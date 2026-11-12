Global AI-linked stocks fell on Thursday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down, raising concerns about the future of the company that has played a major role in the global artificial intelligence boom.

The development also unsettled investors in other technology companies that depend on Nvidia’s chips, as the AI industry faces growing concerns over funding and government regulations.

At 10.36 am ET, the stock was down 5.95%, with the company’s market value at risk of falling below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025.

Huang’s departure comes amid reports of his involvement in a second extramarital affair. Nvidia’s board had also announced an investigation on Sunday into his relationship with a businesswoman called Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

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The company has lost more than $550 billion in market value since the board announced the investigation, as per Reuters. Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent replacement, Nvidia said.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall as investors turn cautious

Nvidia’s stock decline also weighed on US stock market, particularly technology companies. At 10.45 am ET, the Nasdaq Composite fell 141.55 points, or 0.56%, to 25,322.31. S&P 500 declined 22.06 points, or 0.29%, to 7,597.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, gained 35.53 points, or 0.07%, to 52,522.02.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 fell 1.3%, even as six of the 11 major sectors in the index remained in positive territory. Higher oil prices also made investors cautious, adding to the pressure on stocks. The fall in technology shares threatened to wipe out gains made on Wednesday, when strong earnings from AI infrastructure company CoreWeave had helped restore some confidence in AI-related stocks.

“It leaves the company rudderless. He was so central to all their strategy, and it just highlights that there’s quite a void there,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB to Reuters. “It does throw the AI trade into a bit more confusion. You don’t have someone who was a cheerleader for AI in the same way that Jensen Huang has.”

Concerns over Nvidia’s financial support for AI companies

Investors are also worried about Nvidia’s financial relationships with other companies in the AI industry.Apart from selling chips, Nvidia has supported companies that are building data centres and expanding their computing capacity. This has created close financial links between Nvidia and several businesses that depend on its products.

If Nvidia reduces this financial support or changes its business strategy, smaller companies could find it harder to raise money and expand their operations.

“Nvidia has been called the ‘Bank of AI’. If they have to take a step back because of what’s going on, will that cut off funding to smaller companies that need it? That’s an open question,” said Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading, speaking to Reuters.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said the financial links between Nvidia and other companies could create risks for the wider industry.

“The interlocking deals that Nvidia has with so much of the industry raises the question into whether that created more stability or more fragility. We’re going to find out over the next few weeks as this whole situation unravels,” Sosnick told Reuters.

AMD and Broadcom gain as investors look at alternatives

Several AI-related stocks fell, some of Nvidia’s competitors recorded gains.Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom rose 3.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Both companies make chips used in AI systems and compete with Nvidia.

Investors may be looking at these companies as possible alternatives if customers decide to reduce their dependence on Nvidia. Shares of other major technology companies also moved higher. Amazon rose 2.3%, while Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple traded slightly higher in one reported trading snapshot. Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft were up between 0.8% and 2.7% in another reported snapshot. However, the gains in rival chipmakers do not necessarily mean that Nvidia will lose its position in the AI market.

Global technology markets also feel the impact

The uncertainty surrounding Nvidia was also visible in international markets. Japan and South Korea closed nearly 0.7% lower, while technology stocks in Europe fell about 1%.

The latest decline comes at a time when investors are already worried about the future of the AI industry. Earlier in November, the Nasdaq entered a technical correction after the Democrats made gains in the US midterm elections, including in states opposed to the expansion of data centres.

Investors fear that stricter government rules could slow the construction of data centres needed to support AI services. Nvidia’s valuation has also come under pressure. According to data compiled by LSEG cited by Reuters, the company is now trading at about 12 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, its lowest level since November 2012.

The latest market reaction shows how closely other technology companies are linked to Nvidia. With the company now looking for a permanent successor to Huang, investors are watching whether it can maintain its leadership in the AI industry and what the change could mean for the businesses that depend on it.

Other AI and chip companies also see their shares fall

The fall in Nvidia shares spread to other companies involved in making computer chips, storing data and building data centres.The Philadelphia Semiconductor index, which tracks major chipmakers, fell 1.3%. Intel, Marvell Technology and Micron declined between 2.8% and 4.2% in the reported trading session.

Marvell Technology, which Huang had called the “next trillion dollar company” in June, fell 3.8%. Oracle, which is expanding its cloud computing business using Nvidia chips, declined 2.6%.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.5%, while data storage companies Sandisk and Western Digital declined 6% and 3.7%, respectively.

Companies that build and operate data centres also came under pressure. IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell between 3% and 5%.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave dropped 8.1%, after rising more than 27% in the previous session following its earnings announcement. Nebius fell 16.2% after the company said its revenue in 2026 would come in at the lower end of its earlier forecast.

These companies are important to the AI industry because they provide the computing power and storage needed to develop and run AI services.

Why Huang’s exit is a concern to Nvidia

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and played a major role in turning it from a company known for making gaming hardware into one of the biggest players in the AI industry. His departure has raised questions about who will take charge of the company’s future plans and maintain its position in the market.

Before Huang resigned, several Wall Street analysts told CNBC that his departure could cause Nvidia’s stock to fall by 20%, given his importance to the company’s growth. Its shares were already down more than 20% over the previous month.

Bernstein on Thursday cut its price target for Nvidia shares by half, from $400 to $200.Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst at Bernstein, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that Huang’s alleged affair with a direct report meant it was “much tougher for the board to leave him in position.” Rasgon also questioned who could replace Huang and lead the company in the coming years.”Jensen is Nvidia, right? He is the visionary. The reason they’re in the position that they’re in today is because he made decisions 10 years ago,” Rasgon said. “Who is the right person now to make the decisions for the next 10 years? I don’t intuitively know who that person would be.”

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

