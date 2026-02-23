While Wall Street has spent the last few years chasing AI chips and tech stocks, a silent “blue chip” outperformed the market. It didn’t require a brokerage account or a high-frequency trading algorithm, just a very good relationship with a French luxury house and a lot of patience. If you have the money, some high-end items are proving to be better investments than the S&P 500.

“Many people will buy Birkins, and they will literally just keep them in their home, like they are literally assets,” Amrita Bashin, CEO of retail resale platform Sotira told Fortune. “It’s like buying gold.”

Why a handbag could be your next big investment

You might think of Hermès handbags as fashion statements, but they’re also serious investments. Fortune, citing data from luxury platform FashioNica, reported that between 2022 and 2025, the S&P 500 returned 43%. That’s solid by normal standards. But during the same period, the Hermès Mini Kelly II shot up more than 300%, from $9,200 at retail to nearly $37,000 in resale. The Birkin bag also did extremely well. It shot up by 285%. Other high-value items include The Row Margaux 15 bag, up 56% in three years, and the Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force One Low sneakers, which rose 125%.

Luxury strategy professor Daniel Langer of Pepperdine University calls these items “walking bank accounts.” Speaking to Fortune, he said he almost wishes he had bought a Hermès bag instead of the company’s stock. These products hold value not just because they’re rare, but because buyers trust the brand. “It carries cultural capital,” Langer said. “People believe in the company and its management, just like they would believe in a CEO or stock.”

“It’s very similar to investing in stock,” he explained. “You invest because you believe the brand tomorrow will be more valuable than today. You believe management will take care of the company.”

The real price of getting an Hermès bag

However, while buying a Hermès bag at retail price sounds simple, in reality, it’s anything but. Getting one straight from a boutique is often a game of patience, connections, and a lot of extra spending before you even get offered the bag you want. As of February 2026, a Birkin 25 or a Mini Kelly typically retails between $11,000 and $14,000.

Then there’s the secondary market. Here, the same Birkin 25 or Mini Kelly that retails for around $11,000 to $14,000 can easily cost $30,000 or more. That price jump can feel shocking. In many cases, it’s more than double the boutique price.

As long as supply stays tiny and demand from the ultra-wealthy remains strong, the smartest investment might just be hiding in the back of your closet.

What’s the formula? Scarcity drives the value

Bags like the Birkin and Mini Kelly II are expensive because they are rare. Hermès carefully vets buyers, and approved customers often face long waiting lists. Unlike NFTs or crypto, which can rise and fall on hype, Hermès bags are grounded in real, physical value. This creates a clear supply-and-demand imbalance, which means, there are always more buyers than bags available.

“There’s always going to be more demand for Birkins than there’s going to be supply to produce them,” Bashin told Fortune. “We saw NFTs were largely speculative, versus actually having something tangible behind them.”