Twenty-five years. That’s how long Dan Ives has been covering tech stocks. And he’s never seen anything like what’s happening right now.

“This structural sell-off in software is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Ives told Bloomberg this week. He’s not talking about a normal correction. He’s talking about Wall Street acting as if software companies have no future in the AI age whatsoever.

This software Armageddon sell-off over the last few weeks is the most structurally head scratching sell-off I have seen in 25 years on the Street @CNBCClosingBell @CNBC 🏆🎯🔥🍿📺🐂👇 https://t.co/YMO7iEdjU6 pic.twitter.com/jNs8z2tCOK — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) February 10, 2026

The reversal that says everything

Here’s how dramatic this moment is. Ives just added Salesforce and ServiceNow back to his prestigious IVES AI 30 list after removing them in December. He replaced Roblox and Baidu with these two software giants, making a clear statement: the market has gone too far.

ServiceNow shares have crashed nearly 50% over the past 12 months. Salesforce is down over 21% this year alone. Both companies are being treated like they’re structurally broken, doomed to lose in the AI revolution.

Ives thinks that’s absurd.

The panic is getting ridiculous

Here’s what’s happening. Investors aren’t just worried that software companies will grow slower. They’re pricing in actual revenue declines for the next few years. The fear is specific and terrifying: AI agents are coming to replace expensive software seats.

Why pay for 100 Salesforce licenses when AI can do the same work with 10? The seat-based subscription model that’s been printing money for years suddenly looks vulnerable.

“You have to assume that they’re not just taking the street numbers. You have to assume that they’re actually declining the next few years,” Ives said. That’s the doomsday scenario baked into current prices.

Why this might be totally wrong

Ives has been doing something smart. Over the past week, he’s spoken with 40 to 50 CTOs, CSOs, and IT managers. Not company executives. The actual buyers of this software.

And what he’s hearing gives him massive conviction that this selloff is overdone.

The reality check is simple: enterprises won’t rip out software infrastructure they’ve spent decades and billions of dollars building just to experiment with unproven AI tools. They have trillions of data points ingrained in these systems. Enterprise data is too sensitive. Migration projects are too risky.

“Many customers won’t be willing to put their data at risk to capitalize on AI implementation strategies until there is less risk with these migration projects,” Ives wrote in his latest note.

The Salesforce opportunity

Salesforce has over 150,000 customers, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500. These customers have spent decades organizing their data within the Salesforce ecosystem. That’s not disappearing because ChatGPT got better.

Yes, Agentforce monetization is slower than expected. But Ives sees a company trading at just 15 times forward earnings with massive untapped AI revenue potential. He believes Salesforce could see 20 to 30% incremental revenue from AI use cases, potentially tens of billions of dollars not factored into today’s valuation.

“I view Salesforce as the one name that’s been so dislocated relative to what the opportunity would be,” Ives said.

The ServiceNow case

ServiceNow’s story is equally compelling. The company’s cloud-based platform with its end-to-end Agentic AI strategy is gaining traction across new and existing customers. They’re not getting replaced. They’re integrating AI into their existing infrastructure.

“With share prices falling approximately 50% over the past 12 months, we believe there is a disconnected valuation as AI will ultimately be a tailwind for existing implementations like ServiceNow,” Ives noted.

Think about it: ServiceNow has trillions of data points ingrained in enterprise infrastructure. New AI entrants can’t just swoop in and replace that overnight.

The bigger AI picture

Ives keeps emphasizing this is year three of what will be a ten-year AI buildout cycle. Companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Palantir are posting eye-popping results. The AI revolution is just beginning, not ending.

Jensen Huang recently said “the opportunity for this new era of software is incredible.” Ives agrees: “The hearts and lungs of the AI revolution will be in software.”

You can’t paint all software companies with the same brush. An SMB pure-play might struggle. But deeply integrated enterprise platforms like Salesforce and ServiceNow? That’s different.

The bottom line

When a 25-year tech veteran says he’s never seen a disconnect this extreme, and he’s putting his reputation on the line by adding stocks back to his flagship list during peak panic, that’s worth noting.

Ives calls this “a generational type of opportunity in terms of what’s happening in software.” Not because software is dying, but because it’s being catastrophically mispriced during transformation.

Sometimes the best buying opportunities come when everyone’s running for the exits.

Sonia Boolchandani is a seasoned financial writer She has written for prominent firms like Vested Finance, and Finology, where she has crafted content that simplifies complex financial concepts for diverse audiences.

Disclosure: The writer and her his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.

