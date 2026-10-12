A Democratic win in the November 3 midterm elections could affect the bond market more than the equity market. This could happen if Democrats win both Houses, or at least one House with a sizeable majority.

US Treasury yields are at multi-decade highs across the notes of different durations. In case of a gridlock, investors would rush to purchase safe-haven assets, pushing bond prices higher and driving US Treasury bond yields lower. This is what many market experts believe will happen in the bond market. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices fuelling inflation, how far the fall in yields holds on remains to be seen.

Democrats are the favorites to flip the House

As of October 11, Nate Silver’s FLIPR’s Deluxe model shows Democrats’ chances of retaking the House at up to about 93%. Overall, polls show a Democratic lead of 9.5 points, with 51.1% support for Democrats and 41.6% for Republicans.

The market base case is that Democrats take the House, and the Senate is a toss-up, or too close to call. That is the base case, not a certainty.

ALSO READ US Midterms vs Stocks: What history says could happen after election day

Why are investors watching this election so closely?

Investors around the world are concerned about what the midterms could mean for markets. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have shown remarkable resilience through a turbulent 2026. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth consecutive year of double-digit returns.

With Democrats expected to control at least one chamber of Congress, investors can expect more volatility and uncertainty. Negotiations over the budget, debt ceiling, defense spending and AI regulation could all get harder.

On the latest episode of “Let’s talk investments” from Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank’s Chief Investment Office, CIO Chris Hyzy spoke with Libby Cantrill, head of Public Policy at PIMCO, the global bond firm.

“Usually, the midterm election is a referendum on the party in power,” says Cantrill. The House has a slim Republican majority. The party not in power has historically gained 26 seats. That makes the House the likeliest chamber to change hands.

In the Senate, Democrats need “a perfect night,” she adds. That means a net gain of four seats, including wins in states that have gone Republican in recent presidential elections.

Could a Democratic sweep rattle markets?

A change in control, particularly a House-Senate Democrat sweep, could generate volatility, Cantrill says. “But I’m not sure that’s well placed.”

Any election scenario is likelier to produce gridlock and the need for negotiation, rather than sweeping policy changes, she adds. Markets would likely recover quickly. “The year after the midterms is usually a good year for equities.”

What does history say about markets after elections?

The numbers are encouraging. In the post-war period, the S&P 500 rose 100% of the time in the six and 12 months following elections, averaging 13% and 14%, respectively. Even over three months, markets ended higher 90% of the time.

The last three months of the year tend to be the strongest, with October standing out, ending higher 67% of the time. On average, Q4 has gained 5.6% since 1930, far surpassing the preceding three quarters of election years.

Greater clarity about the US fiscal policy path could be a tailwind for investors after the election.

US debt tops $40 trillion, but action may wait

What could the election mean for US debt and the bond market? With both parties eager to spend and reluctant to raise taxes, the election, regardless of outcome, probably won’t prompt immediate efforts to control US debt, Cantrill believes.

The debt has doubled since 2017 and recently topped $40 trillion. Lawmakers may wait until mounting pressure forces action.

“I think that deficits and debt will be a focus of the presidential election come 2028,” she says. When the time comes, relatively low US taxes give lawmakers “a longer runway than Japan or Europe to raise taxes if necessary.”

The debt is a serious long-term problem, she adds. Even so, it has yet to deter bond investors, who are attracted to yields on 10-year Treasuries that currently top 5%.

Bottom line: stay focused on fundamentals

“Whatever the outcome of the election, history suggests that reacting to short-term political uncertainty rarely rewards long-term investors,” says Hyzy. In fact, he says, “We believe short-term election-related volatility may create potential opportunities to add strategically to a portfolio.”

Volatility tends to rise during midterm years. Over longer horizons, equity returns and economic strength are shaped less by election outcomes than by corporate profits, valuations, labor market conditions and capital investments.

While volatility could rise as election day nears, seasonal trends turn increasingly constructive into year-end and after the election. For investors, the implication is straightforward: look through short-term political uncertainty, stay focused on fundamentals, and maintain a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market history does not guarantee future results. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.