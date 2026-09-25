Indian interest in global markets is surging. While Indians have long invested abroad, particularly in US stocks, Google Trends data shows searches for ‘investing in global markets’ have spiked over 5,000% in the last 12 months through September 2026, compared with the preceding period. That’s not a gradual uptick; it’s a breakout.

How much money is actually leaving the country?

RBI data backs up the search trend with real numbers. In 2025-2026, Indians sent more money overseas for investments than in 2024-2025. Indians sent nearly $2.6 billion in FY2025-26, almost 56% higher than $1.69 billion sent in FY2024-25.

This isn’t new, but it’s speeding up. Cross-border investing through the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, or LRS, has been available for years. The scheme permits all resident individuals, including minors, to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both.

What’s changed is the pace, not the access. International brokerage platforms like Vested and Appreciate, built specifically for Indian investors to buy US stocks, ETFs and even fractional shares, have made the process far simpler than it was even three or four years ago.

Indians sent nearly 13.4 times more money abroad for equity and debt investments in June 2026 than they did in June 2020, while the full-year figure for FY2025-26 stands at 5.6 times the FY2020-21 level.

RBI Data on equity and debt investments Period Remittances FY2024-25 $1.69 billion FY2025-26 $2.6 billion Year-on-year growth 56.00% FY2025-26 vs FY2020-21 5.6 times June 2026 vs June 2020 13.4 times

Why go global at all?

India accounts for only approximately 4% of the global equities market capitalization, and more than 95% of the opportunity exists elsewhere. Concentrating locally means being fully exposed to India or specific shocks, such as tariffs and currency movements.

With the rupee’s persistent devaluation versus the dollar, global allocation becomes a key portfolio strategy rather than an option.

Currency plays a part too. With the rupee under pressure against the dollar for much of the year, some investors view dollar-denominated assets as a natural hedge, a way to protect purchasing power even as the currency effect makes each new investment marginally costlier.

Indians investing in US stocks during FY 2025-26 enjoyed approximately a 25.4% return, benefiting from a 14% rise in the S&P 500 and a 10% depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar. This depreciation compounded the gains for Indian investors, resulting in a higher overall return than the sum of the two individual gains.

US Stocks and Returns for Indian Investors Indicator Return S&P 500 in FY2025-26 14.00% Indian rupee depreciation against USD 10.00% US stock investment return for Indian investors Over 24%

So what exactly are Indians buying?

Nvidia is the most popular US stock among Indian investors in global markets. According to data from two of the country’s international brokerage platforms for buying US stocks, Appreciate and Vested Finance, Nvidia remains the single most-bought US stock among Indian investors.

Nvidia, Micron, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, SanDisk, Broadcom, Google and Tesla make up the top ten US stocks Indians buy. Technology stocks, including AI, semiconductor and chip stocks, continue to dominate the global portfolio of Indian investors. SpaceX has also attracted major retail and investor interest.

Top 10 US stocks bought by Indian investors Rank Stock 1 Nvidia 2 Micron 3 Meta 4 Microsoft 5 Amazon 6 AMD 7 SanDisk 8 Broadcom 9 Google 10 Tesla Note: Not necessarily in the same order

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How can you actually buy in?

There are four broad routes. International mutual funds, mostly feeder funds that route Indian money into a parent fund abroad, are the most familiar. But SEBI rules have rendered overseas mutual funds nearly inaccessible to Indian investors.

Global ETFs offer low-cost index exposure through an existing demat account. Authorised international brokerage platforms handle RBI clearances, and US bank accounts as a one-stop shop. And NSE IX, the NSE’s own international exchange regulated by IFSCA, lets Indian residents and non-resident investors own US stocks from India.

Fractional ownership is a big draw here. You don’t need the full price of, say, a Micron Technologies share, trading at nearly $1,000, to own a piece of it. Even Rs 5,000 can get you started, and you can build up a position over time.

Routes to invest in global markets Route How it works International mutual funds Feeder funds route Indian money into overseas parent funds Global ETFs Index exposure through a demat account International brokerage platforms Access to US stocks, ETFs and fractional shares NSE IX International exchange regulated by IFSCA India INX Global Access (BSE) International exchange regulated by IFSCA

What should investors watch out for?

Before this enthusiasm turns into action, remember that investing abroad brings its own baggage: currency risk, tax implications under India’s Black Money Act, Schedule FA disclosure requirements, and the LRS remittance limits. These matter just as much as the upside of holding an Amazon or Nvidia stock. Diversification benefits are real, but so is the added complexity of managing a portfolio across two tax jurisdictions.

So, is this trend here to stay?

The 5,000% spike in searches for “investing in global markets” points to something bigger than passing curiosity; it looks like the early innings of a structural shift in how Indian investors think about building wealth.

Whether that turns into sustained capital flows abroad will depend on how well platforms and regulators meet this demand. Taken together, the data suggest Indian money is heading abroad faster each year, concentrated in the same handful of US tech names that drive global markets.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.