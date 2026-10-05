Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that the S&P 500 will rise to 8,700 over the next 12 months. So what is behind the confidence? It is mostly earnings, not richer valuations.

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) grew 51% in the second quarter from a year earlier and 26% over the past four quarters. The 30-year average for four-quarter EPS growth is 7%.

This is a huge jump from the expectations to the actual numbers. At the close of the second quarter on June 30, FactSet’s estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 was 26.7%. Today, according to FactSet, the S&P 500 is expected to report (year-over-year) earnings growth of 29.5%.

AI is a big part of that story, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Almost half of this year’s EPS growth comes from AI investment. But Goldman is not betting on AI alone.

Its forecast assumes a P/E multiple close to today’s 19 times, with EPS growing about 11% a year to $415 in 2027 and $460 in 2028. That is backed by solid GDP growth and, over time, a growing boost from AI productivity. The catch? The AI investment boost is expected to fade.

Goldman Sachs strategists expect the boost to earnings from investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to gradually fade, making productivity gains from AI increasingly important for stock profitability.

Goldman’s 12-month target for the S&P 500 is 8,700. Measured from the October 2 close, that is an upside of about 13.5%.

Profit growth has been far from normal

Recent earnings growth has been “extraordinary,” writes Ben Snider, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Research, in a report. S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) grew 51% in the second quarter (year over year) and 26% during the past four quarters.

By comparison, the S&P 500’s four-quarter growth in EPS has averaged 7% during the past 30 years.

Is this the start of a crash? Not in Goldman’s base case. “Our base case is for S&P 500 earnings growth to decelerate, not collapse, in coming years,” says Snider.

Is the S&P 500 caught in an earnings bubble?

Some investors fear exactly that. Goldman’s data says valuations look normal for now. “Because equity prices have failed to keep pace with surging earnings, near-term valuations show no hint of a bubble,” Snider writes. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped from 23 times a year ago to 19 times today. That matches its 10-year average.

However, a flashing warning is coming from an indicator that is widely tracked by global investors. The Shiller PE Ratio, or the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings (CAPE) Ratio, has risen above 40, a rare occurrence that has previously only happened twice: at the peak of the dot-com bubble and now.

“Even an ‘average’ multiple may be expensive if current earnings are unsustainable,” acknowledges Snider.

What is Goldman’s call on the index?

Goldman Sachs Research expects the S&P 500 to rise to 8,700 over 12 months. That is up from 7,764 on September 21, when the report was first released. The call rests on profit growth, not on a higher valuation. It implies a P/E multiple close to today’s 19 times.

Why no big re-rating? Snider expects investors to stay unsure about AI’s long-term impact on profits. That keeps a dramatic rise in valuations unlikely.

Goldman forecasts on Earnings

On earnings, Goldman forecasts about 11% growth in both 2027 and 2028. EPS is expected at $415 in 2027 and $460 in 2028. Solid GDP growth and AI will drive this. The AI tailwind from spending fades first. A growing boost from AI productivity follows.

“Energy prices and interest rates create near-term macro risks around these forecasts, but the impact of AI is the biggest long-term question for corporate earnings,” Snider writes.

How much of the boom is AI spending?

Almost half of S&P 500 EPS growth in 2026 comes from AI investment. The largest US hyperscalers are on track to spend $800 billion on capital expenditure this year. That is 94% more than in 2025.

Where does the money go? Into the earnings of chipmakers, tech hardware suppliers, industrial firms and utilities. There are second-order effects too. The boom has lifted capital markets activity. Rising household wealth has also supported consumer spending.

Spending growth is set to slow, though. Both consensus and Goldman analyst forecasts show this. Depreciation charges on the hyperscalers’ equipment will keep climbing. That will dampen the earnings boost further. AI investment is expected to turn from a tailwind this year into a marginal drag in 2028.

A $250 billion swing could shift the whole outlook

Hyperscaler capex has beaten consensus estimates again and again in recent years. That leaves a wide range of possible earnings outcomes, says Snider.

Goldman’s equity analysts expect $1.2 trillion of hyperscaler capex in 2027 and $1.4 trillion in 2028. That is growth of about 50% in 2027 and about 17% in 2028. A $250 billion surprise in either direction next year would move S&P 500 earnings growth by roughly 6 percentage points in the same direction.

Chip margins and paper gains are padding profits

Strong demand and tight supply have lifted semiconductor prices and gross margins. Memory producers are earning gross margins of roughly 80%. That is more than double their historical average. “Margin expansion has accounted for a large share of recent semiconductor earnings growth, but that boost should fade going forward,” Snider writes.

There is another temporary lift. Large technology companies booked roughly $150 billion of unrealized gains on their stakes in private companies in the second quarter of 2026. That equals 12% of S&P 500 EPS. Goldman expects more of this income in the second half of 2026. A much smaller contribution should follow in 2027.

Bottom line

Goldman does not see an earnings bubble. It sees a boom that will cool. Profits should keep growing at about 11% a year in 2027 and 2028. However, for the index to reach 8,700, AI must move from big spending to real productivity gains. That shift is the biggest long-term question for corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 is showing strength as it gets ready to surpass its all-time high yet again. The S&P 500, the leading barometer of the US stock market, closed at 7,666.45 on October 2, a few points away from its all-time high of 7,816.70.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. It is based on a Goldman Sachs Research report and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.