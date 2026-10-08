US Federal Reserve officials expect another rate hike, and so do market participants. But, the timing remains uncertain. After hiking rates by 25 bps in September, a pause is expected at the October FOMC meeting, followed by another hike in December.

The probability of a rate hike in December has moved above 70%. The September 15-16 FOMC meeting minutes were released on October 7. They indicate another rate hike but are silent on the timing. So what do the minutes reveal?

The September FOMC meeting minutes show a committee that was united on the rate decision. The Fed raised its target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3.75% to 4%, the first hike in over three years. The vote was 12-0, with no dissent.

All participants supported the hike. They said it would support a timelier return of inflation to the 2% goal. The Fed’s statement ended with a clear line: “The Committee will deliver price stability.”

The thing to note: Between now and the December FOMC meeting, if job market data indicates weakness and inflation levels stabilize or do not remain high, the likelihood of a rate hike in December may diminish.

Was the September rate hike already priced in?

Largely, yes. The minutes say investors placed high odds on a 25 basis point increase. Market expectations had risen over the weeks before the meeting.

Treasury yields rose around 35 basis points across the 2- to 10-year segment. The causes included higher expected rates, strong data and geopolitical developments. Heavy private debt issuance for AI infrastructure and uncertainty around the Treasury’s buyback programme also played a part. The dollar weakened, and equity prices moved up modestly.

Inflation is still running hot

The Fed staff estimated total PCE inflation edged up to 3.8 percent in August. Core PCE stayed at 3.4 percent.

Under a new methodology from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the staff estimated 3.6 percent and 3.2 percent. That methodology is due to be implemented at the end of September. The staff pointed to past tariff increases, higher energy costs and AI-related price pressures. The Consumer Price Index for September 2026 is scheduled to be released on October 14.

Jobs: stable, with signs of tightening

The unemployment rate moved down to 4.1 percent in July and August. Payroll gains picked up notably in August.

Participants called the labour market stable and close to maximum employment. A majority said it had strengthened a bit recently. Wage growth was seen as moderate.

The jobs data released after the September FOMC meeting shows a disturbing trend. The US economy added 29,000 jobs in September 2026, following a revised 133,000 in August, significantly below forecasts of 90,000. Revisions showed employment in July and August was 60,000 lower than initially reported. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in September, up from 4.1% in August and slightly above expectations.

What worries officials the most?

Inflation risks were seen as tilted to the upside. Officials pointed to elevated oil prices, the AI investment boom and possible further tariff increases.

Many said that the longer energy prices stay high, the greater the risk of broader price pressures. Some also worried that inflation above 2% for more than five years could start to affect expectations.

Growth looked solid. Officials noted that low- and moderate-income households were strained by higher energy prices. Housing was also flagged, as mortgage rates remain elevated.

Another hike this year?

Most participants said another increase would likely be appropriate by year end. But they stressed an open mind. Future decisions will depend on incoming information and its effect on the outlook and risks.

The staff expects inflation to step down over the next two years and reach 2 percent in 2029. Its inflation forecast for 2026 to 2028 is somewhat higher than in July. Growth is projected to outpace potential through 2028. Risks to inflation are seen as skewed to the upside.

Latest Update on Yields, Oil and Dollar

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note steadied around 5.3% on Thursday, October 8. The yield on US 30 Year Bond Yield rose to 5.72% on October 8, 2026, marking a 0.04 percentage points increase from the previous session.

Brent prices climbed toward $103 per barrel on Thursday, reaching a two-week high following reports that the Trump administration had instructed the Pentagon to develop strike options against Iran that could be carried out before the midterm elections.

The dollar index remained over 102 on October 8, nearing its highest level since April 2025, as the latest FOMC minutes indicated a hawkish posture among officials amid persisting inflation threats. The dollar also continued to gain from safe-haven demand as concerns about a potential escalation between the United States and Iran, as well as persisting dangers to Middle Eastern oil shipments, kept crude prices elevated and inflationary pressures high.

Bottom line

The Fed is united on the latest hike, and the minutes lean towards one more by year end. The next meeting is on October 27-28, 2026. Keep an eye on inflation and oil. The picture may become clearer after the US mid-term elections is over.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and is not investment advice. Interest rates and market conditions can change quickly. Please speak to a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decision.