If you look back two or three years, Google was not the centre of the AI debate.

Search was dominant but seen as mature. Cloud was growing but not yet viewed as a serious profit driver. When generative AI tools took off, the market focused on other names first. There was a sense that Google would respond, but it was not leading the narrative.

That changed last year.

Cloud growth accelerated and margins improved. Gemini moved from research into core products. And the biggest concern that AI chat would disrupt search did not show up in the numbers. Search revenue continued to expand.

By the end of 2025, the stock had rerated sharply. On a one-year basis, returns were close to 80%.

The financial performance supported that move. Revenue crossed $402.8 billion in FY2025. Net income reached $132.2 billion. Search grew 17% year on year in Q4, and Cloud continued to scale.

The debate now is different. It is no longer about whether the business is strong. It is about how much of the next phase of AI-led growth is already reflected in the price.

What the market is really paying for

When a stock is up ~80% in a year, the market is not just reacting to “good execution.” It is making a forward bet. In Alphabet’s case, that bet has three parts.

1) Search holds up even as Search changes.

The biggest risk people worried about was simple: if answers are generated inside Google, do users click less, and do advertisers pay less.

Alphabet’s recent numbers suggest that has not happened yet. Search revenue grew 17% year on year in Q4 and management explicitly talked about monetizing new AI search experiences, including early experiments like ads below the AI response in AI Mode and pilots like “Direct Offers.”

So the market is paying for the idea that AI does not weaken Search economics, and may even create more commercial queries to monetize.

2) Cloud becomes a second engine, not a “nice-to-have.”

Cloud is now growing at a pace that is hard to ignore, with Q4 revenue up 48% year on year and an annual run-rate described as over $70B.

That growth has also come with stronger profitability in the quarter (Cloud operating income and margins improved), which matters because it changes how investors model the long-term earnings mix.

The other reason Cloud is being valued differently now is visibility. Alphabet reported revenue backlog (remaining performance obligations) of $242.8B, primarily related to Cloud, with just over 50% expected to be recognized over the next 24 months.

And management highlighted Cloud backlog reaching $240B at the end of Q4, driven by demand for AI products.

So the market is not just paying for growth, it is paying for contracted demand and a clearer runway.

3) Alphabet is being valued as an “AI platform,” but the bill comes first.

A lot of Alphabet’s AI story is credible on adoption: 750M+ Gemini app monthly active users, 10B+ tokens per minute via direct API usage, and 8M+ paid seats of Gemini Enterprise.

But the market also knows that AI is expensive, and Alphabet is telling you that directly. 2026 CapEx guidance is $175B to $185B.

FY2025 CapEx was $91.4B, and FY2025 free cash flow was $73.3B.

So the market is paying for a future where this spend translates into revenue and profit expansion, not just “keeping up”.

That is the setup today.

What could go wrong from here?

After a year like this, expectations rise.

The business does not need to collapse for the stock to struggle. It only needs to fall short of what the market now assumes.

The first risk is that AI changes behaviour faster than monetization adjusts. Search is holding up today, but the format is evolving. If users increasingly consume answers inside the interface and click out less, ad economics may shift. Alphabet is experimenting with monetization in AI Mode, but experimentation is not the same as proof at scale.

The second risk is execution inside Cloud. Growth is strong and backlog is large, but Cloud is also capital intensive. Management has guided to materially higher CapEx in 2026. That spending needs to convert into durable revenue and margins. If enterprise AI budgets slow or competition intensifies, returns on that infrastructure could take longer than expected.

The third risk is more subtle. When a company is seen as an AI platform, it is compared differently. It is no longer compared only to advertising peers. It is compared to infrastructure providers and frontier model developers. That changes the valuation lens. Investors will look for acceleration, not just stability.

None of these are structural weaknesses today. They are simply areas where expectations are high.

Alphabet has moved from being questioned to being priced as a leader again.

The next phase will depend on whether the numbers continue to justify that leadership, especially as the business becomes more capital intensive and more dependent on AI-driven growth.

Final thoughts

Stepping back, in my opinion, this is still one of the strongest operating franchises in global technology.

Alphabet generates over $400 billion in annual revenue, earns more than $130 billion in net income, and produces tens of billions in free cash flow even while investing heavily. It has scale, distribution, data, infrastructure, and balance sheet strength. Those are not small advantages in an AI cycle.

What changed over the last year is not the existence of those strengths. It is the market’s willingness to pay for them again.

For a period, Alphabet was treated like a mature advertising company with limited upside. Now it is being viewed as a core AI platform with multiple growth drivers. That shift explains much of the stock’s 80 percent move.

From here, the story becomes less about narrative and more about consistency.

If Search continues to adapt without losing monetization power, if Cloud converts backlog into durable revenue and profit, and if AI integration deepens engagement rather than cannibalizing it, then Alphabet’s current valuation may simply reflect a higher quality, more diversified business.

If growth slows meaningfully or capital intensity rises without clear payoff, then returns may moderate even if the company remains fundamentally sound.

In other words, this is no longer a turnaround story or a comeback trade.

Alphabet has regained the market’s confidence. The next phase will depend on whether it can convert that confidence into sustained, visible growth over several years rather than just a strong year.

