit in San Francisco to a company seeking a trillion-dollar valuation has been remarkably short. It has involved some of the world’s biggest technology companies, billions of dollars in investment, a growing artificial intelligence market and an increasingly complicated debate over the risks of advanced AI.

At its centre are Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, who set out to build an artificial intelligence company with a different philosophy from the one they had left behind.

Anthropic’s proposed IPO represents more than another major technology listing.

(Picture Credit: The New York Times)

The breakaway from OpenAI

Anthropic’s story begins at OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Dario Amodei joined OpenAI in 2016. He worked on AI safety and research into scaling laws, which describe how model performance changes with increases in model size, training data and computing power.

His younger sister Daniela joined the company in 2018 and eventually became its vice president of safety and policy. The siblings were part of a larger group of researchers who believed that the development of increasingly powerful AI systems needed stronger safety measures. Daniela has said the founders wanted to build an organisation that put safety and responsibility at the forefront.

In December 2020, Dario and Daniela left OpenAI along with five other colleagues. The group included Jared Kaplan, Chris Olah, Sam McCandlish, Tom Brown and Jack Clark. All seven had worked at OpenAI before setting out to establish their own company.

Anthropic was formally founded in January 2021 as an artificial intelligence research and development company.The decision was not simply about building another chatbot to compete with OpenAI. The founders wanted to make AI safety central to the company’s research and products.

In an interview with TIME, Dario Amodei explained the thinking behind the company’s approach.“I think our existence in the ecosystem hopefully causes other organizations to become more like us,” he said. “That’s been our general aim in the world and part of our theory of change.”

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Building a company around AI safety

Anthropic was founded on the belief that powerful AI systems should be reliable, understandable and controllable.The company describes its mission as building “reliable, interpretable and steerable AI systems”. These three ideas have shaped its research and product development.

Reliability is about ensuring that AI systems produce dependable results. Interpretability involves understanding how an AI model arrives at its decisions. Steerability refers to the ability to guide a model’s behaviour towards desired outcomes.

One of Anthropic’s important research areas is mechanistic interpretability. It attempts to understand what happens inside an AI model when it processes information and produces an answer.

The company has also developed a training approach called Constitutional AI.Constitutional AI uses written principles and AI-generated feedback to reduce reliance on human assessments when training models to avoid harmful responses. The model evaluates its answers against these principles and learns to produce responses that better follow them.

The idea is to make AI systems safer without depending entirely on humans to assess every possible response.In an interview with TIME, Dario explained why he believed this approach was important.

“I think it’s useful to separate out the technical problem of: the model is trying to comply with the constitution and might or might not do a perfect job of it, [from] the more values debate of: Is the right thing in the constitution?” he said.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Reuters)

The money behind the mission

Building advanced artificial intelligence systems is expensive. Training increasingly powerful models requires enormous computing resources, specialised chips, data centres and large teams of researchers.

Anthropic’s founders understood that they could not pursue frontier AI research without substantial financial backing. The company therefore chose to operate as a business rather than a nonprofit. It was established as a public benefit corporation, a legal structure that requires management to consider broader public interests alongside financial returns.

Its first major funding round came in May 2021, when it raised $124 million in Series A funding led by Jaan Tallinn, the technology investor and Skype co-founder.

The company raised another $580 million in April 2022 through its Series B round.Some of its early financial backers came from the effective altruism movement, which focuses on making charitable giving and other efforts to improve the world as effective as possible.

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and Jaan Tallinn were among its early supporters. Sam Bankman-Fried, through his company FTX, also invested $500 million in non-voting shares.

Following FTX’s collapse, about two-thirds of its Anthropic stake was sold for $884 million in 2024, with the proceeds intended to help repay creditors, including customers.

Anthropic’s funding story soon attracted the attention of some of the world’s largest technology companies.

In May 2023, it raised $450 million in a round led by Spark Capital, with participation from Google and other investors. A few months later, Amazon announced an investment of up to $4 billion. Google subsequently agreed to invest up to another $2 billion.

The investments were more than financial endorsements. They also gave Anthropic access to the computing infrastructure it needed to compete in a market where technological progress increasingly depends on access to enormous amounts of computing power.

Claude takes on ChatGPT

Anthropic’s first public Claude launch took place in March 2023, when it introduced Claude, an AI assistant powered by its language models.

The product entered a market already dominated by growing interest in ChatGPT. OpenAI had released ChatGPT to the public in late 2022, triggering a rush among technology companies to develop generative AI products.

Claude was designed to perform many of the same tasks, including answering questions, summarising information, writing content and assisting with complex work.

Anthropic initially focused heavily on business customers. Its approach was to make Claude sufficiently reliable and safe for companies to use in their operations.

Daniela operates as the foundational architect of the business at Anthropic (Image courtesy: X)

In 2023, when Anthropic expanded Claude’s availability to individual consumers through Claude 2, Daniela Amodei explained the company’s thinking.

“We have been focused on businesses, on making Claude as robustly safe as possible,” she told CNBC.

“We really feel that this is the safest version of Claude that we’ve developed so far, and so we’ve been very excited to get it into the hands of a wider range of both businesses and individual consumers.”

Claude’s capabilities continued to improve with successive releases. In March 2024, Anthropic introduced the Claude 3 family, which included Opus, Sonnet and Haiku models.

The company said its most capable model at the time, Claude 3 Opus, outperformed GPT-4 from OpenAI and Gemini 1.0 Ultra from Google on several benchmarks.

Over time, Claude developed beyond a conversational chatbot. Its products and application programming interface began serving businesses that wanted to integrate AI into their everyday operations.

Software development, financial analysis, research and enterprise workflows became important areas of focus.

The company also built Claude Code, a product aimed at software developers, strengthening its position in the enterprise AI market.

From billions to a trillion-dollar valuation

As Claude gained traction, Anthropic’s fundraising accelerated. In March 2025, the company raised $3.5 billion at a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion, with Lightspeed Venture Partners leading the round.

By September 2025, another $13 billion funding round pushed its valuation to $183 billion.

The company also continued releasing more capable AI models, including Claude Sonnet 4.5, which it said could sustain work on complex tasks for longer periods and showed improvements in coding, reasoning and mathematics.

In February 2026, Anthropic raised another $30 billion, more than doubling its valuation to $380 billion.

The next funding round was even larger. In May 2026, the company announced that it had raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion.

This put Anthropic ahead of OpenAI based on their latest disclosed funding valuations at the time, and brought it close to the ranks of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Its revenue growth was equally striking. According to Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, Anthropic’s annual revenue run rate crossed $65 billion by the end of July 2026.

Its November 10 prospectus subsequently put the figure at approximately $81 billion as of October 31. A revenue run rate extrapolates recent sales over a year; it is not revenue already earned over a full year.

The company had grown from a research laboratory into a major enterprise technology business with thousands of paying customers.

Its commercial infrastructure also had to keep pace. Anthropic worked with Stripe to build its payments, subscription billing and financial reporting systems as it expanded its customer base.

Daniela Amodei, president and co-founder, described the importance of the partnership in a Stripe case study.

“We count on Stripe [for] scaling our business, so we can focus on innovating and serving our customers,” she said.

The growth, however, came with a significant cost. Building and operating advanced AI systems requires enormous investments in computing infrastructure, making the economics of the business an important question for prospective investors.

The safety mission meets the Pentagon

Anthropic’s restrictions on certain uses of its technology have also brought it into conflict with the US government.The disagreement centred on how the Pentagon could use Claude.

The dispute escalated in early 2026 as the Pentagon sought permission to use Claude for all lawful purposes. Anthropic refused to allow two uses: domestic mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

The dispute escalated further in February when US President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology. The Pentagon also moved to designate the company a supply-chain risk, a classification generally associated with foreign adversaries.

Anthropic challenged the decision in court in March, seeking to overturn the restrictions and supply-chain risk designation.

The litigation has since produced mixed outcomes. According to Anthropic’s prospectus, a California federal court largely ruled in its favour in August. However, the D.C. Circuit upheld a separate supply-chain exclusion in September, and Anthropic sought a rehearing.

The disagreement exposed a difficult question for the company. How far should an AI developer go in restricting the use of its technology, particularly when the customer is the government?

The issue was directly connected to the principles on which it was founded. The company had consistently argued that increasingly powerful AI systems needed safeguards against harmful applications.

The Pentagon dispute also demonstrated that the company’s safety philosophy could have commercial and political consequences.

The legal and financial risks

Anthropic’s rapid expansion has not been without controversy.In August 2024, three authors filed a class-action lawsuit in California, accusing the company of using their books and hundreds of thousands of other works without permission to train Claude.

The case eventually resulted in a landmark $1.5 billion settlement approved by a federal judge in July 2026.

The legal distinction matters: the court had ruled that the training use at issue was fair use, while rejecting protection for the company’s acquisition and retention of pirated books in a central library, Reuters reported.

The company also faced a separate legal challenge in August 2026, when independent music publisher Round Hill Music filed separate lawsuits against Anthropic and AI company Suno, alleging that hundreds of its songs had been misused to train AI systems.

These cases show one of the biggest unresolved questions surrounding generative AI: when the use of copyrighted material requires permission or compensation, and when it qualifies as fair use.

There is also the question of whether Anthropic can maintain its extraordinary growth while managing the cost of developing more powerful AI systems.

Its amended IPO filing revealed that the company’s revenue growth slowed sharply in the third quarter of 2026.

Revenue rose 47% quarter-on-quarter to $16.96 billion, compared with 144% growth in the previous quarter. Its net loss narrowed to $23.29 billion from $66.3 billion in the second quarter.

The net loss includes substantial non-operating valuation charges and should not be read as a measure of cash spending. Anthropic reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter, against an operating profit of $974 million in the second quarter.

The filing also showed the scale of its future infrastructure commitments.

Anthropic had about $900.9 billion in purchase and lease commitments, substantially all related to computing and infrastructure, according to its November 10 filing. The company warned that some infrastructure partners depended on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and develop capacity.

If that financing becomes unavailable or more expensive, the company said, contracted computing capacity could be delayed, repriced, reduced or not delivered.

The disclosure raises questions about how quickly Anthropic can convert its growing demand into revenue while meeting the enormous costs of running its AI business.

A public market test for the AI boom

Anthropic’s proposed IPO represents more than another major technology listing.It is a test of whether public market investors are willing to place trillion-dollar valuations on companies whose growth depends on the continued expansion of artificial intelligence.

The company is preparing to enter public markets as a public benefit corporation, a structure that requires it to balance shareholders’ financial interests, the interests of those materially affected by its conduct and its stated public benefit purpose. This is important because Anthropic’s founders have repeatedly argued that AI development cannot be guided by commercial incentives alone.

The company was created because its founders believed the industry needed a different approach to building powerful AI systems. Five years later, it is preparing to ask public investors to fund the next stage of that ambition.

The challenge will be to demonstrate that its business can sustain its growth, meet its enormous computing commitments and continue investing in safety while competing with some of the biggest companies in the world.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

