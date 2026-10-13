The world is facing economic turmoil and shifting geopolitics, much of it tied to the US. Yet the US dollar is showing strength. A stronger dollar is bad news for emerging markets like India. Commodities get costlier in local currency, and dollar debt gets heavier to service.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is up over 3% in the last year. So far this year, it is up 4%, after falling by over 12% in 2025.

Besides the headline numbers, the spike in the DXY over the last month or so is notable. The index has jumped nearly 3% in the last 30 days. That can have big implications for financial markets, including the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 has fallen nearly 13% so far in 2026.

ALSO READ US Dollar rally and its impact on currencies worldwide

Why is the dollar index spiking

Let’s first look at what is driving it. Generally, expectations of a higher rate scenario lend strength to the dollar. But that is not the only reason. There are more.

“In my view, three forces have converged. First, the Fed raised rates by 25 bps to 3.75%–4.00% on 16 September, and its median projections suggest no cuts through 2027. Second, US 10-year yields have moved to multi-decade highs above 5.3%, raising the return on dollar-denominated assets.

Third, the euro, about 57.6% of the USD index, has softened on French fiscal concerns, and higher oil prices may be weighing on the import bills of the euro area and Japan. Notably, the dollar has risen even as the odds of an October hike have fallen. I believe this is increasingly about term premium and fiscal risk, not just the next Fed decision,” says Sneha Pandey, Fund Manager- Fixed Income, Quantum AMC.

Is the latest dollar spike really unusual?

A sudden uptick in the DXY has also been seen at least twice in 2026. “The spike in the last month is nothing exceptional. There have been two instances in 2026 (Feb-Mar and May-Jun) where similar spikes have been observed.

The earlier spikes in the year were largely driven by the global uncertainties due to the US-Iran war and economic sanctions that the US has imposed on Russia. The latest spike is a direct result of the latest sanctions on Russian oil and gas, which further affect the prospects of the European economies along with others,” says Arindam Banerjee, Dean – School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University.

Dollar Index and Indian rupee performance

Indicator Performance Dollar Index in 2025 Up over 3% Dollar Index in 2026 YTD Up 4% Dollar Index in the last 30 days Up 3% Indian rupee in 2025 Down 5% Indian rupee in 2026 YTD Down 5.5% Indian rupee over the last year Down over 6.5% INR/USD exchange rate Rs 95.24 per US dollar

Source: Yahoo Finance; RBI; As of October 13

US yields hit multi-decade highs, but that’s not all

The 10-year and 30-year US Treasury yields have jumped to multi-decade high levels and currently are around 5.2% and 5.5%, respectively. A rising bond yield strengthens the US dollar. However, dollar strength need not come only from rising yields.

Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested, explains: “Higher yields can attract global capital towards dollar assets and support the dollar. But the relationship can also break down. Treasury yields can rise because investors are demanding greater compensation for fiscal or inflation risk, which does not necessarily have the same implication for the dollar.”

The rupee is not in the DXY basket, yet it still matters

How does a stronger DXY impact India? The DXY measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies. These are the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc and Swedish krona. The rupee is not part of the basket. So, the index movement does not hit India directly.

What counts is the INR-USD rate, which shows whether the rupee has gained or lost ground against the dollar. The DXY shows broad dollar strength. The rupee’s own move decides the impact on India. The rate is usually quoted as USD/INR, meaning rupees per dollar. A higher number means a weaker rupee.

“DXY is useful as an indicator of broad dollar strength, but it does not translate one-for-one into the rupee. For an Indian investor, USD/INR is ultimately more relevant than DXY,” says Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested.

The rupee lost 5% to the dollar in 2025, and it is down another 5.9% so far this year. But it has bounced in recent days, gaining nearly 1.13%. The RBI is behind the rupee’s bounce. Its recent interventions and support measures have done most of the work.

Still, as of October 13, INR trades around Rs 95.74 against the US dollar, over 6.5% lower in the last one year.

A rising dollar pulls cash out, and reserves are falling

Global money tends to move out of economies with weaker currencies into those with stronger currencies. “When the DXY climbs alongside a 10-year Treasury yield at 5.2%–5.35%, the hurdle rate for investing in emerging markets, including India, rises. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) look at India’s equity valuations and decide the risk isn’t worth it in dollar-adjusted returns,” says Abhay Laijawala, MD- India CIO, Lighthouse Canton.

Rising demand for dollars, or even a shortage of them, creates pressure on the INR. India has an import bill of nearly $979.40 billion. The buffer that works in its favour is the foreign exchange reserves. However, they seem to be declining.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a fourth consecutive week to $734.6 billion as of October 2, 2026, according to a footnote to Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s monetary policy statement.

Why are foreign investors still selling Indian stocks

FPIs continue to sell Indian equities aggressively. So far, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 2.92 lakh crore ($31.9 billion) in the current calendar year. That is the highest sales on record. In CY25, their sales totaled Rs 1.65 lakh crore ($18.8 billion).

The outflows are not showing signs of stopping. In the first 7 trading days of October, FPIs net sold equities totaling Rs 41,486.99 crore in the cash market. That marks a significant increase in selling compared to the Rs 45,536 crore net outflow in September.

FII outflows from Indian equities

Period Net FII equity outflows Calendar year 2025 Rs 1.65 lakh crore ($18.8 billion) Calendar year 2026 so far Over Rs 2.92 lakh crore ($31.9 billion) September 2026 Rs 45,536 crore First seven trading days of October 2026 Rs 41,486.99 crore

Here’s why FIIs may want to pull out money from India: “A stronger dollar and higher US yields may raise the hurdle rate for emerging market equities. Foreign investors could face a double hit when the rupee weakens, which may generally prompt selling in expensive, FPI-heavy segments. FPI outflows have been part of the rupee’s story this year. Domestic SIP flows may continue to provide a buffer. However, in my view, sustained FPI selling could weigh on valuations until yields stabilize,” says Pandey.

Indian investors in US stocks: a weak rupee adds returns

For Indian investors in US stocks, any depreciation in the INR against the USD adds to returns. However, this should not be the only reason for an Indian to invest abroad. “For Indian investors with US assets, a stronger dollar can support INR-denominated portfolio returns, but currency should remain a secondary consideration. The underlying investment and its valuation should still drive the decision,” says Shah.

Wall Street’s leading indices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, sit near record highs. But three things could knock them in the medium term: weaker earnings against high expectations, a cooling in AI infrastructure spending, or the 10-year yield rising past 6%.

“This is a double-edged sword. Currency gains can reverse when the dollar turns. With US 10-year yields above 5.3%, valuation risk in US equities could be rising. In my view, investors may do well to treat currency as a source of volatility for now rather than a return driver,” adds Pandey.

Bottom line

Indian investors should watch the rupee-dollar rate more than the DXY. The DXY tells you about the dollar’s global standing. The rupee-USD rate tells you what it means at home, for inflation, company profits and market stability.

Watch the 10-year US Government bond yield above all. If it climbs to 6%, as is being expected, Indian equities are likely to feel more pressure. Next is the rupee-dollar rate. It appears to have stabilized and strengthened for now. But further weakness in the rupee cannot be ruled out.

In the end, it comes down to two things: bond yields and the strength of the dollar. How these two indicators move over the next few weeks, if not months, will set the direction for equity market investors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security or currency. Markets and exchange rates can move sharply. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.