Whether you are a salaried professional with overseas investments, someone who received foreign ESOPs, or a person with a bank account outside India, the Indian tax law requires you to report them even if your total income falls below the basic taxable threshold.

A penalty of Rs 10 lakh can be levied if the aggregate value of foreign assets other than immovable property exceeds Rs 20 lakh.

Foreign Assets and Income Disclosure: What Indian Residents Need to Know

If you are an Indian resident who has assets abroad or generates income from foreign sources, you cannot afford to ignore this: disclosure is not optional; it is essential.

Whether you are a salaried professional with overseas investments, someone who received foreign ESOPs, or a person with a bank account outside India, the Indian tax law requires you to report all of it — even if your total income falls below the basic taxable threshold.

Therefore, the claim that you do not need to declare since no income tax return is being filed will not be valid.

Many taxpayers remain unaware of this obligation until they receive a notice. Here is a guide to help you know exactly what to disclose, how to do it, and what is at stake if you do not disclose properly.

All Indian residents are mandatorily required to disclose foreign income or foreign assets, regardless of whether their income falls below the taxable limit. This is a critical point that many overlook.

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What Counts as Foreign Income?

Foreign income includes income from sources located outside India, such as: Salary, House property income, Business or professional income, Long-term capital gains, Short-term capital gains, Interest and dividend, Royalty (not being part of business income), Fees for technical services (not being part of business income), Gross proceeds, redemption, and others.

Essentially, if money is coming to you from outside India, in any form, it qualifies as foreign income.

What Qualifies as a Foreign Asset?

Foreign assets cover a broad range, including Foreign depository accounts and custodial accounts, any account in which the taxpayer has signing authority, Trusteeship in any trust created outside India, Bank accounts held abroad, Foreign equity and debt interests, including ESOPs, Financial interest in any entity or business outside India, Immovable property abroad, and any other capital asset located outside India.

This applies whether the asset is held in the taxpayer’s own name or one in respect of which the taxpayer is a beneficial owner.

Choosing the Right ITR Form

Taxpayers may choose an ITR form other than ITR-1 and ITR-4, as applicable, based on their particulars of income. This is a step where errors commonly occur. Since ITR-1 and ITR-4 do not include Schedule FA, Schedule FSI, and Schedule TR, those with foreign income and assets should not choose these forms.

Here’s what the relevant schedules mean:

Schedule FA — For furnishing details of foreign asset(s) and income arising from those assets

Schedule FSI — For furnishing details of income accrued or earned from sources outside India and details of any tax relief

Schedule TR — For providing a summary of tax relief claimed for taxes paid or withheld outside India

How to Disclose — Step by Step

Collate all relevant information about foreign assets — including type of asset, country, address, date of acquisition, current value, cost of acquisition, and income generated — whether held in your name or as a beneficial owner

Collate details of all foreign income — including type of income, amount earned, country, and taxes paid or withheld on income from sources outside India

Fill in the necessary details in the applicable schedules (FA, FSI, TR) in your ITR form

Claim tax benefit under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), if applicable, by filling Form 67 online, in addition to Schedule TR

Why Disclosure Actually Works in Your Favour

Far from being just a compliance burden, disclosing foreign assets and income completely and accurately offers real benefits:

Avoidance of double taxation — In relation to income earned outside India, where taxes are already paid or withheld, you can claim credit and avoid paying tax twice on the same income

Prevention from penalties and prosecution — Relating to non-disclosure and furnishing inaccurate particulars under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015

The Cost of Non-Disclosure

If you choose to stay silent about your foreign assets or income, the consequences can be severe:

Assessment proceedings may be initiated under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015

A penalty of Rs 10 lakh can be levied if the aggregate value of an asset or assets (other than immovable property) exceeds Rs 20 lakh

Prosecution proceedings can be initiated for non-filing of return, non-furnishing, or furnishing inaccurate particulars of foreign assets and income

Additional penalties can be imposed under Section 42 and Section 3 of the Black Money Act, 2015

Conclusion

Disclosure of foreign assets and income is not just a legal requirement; it’s a financial safeguard. With tax authorities increasingly using global data-sharing frameworks to detect undisclosed foreign holdings, the risk of non-disclosure has never been higher. If you hold any foreign assets or earn any income from outside India, consult a qualified tax professional, choose the right ITR form, and file accurately and on time.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general awareness and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or tax advice. Tax laws are subject to change, and individual circumstances may vary. Readers are strongly advised to consult a qualified chartered accountant or tax advisor before making any filing decisions or interpretations related to their specific situation.