Before becoming a well-known name in Silicon Valley and one of the prominent investors in the technology industry, Venky Ganesan was a 15-year-old boy in Cochin, Kerala, trying to get a job that was never meant for him.

Ganesan, the eldest child of a father who sold radiators and a mother who always believed in him, has spoken about his early life in a recent conversation published by law firm Foley & Lardner.

Decades later, he is a partner at Menlo Ventures, the investment firm that made an early bet on artificial intelligence company Anthropic. With Anthropic now preparing for its stock market debut, Menlo is among the investors expected to make huge gains from that decision.

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Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is expected to announce its final IPO price on Wednesday evening, November 18, and begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic has attracted more than 300 investors since its early days, according to The Wall Street Journal. It raised $124 million in its first major funding round in 2021 at a $461 million valuation. Its valuation then jumped to $183 billion in 2025 and $380 billion in its Series G round in 2026. In May 2026, a $65 billion funding round led by Altimeter, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia valued the company at $965 billion. Menlo Ventures was among the firms that backed Anthropic at an early stage.

How Menlo Ventures made its big Anthropic bet

Menlo Ventures first invested in Anthropic in 2023, when the AI company had no product and almost no revenue, according to Bloomberg reporting. At the time, most venture capital firms were focused on OpenAI.

Menlo, however, saw an opportunity in Anthropic. The firm led the company’s $750 million Series D funding round in late 2023 and early 2024, which valued Anthropic at around $18 billion.

TechCrunch reported that Menlo invested more than $500 million in that round. It was the biggest cheque the firm had ever written for a single company.

Menlo later confirmed in its 50th-anniversary announcement that it had invested in every funding round since its first investment. Bloomberg estimates that the firm’s total investment in Anthropic has reached around $1 billion.

The credit for identifying Anthropic’s potential is shared within Menlo. The firm’s own announcement says Matt Murphy led its first investment in Anthropic in 2023 and focuses on its AI software and infrastructure investments. Ganesan and Rama Sekhar lead its work in cybersecurity and AI infrastructure.

However, Ganesan has become one of the most visible people explaining why the firm took such a big risk on Anthropic. In a June interview with Bloomberg, he summed up the firm’s approach by saying, “Being contrarian is how you make money.”

During a recent appearance on the 20VC podcast, Ganesan also explained how unusual the Anthropic investment was for Menlo.

The firm normally limits its investment in a single company to around 20% of a fund. Anthropic is the only company for which Menlo has gone beyond that limit.

How much is Menlo’s Anthropic stake worth?

Menlo’s early investment has turned into a massive holding as Anthropic’s valuation has climbed.

On June 23, Bloomberg reported that Menlo’s stake in the AI company was worth around $14 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

That estimate was based on Anthropic’s $965 billion valuation during its Series H funding round in May. It does not reflect the company’s expected IPO valuation, which is higher. Therefore, the $14 billion figure should be seen as an estimate from June rather than the current value of Menlo’s holding.

Despite the huge valuation, Menlo’s ownership in Anthropic is relatively small.

Ganesan said during the 20VC podcast that Menlo owns less than 2% of the company. Ganesan’s broader argument is that owning a small part of a company that becomes extremely valuable can be more rewarding than holding a large share in a much smaller business.

However, the actual amount Menlo will make from the IPO will depend on how many shares it decides to sell and when it sells them.

The details will be available through Anthropic’s disclosures on shareholders selling shares and the restrictions placed on them after the listing. These details have not been independently verified for this story.

The success of Menlo’s Anthropic investment has also helped the firm attract fresh money from investors.

On June 23, Menlo announced that it had raised $3 billion across two new funds. It was the largest fundraising exercise in the firm’s 50-year history.

Menlo has also built another route for investing in companies working with Anthropic’s technology.

In July 2024, Menlo and Anthropic launched the Anthology Fund, a $100 million investment vehicle for startups building products using Claude.

TechCrunch reported in June that the fund had invested close to $250 million in more than 60 companies and had already generated returns.

Announcing the new funds, Ganesan said, “Strong portfolios attract strong founders,” according to The Next Web.

From Cochin to Silicon Valley: Venky Ganesan’s journey

In an interview published by Foley & Lardner, written by a securities lawyer who spoke to him at the Sidebar Summit, Ganesan recalled growing up in Cochin.

As a teenager, he came across a job advertisement and managed to get himself a position, even though the opportunity was not meant for someone his age.

His career later took him to some of the biggest names in the business world.

According to his profile on CB Insights, Ganesan began his professional journey at Microsoft as a programme manager. He later worked with consulting firm McKinsey, including stints at its offices in Los Angeles and Johannesburg.

He then became a managing partner at Globespan Capital Partners before joining Menlo Ventures.

Ganesan was also named to the Forbes Midas List, which recognises leading venture capital investors, from 2013 to 2015.

Beyond his work in venture capital, he has served as chairman of the National Venture Capital Association and president of the Indian Community Center in Milpitas, California.

After Anthropic, Menlo is looking for its next big bet in India

The success of its Anthropic investment is now drawing Menlo Ventures’ attention back to India, the country Ganesan left as a young man.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Ganesan and Matt Murphy said they see strong potential among India’s young AI entrepreneurs and want to invest in local founders.

The interest also comes at a time when Anthropic itself is expanding its presence in India.

The company opened its first Indian office in Bengaluru in February 2026. It was its second office in Asia after Tokyo. Anthropic also appointed former Microsoft India head Irina Ghose to lead its operations in the country.

Anthropic has said India is the second-largest market for Claude.ai. Nearly half of the platform’s usage in the country is related to programming and mathematical tasks.

The company has also been exploring partnerships with Indian businesses. TechCrunch reported in October 2025 that Anthropic had held discussions with Reliance Industries about a possible partnership.

For Menlo, the interest in India is closely linked to the success of its early Anthropic investment. The firm is now looking for young companies that could become the next big names in AI.

Anthropic IPO: A big week for early investors

In an amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, Anthropic set a price range of $70 to $78 for 825 million shares.

At the upper end of the range, the company could raise as much as $64.4 billion through the public offering, CNBC reported.

Bloomberg has estimated that the IPO, along with a separate private placement, could bring in as much as $90.4 billion and value Anthropic at around $1.4 trillion.

However, estimates of the company’s valuation differ. Some calculations based on the filing put it at around $1.02 trillion, while The Wall Street Journal has reported figures of $1.33 trillion or higher. The final valuation will depend on the price at which the shares are issued.

Investor interest has been strong. Bloomberg reported on November 12 that demand had reached around six times the number of shares being offered. Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner also told CNBC on November 16 that he planned to invest $5 billion in the IPO.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, company announcements, regulatory filings and media reports. The valuation and stake figures mentioned are estimates and may change depending on Anthropic’s final IPO price and subsequent market performance. Menlo Ventures’ actual returns will depend on the shares it sells and the timing of those sales.