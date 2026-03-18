The Federal Reserve will announce its rate decision today and investors are awaiting the decision. With the US–Israel–Iran war adding new uncertainty to inflation, oil prices and global growth, investors are looking beyond the expected rate move. The bigger question is no longer what the Fed will do now but it is more on what it plans to do next. That is why attention has shifted to the dot plot.

Why investors are not focused on the rate decision

There is only little concern around the Fed’s immediate move. Whether it cuts or holds, the outcome is widely anticipated.

“While the outcome of today’s meeting was nearly a foregone conclusion, the path through the remainder of 2026 remains much less clear,” says Dominic Pappalardo, chief multi-asset strategist at Morningstar Wealth.

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He added, “The balancing act of containing inflation vs. employment and economic stability does not appear to be subsiding, and the Fed’s own rate forecast confirms the wide range of outcomes.” In short, the decision answers today. Markets want answers about tomorrow.

Importance of dot plot amid war

During times of war, the Federal Reserve’s dot plot and economic projections become especially important because they help bring some clarity to an otherwise uncertain situation.

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Conflicts like the US–Israel–Iran war can disrupt oil prices, trade routes and supply chains, making inflation harder to control and also slows down growth. This creates a “fog” where it becomes difficult to predict how the economy will move. In such a scenario, the dot plot gives investors a sense of how policymakers are thinking, whether they are more focused on controlling inflation or supporting growth.

It also shows whether there is agreement or division within the Fed, which helps prevent panic in volatile markets. At the same time, the economic projections give insight into how war is expected to impact GDP, unemployment and prices.

If the conflict drags on and risks of stagflation rise, these indicators become even more important, helping investors compare their own expectations with the Fed’s outlook and make more informed decisions.

What is the Fed’s dot plot?

The dot plot is part of the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), published every March, June, September and December. It is a chart that shows where each Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member thinks interest rates should go in the future. There can be up to 19 dots, each representing one policymaker’s view.

The projections cover the end of the current year, the next few years, and the “longer run,” a period where the economy is assumed to be stable without shocks. The Fed introduced the dot plot in 2012 to improve transparency. Today, it is one of the most closely watched signals from the central bank.

How to read the dot plot

The vertical axis shows the interest rate level. The horizontal axis shows time that is current year, the next few years, and the longer run. Each dot is an individual forecast. When many dots cluster together, it suggests agreement. When they spread out, it indicates disagreement.

Global and policy risks add to uncertainty

The Fed’s projections are being shaped by forces it cannot control. The inflationary impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and shifts in labour supply due to immigration changes are already complicating the outlook. Now, the US–Israel–Iran conflict adds another unpredictable factor. These uncertainties make the future path of rates harder to map and make the dot plot more important.

Key projections from the December 2025 SEP

According to the December 10, 2025 Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), Federal Reserve officials showed a slow and gradual path for rate cuts. They expected the federal funds rate to come down by about 25–50 basis points over 2026 and 2027. Inflation was also expected to ease over this period, moving closer to the Fed’s 2% target by 2027. Economic growth for 2026 was revised slightly higher, while unemployment in 2025 was expected to stay stable.

The median view showed one 25-basis-point rate cut in 2026 and another in 2027. This suggested that the Fed was not in a hurry to cut rates and would move slowly.

Inflation was expected to stay a bit high in 2026, before cooling further and getting closer to 2% by the end of 2027. Growth in 2026 was expected to improve slightly, partly because some economic activity shifted from late 2025 into the next year.

The labour market was expected to remain steady, with unemployment staying around levels the Fed considers normal, even though conditions were still somewhat tight. The Fed also continued reducing its balance sheet from the peak levels seen in 2022, showing that policy tightening was still ongoing in the background.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

