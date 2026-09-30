The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August has been released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The PCE Price Index is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred indicator of inflation and, therefore, market participants keep a close track of it.

The US PCE price index increased 0.3% month over month in August 2026, following a downwardly revised 0.1% advance in July and falling slightly short of market forecasts of 0.4%.

The core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2%, missing expectations of 0.3%. Year-on-year, headline PCE inflation remained at 3.4%, unchanged from a downwardly revised July figure, while core inflation remained stable at 3.0%.

The PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, has remained above the 2% objective since 2021.

Personal income increased $66.6 billion (0.2 percent at a monthly rate) in August, according to estimates released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Disposable personal income (DPI)—personal income less personal current taxes—increased $68.6 billion (0.3 percent), and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $190.8 billion (0.9 percent).

Job Market

Meanwhile, Private businesses in the US added 90K jobs in September 2026, above market expectations of 70K, following a downwardly revised 36K in August.

Hiring accelerated for the first time since May, led by education and health care (+55K) and leisure and hospitality (+22K).

In contrast, financial activities (-16K) and professional and business services (-11K) showed weakness. Large companies added 14K jobs while those with fewer than 50 employees added 23K. “It’s a strong report. After a three-month slowdown, job creation rebounded and pay growth remained solid”, according to Nela Richardson, ADP.

Bottomline

Along with the US CPI data, the movement in the PCE index will help market participants place their bets on what the central bank may do in the last two meetings of the year.

The Iran war-led surge in oil prices has kept inflation sticky, and that pushed the US Fed to hike rates in September, its first increase since July 2023. Oil continues to stay elevated above $100, up 7% in the last month. With no resolution to the US-Iran war in sight, apart from proposals coming from both sides, energy costs are likely to remain high. That could push the central bank towards more rate hikes in the sessions ahead.

The next FOMC meeting is on October 27-28, with the final meet-up this year on December 8-9. With the 10- and 30-year bond yields crossing 5%, their highest in decades, and more rate hikes looking imminent, the road ahead for risk assets could get more volatile than markets currently expect.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.